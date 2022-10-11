Read full article on original website
KHBS
Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas
Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
talkbusiness.net
Lyon College set to host the Arkansas Scottish Festival, ScotsFest this weekend
Lyon College will kick off the celebration of its 150th anniversary with ScotsFest, the 42nd Arkansas Scottish Festival and Lyon College Homecoming, starting Friday (Oct. 14) through Sunday (Oct. 16) on the Batesville campus. General admission to the festival is free, though some individual and alumni events require a registration...
talkbusiness.net
Unity Health appoints Mark Amox next president and CEO
Searcy-based healthcare provider Unity Health has named Mark Amox its new president and CEO. Amox will assume the job on Nov. 1. He replaces Steven Webb, who resigned earlier this year after nearly four years. “Mark Amox is a great fit for Unity Health because of his expertise in strategic...
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
KARK
Arkansas State Fair Food Guide for 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair for 2022 kicks off on Friday, October 14 for a 10-day run. First on the list for many fairgoers will be what to eat. Arkansas food author Kat Robinson works each year extensively to produce the Arkansas State Fair Food Guide.
Inflation in Arkansas increases food insecurity for families
ARKANSAS, USA — Inflation has had an impact on just about everyone and everything. "Everything, from food cost in the grocery store, to your electric and your gas bill, to the housing market— everything," said LifeSource International Executive Director Jimmie Conduff. Conduff says he's seeing the impact of...
waldronnews.com
Arkansas has 219 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Arkansas using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KYTV
Deadline approaching to pay property taxes in Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas is October 15. Since that falls on a Saturday, the public gets an additional business day, meaning no late fees will be incurred by payments made by the end of the business day on October 17. Amy Jenkins...
talkbusiness.net
State accelerates EV charging station program; solar farm completed
As another advanced energy project comes online, the state continues to invest in electric vehicle charging stations. The Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment (E&E) recently announced it’s accelerating the final disbursement of money for Level 2 charging stations. The Level 2 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program is open to government, private and nonprofit organizations in Arkansas.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Camping In Arkansas
If you love camping then you will absolutely love this list of the best places for camping in Arkansas! Maybe you weren’t sure where to find a great place to pitch a tent while you were looking at waterfalls in Arkansas or perhaps you were planning the perfect romantic getaway in Arkansas and wanted to spend a night camping! No matter what brought you to Arkansas, this is the perfect list for you!
KATV
Thermal treatment plant in Gum Springs gives Arkansans more jobs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A national leader in delivering environmental services in water, waste, and energy held a groundbreaking ceremony with Gov. Hutchinson on Wednesday. Veolia North America and Hutchinson held the ceremony to make the construction of a new state-of-the-art thermal waste treatment facility. Once the facility is...
agfc.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:...
kasu.org
Arkansas musician Danny Dozier honors fellow Arkansas musician Levon Helm
Arkansas-born Levon Helm is best known as the drummer and a lead vocalist for the legendary group The Band. The Levon Helm Down Home Jubilee is a festival in Marvell, Ark. that honors the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer at his childhood home. Arkansas Roots' Marty Scarbrough speaks to...
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Arkansas to Live and Visit
Appropriately known as the ‘Natural State’, Arkansas is home to everything from rugged mountains and roaring rivers to vast forests and reflective lakes. Amidst all its stunning scenery and nature are some wonderful towns to live in and visit, with Little Rock being both its largest city and capital.
Use of covid relief funds by Arkansas agency scrutinized
(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services has turned over questions about the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to the U.S. Attorney's office. The DHS selected the Urban League of the State of Arkansas to distribute $450,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds, DHS officials told the Legislative Auditing Committee. The ULSA subcontracted with Performance Tax Group to dole out the funds to 17 organizations. USLA and PTG were allowed to keep more than $45,000 for administrative costs.
onlyinark.com
Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State
Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
KATV
Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
