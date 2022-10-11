ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mural Arts Philadelphia taking art to the streets with 'Kensington Storefront Van'

Mural Arts Philadelphia is taking art to the streets and to those who lack access with their new endeavor.

Action News Photojournalist Todd Haas shows us the Kensington Storefront Van.

