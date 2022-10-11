ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rogersedgereporter.com

Loyola Senior Praised For Getting Into Multiple Medical Schools

Getting into medical school is a big deal. However, getting into five medical schools is extraordinary. Raj Patel (21) is a Molecular Biology senior at Loyola University Chicago. His family immigrated from India in 1996, and shortly after started their own business in Schaumburg, IL. Life and school for Patel were not always easy, as he and his family faced many challenges on their road to success.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

BEDS Plus eyes December opening for new Summit facility

If you’ve seen work being done at the former CEDA building in Summit, and are wondering what’s going on, it’s a new BEDS Plus facility that will be open by the end of the year. The building at 7666 W. 63rd Street is a $3.1 million public-private...
SUMMIT, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

Northwestern taps Cleveland Clinic physician for cardiac surgery chief

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine named Douglas Johnston, MD, surgical director of its Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute and chief of the department of cardiac surgery at its medical school and Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Dr. Johnston joins Northwestern from Cleveland Clinic, according to an Oct. 12 news release shared with Becker's. At Cleveland Clinic,...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

‘It’s just one step, but it’s a good step’: Northwestern study shows gender-affirming surgery benefits in youth

A new study conducted by Northwestern Medicine and two other Chicago institutions shows that gender-affirming surgery for transgender and nonbinary adolescents and young adults improves quality of life and mental health. According to the first installment of the two-part study, published Sept. 26, individuals assigned female at birth who received...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Oak Lawn, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
City
Oak Lawn, IL
City
Downers Grove, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
ccc.edu

Olive-Harvey College is First Community College in State of Illinois to Offer Accredited Associate Degree in Cannabis Studies

City Colleges of Chicago now offers a new degree in Applied Cannabis Studies making it the first community college in Illinois to do so. The new pathway promises to support students as they pursue an Associate degree in Cannabis Studies, a degree that often leads to high demand jobs that include cannabis consultants, dispensary operators, cannabis extraction technicians, grow masters, and more, all of which have the potential to be high-paying careers.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After a $25 billion merger, what will happen to your local Jewel or Mariano's?

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – The parent companies of Mariano's and Jewel are merging to the tune of about $25 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory dug into what this merger might mean for your weekly trip to the store. She traveled to a Kroger-owned Mariano's on Cumberland Avenue. Less than 10 minutes north, south and west of the store, are Jewel-Osco stores, which are owned by Albertsons.That degree of proximity raises questions about a possible monopoly.Another area where shoppers will find a Jewel and Mariano's located close together is in Naperville. They're on opposite sides of Naper Boulevard.If the current competitors...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Community Hospital#Apprenticeships#Healthcare#Harper College
fox32chicago.com

Hearing aids can be bought over the counter starting next week

CHICAGO - Traditional hearing aids can run patients thousands of dollars, not to mention upfront costs like doctor visits. But starting next week, adults will be able to buy hearing aids over the counter at places like Walgreens and CVS, or online, at a fraction of the cost. "These devices...
PALOS HILLS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
dallasexpress.com

Chicago Launches Country’s Largest Welfare Program

Chicago has launched the biggest welfare program in the nation, in a major departure from the work requirements for welfare qualification largely standard in the U.S. since the mid-1990’s bipartisan welfare reform effort. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 to...
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Ameristar parent company building new casinos in Joliet, Aurora

The parent company of East Chicago's Ameristar Casino is planning to spend $545 million to relocate and reconstruct its Hollywood Casino gaming properties in Joliet and Aurora, Illinois. Officials at Penn Entertainment Inc. said the massive investment is needed to keep the Hollywood Casinos competitive in the Chicago-area market, as...
AURORA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy