Mural Arts Philadelphia taking art to the streets with 'Kensington Storefront Van'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Kensington has been a neighborhood going through hard times, but the owner of a Vietnamese coffee roaster in the community feels her neighborhood deserves better."The feeling when you're in the cafe, like, it's vibing, You feel safe in here," Khang Nguyen, a barista, said. Below the sidewalks of Kensington Avenue and J Street is the first and only Vietnamese coffee roaster in Philadelphia. It's called Caphe Roasters.Their Vietnamese coffee drinks are bold thanks to their freshly roasted Robusta beans from Vietnam."It yields this delicious, chocolatey, nutty and earthy profile that compliments the traditional way to brew Vietnamese coffee...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO