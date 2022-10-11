Read full article on original website
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
A St. Louis County Mayor Went Big for Bitcoin, Now He's Fighting to Stay in Office
Cool Valley's Jayson Stewart is at odds even with the people who voted for him
St. Peters man returns to court over too many sunflowers in yard
A St. Peters homeowner went to trial Tuesday in their case against the City of St. Peters over too many sunflowers in their yard.
What the mayor says about St. Louis being labeled the 'least safe' city in the country
ST. LOUIS — Once again St. Louis is at the top of an unfortunate list as the country's most dangerous city. A recent study by WalletHub says St. Louis is the least safe community in America, and according to their report, it’s not particularly close. “We know the...
St. Louis Mother and Son Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud
A judge ordered Dionneshae Forland and Dwayne Times to pay back almost $1 million
Courthouse News Service
Panel rules against church leaders who gave bologna sandwiches to homeless
(CN) — The city of St. Louis did not violate the First Amendment rights of a Christian pastor and his assistant by threatening to prosecute them for handing out bologna sandwiches to the homeless, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday. Pastor Raymond Redlich, vice president of the New Life...
Florissant woman to pay back over $787,000 after PPP fraud conviction
A Florissant woman who committed fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic has been ordered by the court to pay back $787,075.
rejournals.com
St. Louis’ Kwame Building Group names executive director for its philanthropic foundation
St. Louis-based Kwame Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Kwame Building Group, has selected Lydia Huston as its new executive director. In this role, Huston will oversee daily operations, apply multidimensional fundraising and community relations initiatives and implement year-round philanthropic activities through the organization’s existing events and programs. Since 2003,...
Police arrest suspect in wire theft, resulting in mass internet outages in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police arrested a man after receiving complaints from citizens and businesses about wire theft, an issue leading to many internet outages in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Prosecutors have charged Sherman Ragland, 47, with property damage and stealing in connection with the investigation. Ragland...
St. Louis Standards: La Pizza Is a Slice of New York in University City
The beloved restaurant has been bringing New York style pizza to St. Louis since 2003
KSDK
Students get 'suited for success' for free at St. Louis Community College
Students at St. Louis Community College were suited for business attire for free. They will have a career fair next week.
edglentoday.com
Haine Announces 9-Year Prison Term For Granite City Driver Who Crashed Into Home, Killing Woman
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine announced Friday that a driver who crashed his pickup into a Granite City home, killing an occupant of the house, has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Jonathan M. Beasley, 48, of Granite City received the sentence in connection...
Metro East business owner acquires 300 catalytic converters illegally
A Metro East scrap-metal dealer is accused of owning nearly 300 catalytic converters without keeping proper records.
Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting
Police say it’s one of the largest crackdowns yet on the St. Louis area’s black market for stolen catalytic converters.
KMOV
Local organization holds march to oppose FBI attacks on Black liberation movement
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Uhuru Solidarity Movement will lead a march on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. The “March for Reparations to African People” is a response to the FBI raids that occurred on the homes and offices of Black Liberation leaders including Chairman Omali Yeshitela in North St. Louis. This event will be under the slogan, “Hands off the Uhuru Movement”.
myleaderpaper.com
Two men allegedly shortchange cashier at Arnold store
Arnold Police believe an Office Depot cashier was the victim of a shortchange scheme perpetrated by two Hispanic men. The two are suspected of similar incident at other businesses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. At approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the two men allegedly scammed the cashier out of...
KMOV
St. Louis Jewish community members react to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets and AG Schmitt’s follow-up tweets
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A now-deleted tweet has stirred drama between two candidates vying to represent Missourians in the U.S. Senate but stuck between Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine are communities who said the attorney general is endangering their safety. Other critics said his deleted tweet emboldens hate.
Charges filed in Hazelwood double shooting
A Florissant man has been charged in connection with a recent double shooting in Hazelwood.
Body found outside a north St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
KMOV
Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
