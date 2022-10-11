Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Wild horses found shot in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest
Wild horse advocates are outraged after at least 12 horses were found dead in the Apache Forest near Alpine in far eastern Arizona. They say the horses had all been shot. The animals have been the focus of a legal battle between the U.S. Forest Service, which considers the horses stray livestock, and animal advocates who say they date back generations and should be treated no differently than deer, elk, or any other animals that live in the area.
What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?
If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region. The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet. How […]
I've traveled to all 50 states. Here are the 10 that have the best national parks.
From Yellowstone in Wyoming to the Redwood forests of California, I've seen some of the most beautiful sights and landscapes America has to offer.
The Sand Creek Massacre site will be expanded to preserve Native American tribes' sacred land
The announcement of the expansion of the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site by more than 3,000 acres is welcome news for the governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.
President Biden to designate new national monument in Colorado: report
Camp Hale was used as a training site by soldiers preparing for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II.
Congressman Introduces Bill to Put Public Shooting Range on Every National Forest
A Congressman from Utah, Blake Moore, recently introduced legislation that would create more access to recreational shooting ranges. In addition, these ranges will be on public lands. The new “Range Access Act” would require a public gun range in every National Forest. It would also require one on every district...
In their words: What Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument means to Eagle County
On a historic day in Eagle County, lots of people had lots to say about President Joe Biden’s visit to designate his administration’s first national monument. Here’s a roundup of quotes from elected officials and locals on the significance of the new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K
A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without required Clean Water Act permits must pay $150,000
Incredible Hiking Trail From Glacier National Park to Olympic National Park Could Be on the Way
The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is considering a proposal that would create a comprehensive, motorless hiking trail that spans 1,200-mile from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean. The plan would build on the existing Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail, which begins in Montana’s Glacier National Park, crosses through northern...
Top 10 Things to Know About Badlands National Park: PHOTOS
South Dakota’s Badlands National Park has one of the most complicated and fascinating legacies of any American landmark. In this 244,000 acre stretch of geological insanity, humans and wildlife alike have struggled to etch out an existence for eons. The rich fossil record is not only a strong indicator of this, but a big draw for visitors, too.
New Mexico Game and Fish restocks two species of fish near Bandelier National Monument
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Game and Fish Department has restocked two native fish species into the waters near Bandelier National Monument. Biologists and staff from the forests and National Park Service hiked the Rio Grande Chub and Rio Grande Sucker in water-filled bags last week to the Rito De Los Frijoles before […]
Don't call it the circus: Mountain unicycling is serious business in Colorado
You get a few different reactions when you’re seen riding a unicycle in the mountains. “Most of the time, you get the disbelief and the person that’s totally psyched for you,” Josh Torrans says. Sometimes the person is a kid, says Walter Williams. “And the kid will...
eenews.net
Tribes split over new Colorado national monument
A Utah-based Native American tribe accused the Biden administration of failing to engage its leadership before establishing a new national monument in Colorado on part of its homelands, marking a sharp split with other tribal leaders who praised the site as a sign of new preservation efforts for native lands.
KKTV
WATCH: President Biden lands in Colorado, greets state leaders ahead of Camp Hale designation
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other. Crash between two semis on a busy Colorado highway 10/14/22.
thecentersquare.com
Biden uses Antiquities Act to establish new national monument in Colorado
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a proclamation on Wednesday that establishes Colorado’s Camp Hale as a national monument. The Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument marks Biden’s first use of the U.S. Antiquities Act to establish a new national monument. Camp Hale was a training facility for the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division during World War II, and the division’s veterans played an influential role in establishing the state’s ski industry.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Forest Fuels Reduction At Sequoia, Kings Canyon National Parks To Protect Sequoia Groves
Building on past practices to protect sequoia groves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks from damaging wildfires, crews at the adjoining parks are beginning to reduce forest fuels around 11 giant sequoia groves across the two parks. The work scheduled to begin Friday comes in the wake of last...
KESQ
‘Yellowstone’ cast members to saddle up for special Ride to the Polls event
Two “Yellowstone” cast members are teaming up with other celebrities for a good cause on horseback. Piper Perabo and Mo Brings Plenty will join Loren Anthony (“Dexter: New Blood”), Ryan Begay (“Breaking Bad”) and Nicole Kang (“Batwoman”) will saddle up to increase voter awareness as part of a Ride to the Polls effort led by the organizations Harness and Protect the Sacred.
US National Parks Are Making One Major Visitation Change
US National Parks have had an interesting past few years, forcing many parks to institute a rule change. In recent years, 44 of the most well-known parks received record-breaking visitor counts. Six of these parks had just seen their highest-ever count the previous year, according to NPS. Additionally, out of...
nationalparkstraveler.org
Wetherill Mesa At Mesa Verde National Park To Close Early
Staffing shortages are behind the decision to close Wetherill Mesa at Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado a week earlier than expected. The mesa is only open seasonally, typically closing at the end of October. This year, though, the lack of park staff could impact public safety (emergency response and possibly snow removal) on the mesa, the park said in a release. The road to this remote area of the park is steep and winding. It leads to Step House, Long House, Kodak House and some other archaeological sites and overlooks.
Federal Judge Rules National Park Service Was Wrong to Loosen Alaska Hunting Regulations
Recently, the National Park Service relaxed its hunting regulations in Alaska’s national preserves that allowed prohibited practices in other federal lands. Now, though, federal courts have ruled that the recent revision is a mistake. According to U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason’s ruling, the NPS was wrong to defer...
