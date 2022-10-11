ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

ABC 15 News

Wild horses found shot in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest

Wild horse advocates are outraged after at least 12 horses were found dead in the Apache Forest near Alpine in far eastern Arizona. They say the horses had all been shot. The animals have been the focus of a legal battle between the U.S. Forest Service, which considers the horses stray livestock, and animal advocates who say they date back generations and should be treated no differently than deer, elk, or any other animals that live in the area.
ALPINE, AZ
FOX31 Denver

What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?

If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region.  The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet.  How […]
COLORADO STATE
State
New Mexico State
Outsider.com

Top 10 Things to Know About Badlands National Park: PHOTOS

South Dakota’s Badlands National Park has one of the most complicated and fascinating legacies of any American landmark. In this 244,000 acre stretch of geological insanity, humans and wildlife alike have struggled to etch out an existence for eons. The rich fossil record is not only a strong indicator of this, but a big draw for visitors, too.
TRAVEL
eenews.net

Tribes split over new Colorado national monument

A Utah-based Native American tribe accused the Biden administration of failing to engage its leadership before establishing a new national monument in Colorado on part of its homelands, marking a sharp split with other tribal leaders who praised the site as a sign of new preservation efforts for native lands.
COLORADO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Biden uses Antiquities Act to establish new national monument in Colorado

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a proclamation on Wednesday that establishes Colorado’s Camp Hale as a national monument. The Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument marks Biden’s first use of the U.S. Antiquities Act to establish a new national monument. Camp Hale was a training facility for the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division during World War II, and the division’s veterans played an influential role in establishing the state’s ski industry.
COLORADO STATE
KESQ

‘Yellowstone’ cast members to saddle up for special Ride to the Polls event

Two “Yellowstone” cast members are teaming up with other celebrities for a good cause on horseback. Piper Perabo and Mo Brings Plenty will join Loren Anthony (“Dexter: New Blood”), Ryan Begay (“Breaking Bad”) and Nicole Kang (“Batwoman”) will saddle up to increase voter awareness as part of a Ride to the Polls effort led by the organizations Harness and Protect the Sacred.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

US National Parks Are Making One Major Visitation Change

US National Parks have had an interesting past few years, forcing many parks to institute a rule change. In recent years, 44 of the most well-known parks received record-breaking visitor counts. Six of these parks had just seen their highest-ever count the previous year, according to NPS. Additionally, out of...
TRAVEL
nationalparkstraveler.org

Wetherill Mesa At Mesa Verde National Park To Close Early

Staffing shortages are behind the decision to close Wetherill Mesa at Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado a week earlier than expected. The mesa is only open seasonally, typically closing at the end of October. This year, though, the lack of park staff could impact public safety (emergency response and possibly snow removal) on the mesa, the park said in a release. The road to this remote area of the park is steep and winding. It leads to Step House, Long House, Kodak House and some other archaeological sites and overlooks.
TRAVEL

