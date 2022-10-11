ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Chip Kelly Reveals Exact Moment He Found Out UCLA Is Moving To Big Ten

By Cameron Flynn
 3 days ago

Chip Kelly and Ryan Day are no strangers.

In an interview on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" Tuesday, Kelly noted that both him and Day went to the same high school, college and even coached on the same staff together in Philadelphia and San Francisco.

The two also appear to share a friendship outside of the football field, as Kelly told Cowherd that he and Day were golfing when the news broke of UCLA joining the Big Ten.

"I was playing golf in New Hampshire with Ryan Day when I got the phone call," Kelly said when referencing UCLA's move to the Big Ten. "We're both from New Hampshire...we're really close, we live next to each other in the summertime."

Day's Buckeyes and Kelly's Bruins both sit at 6-0 and are among the handful of undefeated teams remaining in college football.

If that trend continues, the two coaches could clash in an important end of season bowl game that could set the stage for future Big Ten matchups between the teams.

Both UCLA and Ohio State have a bye week this weekend to prepare for Oregon and Iowa, respectively.

