Read full article on original website
Related
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record
BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30...
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Medical Association passes resolutions to protect pregnant patients amid abortion bans
At its first in-person conference in three years at Sun Valley Resort last week, the Idaho Medical Association passed several resolutions supporting reproductive health care amid Idaho’s abortion bans. “What we heard this weekend over and over is that, currently, because of Idaho’s laws, patients are not able to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
kmvt
Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move-Over Law Day
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has declared Saturday, October 15th as Idaho Move Over Law Day, highlighting the Gem State’s law regarding how to pass emergency vehicles. The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle. Drivers must move into the lane furthest...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 14, 2022
A look at CWI board elections, Idaho republicans back the democratic attorney general’s candidate, oral arguments over the state's abortion ban and a legal battle over public land that could have ramifications across the Mountain West. It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho...
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 721 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 721 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho
MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
When Should We Expect The First 2022 Winter Snowfall In Southern Idaho?
Whether you are a Game of Thrones fan or not, winter is coming. Exactly when winter will arrive in Idaho is up for debate since it could be the calendar date or some might consider it the day we get our first real snowfall. When Does Winter Begin In Idaho.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lioness of Idaho: Leading economic turnaround
If you’ve walked by a bronze bust in Coeur d’Alene Library’s Community Room and wondered what that person did, here Louise Shadduck is remembered there. The one-time young reporter at the Coeur d'Alene Press accomplished great things. One of her first was to head Idaho’s Department of Commerce and Development during a statewide economic turnaround some called miraculous.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho Women Are Exposing Their Husband’s Dirty Secrets Online
Idaho mistresses, beware. Your crimes against your lover's wife could soon become a public affair. It's a bit unnerving, isn't it? That's understandable. After all, you know what you did you, but you never imagined the rest of the world would. You broke the Woman Code. You slept with another...
Idaho’s Deadliest Creatures, Big and Little
Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Let's start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho
When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
Old Idaho Law Forbids Unmarried Fornication
All states have some old laws that have not been updated for decades upon decades. While Idaho is a progressive state that is ahead of the curve with technology, business development and other city happenings, the outdated laws are at this point humorous. Take this gem from the law book that originally started in 1921, when Idaho looked and behaved pretty differently.
See Idaho’s Massive Impact on Americas Food Supply
Idaho Agriculture is a massive part of what makes Idaho - Idaho. The Gem state is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Idaho is top in the country for producing the most of three major crops and top two for quite a few other crop staples in the country.
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho
Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
Comments / 1