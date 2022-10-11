Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Related
rogersedgereporter.com
Loyola Senior Praised For Getting Into Multiple Medical Schools
Getting into medical school is a big deal. However, getting into five medical schools is extraordinary. Raj Patel (21) is a Molecular Biology senior at Loyola University Chicago. His family immigrated from India in 1996, and shortly after started their own business in Schaumburg, IL. Life and school for Patel were not always easy, as he and his family faced many challenges on their road to success.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
BEDS Plus eyes December opening for new Summit facility
If you’ve seen work being done at the former CEDA building in Summit, and are wondering what’s going on, it’s a new BEDS Plus facility that will be open by the end of the year. The building at 7666 W. 63rd Street is a $3.1 million public-private...
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwestern taps Cleveland Clinic physician for cardiac surgery chief
Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine named Douglas Johnston, MD, surgical director of its Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute and chief of the department of cardiac surgery at its medical school and Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Dr. Johnston joins Northwestern from Cleveland Clinic, according to an Oct. 12 news release shared with Becker's. At Cleveland Clinic,...
Daily Northwestern
‘It’s just one step, but it’s a good step’: Northwestern study shows gender-affirming surgery benefits in youth
A new study conducted by Northwestern Medicine and two other Chicago institutions shows that gender-affirming surgery for transgender and nonbinary adolescents and young adults improves quality of life and mental health. According to the first installment of the two-part study, published Sept. 26, individuals assigned female at birth who received...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ccc.edu
Olive-Harvey College is First Community College in State of Illinois to Offer Accredited Associate Degree in Cannabis Studies
City Colleges of Chicago now offers a new degree in Applied Cannabis Studies making it the first community college in Illinois to do so. The new pathway promises to support students as they pursue an Associate degree in Cannabis Studies, a degree that often leads to high demand jobs that include cannabis consultants, dispensary operators, cannabis extraction technicians, grow masters, and more, all of which have the potential to be high-paying careers.
Chicago's top doctor troubled by lack of residents receiving latest COVID booster shot
Chicago’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said, while the COVID numbers are good right now, she’s concerned about the low number of people who have had the latest booster as well as the coming flu season.
RSV in babies, toddlers filling up pediatric hospital beds in Chicago unusually early, doctors warn
"We are very busy with RSV," said Dr. Laura Meltzer, a pediatric hospitalist at Rush University Medical Center. "It's an unusually early time in the season to see so many children sick."
After a $25 billion merger, what will happen to your local Jewel or Mariano's?
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – The parent companies of Mariano's and Jewel are merging to the tune of about $25 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory dug into what this merger might mean for your weekly trip to the store. She traveled to a Kroger-owned Mariano's on Cumberland Avenue. Less than 10 minutes north, south and west of the store, are Jewel-Osco stores, which are owned by Albertsons.That degree of proximity raises questions about a possible monopoly.Another area where shoppers will find a Jewel and Mariano's located close together is in Naperville. They're on opposite sides of Naper Boulevard.If the current competitors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Not-for-profit leader gets home incarceration for scamming state out of $260,000 in grant funds
CHICAGO - A federal judge Tuesday gave six months of home incarceration to the leader of a Chicago not-for-profit who admitted stealing more than a quarter-million dollars in economic-development grant money from the state of Illinois. Yesse Yehudah, 74, will also spend the next three years on probation, U.S. District...
fox32chicago.com
Hearing aids can be bought over the counter starting next week
CHICAGO - Traditional hearing aids can run patients thousands of dollars, not to mention upfront costs like doctor visits. But starting next week, adults will be able to buy hearing aids over the counter at places like Walgreens and CVS, or online, at a fraction of the cost. "These devices...
University of Chicago student shot in Woodlawn
A 20-year-old University of Chicago student was shot in Woodlawn earlier this week.
cohaitungchi.com
54 EPIC Things To Do in Illinois: For Free, For Couples, Kids, …
Are you planning a trip and looking for the best things to do in Illinois to truly make your trip the best ever? We have the list for you!. You are reading: Things to do in illinois for couples | 54 EPIC Things To Do in Illinois: For Free, For Couples, Kids, …
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Chicago Launches Country’s Largest Welfare Program
Chicago has launched the biggest welfare program in the nation, in a major departure from the work requirements for welfare qualification largely standard in the U.S. since the mid-1990’s bipartisan welfare reform effort. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 to...
Near North Side tavern hosts event to raise money for CPD bulletproof vests
CHICAGO — A Near North Side bar held a fundraiser Wednesday evening that aimed to help raise money to provide Chicago police officers with bulletproof vests. The ‘Get Behind the Vest’ fundraiser thrown by Pippin’s Tavern was held in partnership with 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins and committeeman Tim Egan. Started in 2014 by the […]
theeastcountygazette.com
Residents of Cook County may Eligible for $500 Monthly Checks Under the Guaranteed Income Pilot Programme
Chicago reports Cook County residents may now apply for the new “Promise” guaranteed income trial programme. The county began accepting applications on Thursday. For the next two years, more than 3,000 Cook residents will receive $500 monthly cash handouts. One of the eligibility conditions for applicants is a...
Cook County guaranteed income program gives $12,000 to select residents
Government officials from Cook County, Illinois just announced a guaranteed income program that will give $12,000 to select residents. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will assist in bringing economic stability and independence to thousands of Cook County residents.
Lightfoot proposal may end natural gas hookups for new Chicago homes
CHICAGO - New home and businesses in Chicago may find it hard and nearly impossible to get natural gas hookups under a new proposal. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's climate-fighting plan includes more than two-dozen recommendations, including the end of fossil fuel hookups. This means new construction would be built without gas...
warricknews.com
Ameristar parent company building new casinos in Joliet, Aurora
The parent company of East Chicago's Ameristar Casino is planning to spend $545 million to relocate and reconstruct its Hollywood Casino gaming properties in Joliet and Aurora, Illinois. Officials at Penn Entertainment Inc. said the massive investment is needed to keep the Hollywood Casinos competitive in the Chicago-area market, as...
thechicagomachine.com
Tyson Takes Corporate Employees to See Sunlight One Last Time Before Slaughterhouse
Loop, Chicago — Tyson announced last week that they’re closing their corporate office and relocating to Arkansas. As a final act of mercy, they are leading all of their Chicago employees to see some sunlight one last time before being sent to the slaughterhouse. Citing their rich history...
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Comments / 0