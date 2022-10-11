College Football Star Quarterback 'Expected' To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Three days after its first loss of the year, the Kansas football team suffered another blow.

Star quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a separated shoulder, according to Zac Boyer of the Lawrence Journal-World.

Jason Bean will take over as the starter behind center.

"Kansas QB Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the rest of the season with a Grade 3 separation of his right shoulder, per sources. It's a tough blow for Daniels, who was opening a lot of eyes nationally for his (and the Jayhawks') start. It's Jason Bean's team now." -- Zac Boyer

Daniels suffered the injury during the first half of Kansas' 38-31 loss to TCU on Saturday.

The junior had gotten off to an incredible start to the 2022 season. Through the Jayhawks' first five games, he threw for 983 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for another 341 yards and five scores.

The performance helped lead a Kansas program that hadn't won more than three games in a single season since 2009 to a 5-0 start and earned Daniels some Heisman Trophy buzz.

Bean, who began his college career at North Texas, started the first nine games of last season for Kansas before Daniels took over. He looked solid in relief of Daniels on Saturday, completing 16 of 24 passes for 262 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.