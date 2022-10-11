(VIDEO) City Council talking anti-discrimination ordinance, contractor licensing, pool costs and more Tuesday

Read full article on original website
Cheesy pretzels at Casper Family Aquatics Center? New Wash. Park amenities? City brainstorming pool improvements
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation from city staff on possible ways to improve revenues at aquatics facilities across the community. A range of ideas came up during the discussion led by Casper Parks, Recreation & Public Facilities Director Zulima Lopez, including everything from starting to offer concessions at the Casper Family Aquatics Center to adding new amenities at Washington Park Pool to creating new events and doing a better job of marketing what pools have to offer.
Casper Council Talks Discusses how to Keep City Pools Afloat
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council heard from Zulima Lopez, Parks, Recreation, and Public Facilities Director, about how the city could get more money out of the five pools operated by the city. Across the different pools in the 2022 fiscal year, the Aquatics Center had...
City of Casper looking to create two new contractor categories, including new ‘handy-person’ license
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council discussed a proposal to create two new contractor license categories. There are currently three classes of contractor licenses available in Casper, a memo from Chief Building Official Dan Elston explained:. Class I license: Allows a contractor to construct, alter or...
Natrona County Rewrites Zoning Code
Natrona County is rewriting the 2000 zoning code. This is not to change current zones or boundaries. It is strictly to adjust the language of the current Zoning Code. Steering committees have held meetings to develop and review draft language which meets the goals of the Natrona Land Use Plan as well as the current needs of the community since April 2021.
Two City-owned properties for sale
Submit a sealed bid by Dec. 2 for an opportunity to purchase either piece of land. Casper, Wyo. (Oct. 21, 2022) – The City of Casper currently has two pieces of land for sale: one west of Robertson Road and north of Trevett Lane and another in the Mesa Del Sol Addition.
Casper firefighters drop into coffee shops, restaurants Friday amid push for new recruits
CASPER, Wyo. — Two firefighters stopped by the downtown coffee shop the Bourgeois Pig on Friday afternoon, and when Oil City News asked what they were up to, they said they have been going into businesses to spread the word that the Casper Fire-EMS Department is looking for some new recruits.
Governor’s advisory group, State Board of Education set to meet at UW at Casper campus
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Board of Education and an advisory group formed by Governor Mark Gordon to explore ways to improve primary and secondary education will hold a joint meeting starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at the University of Wyoming at Casper campus. The Reimagining...
Applications open for free, unclaimed bikes donated by Casper Police Department
CASPER, Wyo. — Applications are open for the Casper Police Department’s annual giveaway of unclaimed lost, stolen or seized bicycles. The department says it has the ability to take legal ownership of the bicycles after numerous good-faith efforts to find the rightful owners. Afterward, the bikes are made available to individuals or organizations that might give them a second life.
How to use a white cane? Casper specialist helps blind, low-vision students master navigation skills
CASPER, Wyo. — Saturday marks White Cane Safety Day, and the Wyoming Council of the Blind has been engaging in efforts to help people understand what white canes are and how people who are blind or low vision sometimes use them to navigate community spaces. Cheryl Godley, new president...
Central Wyoming Hospice executive director honored as ‘Woman of Influence’
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions Executive Director Kilty Brown has been named the 2022 “Women of Influence” honoree in the field of Health Care by the Wyoming Business Report. Brown, a registered nurse, holds a master’s degree in public administration and is a proud...
Frank’s Butcher Shop: No beef potentially affected by E. coli was shipped to Casper location
CASPER, Wyo. — Frank’s Butcher Shop managers are assuring Casper residents that no ground beef potentially contaminated with E. coli was shipped to the Casper location. “It was once incident in Hudson, [Wyoming],” Casper location meat manager Mike Barnes told Oil City News on Tuesday. “It doesn’t affect the Casper branch at all.”
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
(PHOTOS) Prospective vets of the future care for Casper critters at Pathways Innovation Center
CASPER, Wyo. — High school students taking Veterinary Science at Pathways Innovation Center recently had the opportunity to participate in a hands-on clinic, the Natrona County School District said on Tuesday. Wendy Pollock, who teaches Vet Science and Agriculture, started the hands-on clinics at Pathways six years ago to...
Urban Bottle sold, to reopen as events space, package liquor and bar venue
CASPER, Wyo. — Occasions by Cory owner Cory Poulos is buying Urban Bottle from owners John and Lauren Griffith. The sale of Urban Bottle Wine & Spirits, which closed in March, was confirmed to Oil City News by John Griffith on Thursday. According to Poulos, the new venture will...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct., 14. The Honorable Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Jared Holbrook represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/13/22–10/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper woman who charged over $21K in personal expenses on company card pleads guilty
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County woman pleaded guilty Thursday to unauthorized use of a credit card while working as a bookkeeper for an energy company in Mills. Denise Lynn Johnson, 58, was originally charged with 10 counts, including eight felonies, for personal expense charges totaling over $21,000, according to charging documents.
Support Make-A-Wish Wyoming and enjoy tasty brews during Casper Oktoberfest on Saturday!
Have A Brew & Make Wishes Come True! Support Wyoming Kids & Families with an Afternoon of Fun & Festivities!. What better reason to come out and have some Oktoberfest fun than to help grant wishes for local Wyoming kids in need? In the past, we have raised enough money to grant just under 18 wishes.
Study Claims Casper is 10th Most Expensive City for Household Spending in Wyoming
Cheyenne - $2,812. Casper's monthly household bills are 12.1% lower than the national average and make up ~34% of a household income. Doxo data claims average monthly bill costs in Casper are as follows:. Mortgage - $1,214. Rent - $893. Auto Loan - $$466. Auto Insurance - $113. Utilities -...
After Thumb Nearly Gets Ripped-Off In Crossbow Mishap, Wyoming Hunter Back Out On The Hunt
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two years after watching his wife nearly lose half of her hand to a crossbow accident in the back country, David Mercado of Casper still gets emotional about it. “When you have somebody you love who has suffered a really bad...
