ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Vt. GOP launches excess ballot reporting website

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s election season and Vermont registered voters should either have their ballots in hand or have returned them to their town clerk. But just like in 2020, some households may have received more ballots than voters. Calvin Cutler has the details on a new GOP effort to help cull local voter checklists.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Does the Open Meeting Law need an update?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Could changes be coming to Vermont’s Open Meeting Law? Advocates and officials say the law as it is now is a little vague. Municipalities are looking to take on the open meeting law, which sets the standards for towns in terms of meeting warnings and public participation.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Elections
City
Brattleboro, VT
WCAX

Zuckerman and Benning debate for lieutenant governor post

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman and Joe Benning stepped onto the WCAX debate stage Wednesday night. The two candidates hoping to become Vermont’s next lieutenant governor went head to head fielding questions on issues facing Vermonters and how they would serve as Vermont’s number two. Benning, a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

WATCH: Candidates for Vermont lieutenant governor debate on WCAX

The Burlington School District is suing PCB manufacturer Monsanto for contamination that shut down their high school two years ago. Authorities say a drug raid in Bennington netted seven people, including a suspect connected to two recent shootings in the area. Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder. Updated: 1...
VERMONT STATE
theislandnow.com

Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?

In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Gov. Scott makes 3 key appointments

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott this week announced three key appointments to his administration. According to the governor, Dr. Harry Chen will serve as the interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families and the Agency of Human Services. Chen served as the medical advisor to the state’s response to COVID-19 and the opioid epidemic and was also served as former Vt. secretary of health under Former Gov. Peter Shumlin.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
WCAX

Wednesday Weathercast

Zuckerman and Benning debate for Lt. Governor post. USDA officials visit Upper Valley rural health grant recipients. A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community. Updated: 5 hours ago. After months of delays,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

Saint Mary’s Cemetery is the final resting place for many souls in Swanton. Inflation hitting organic dairy farmers particularly hard. A regional task force set up to address market challenges faced by organic dairy farmers met Thursday to discuss the crisis of soaring inflation. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates...
VERMONT STATE
Deerfield Valley News

Governor outlines plans to help save on winter heating

MONTPELIER- Gov. Phil Scott highlighted public and private programs intended to help Vermonters reduce their winter heating costs at his weekly press conference Tuesday. Support local journalism. Access to our full website, including e-edition archives, starts at only $2. Are you a current online subscriber? Click to login. If you...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Vt#Legislature#Republican#Dfr#Democratic
colchestersun.com

Republican CHI-22 candidate Seth Adam Manley says ballot tabulators can be hacked, Secretary of State finds claims ‘baseless, ludicrous and patently false’

Concerns raised by a state rep. candidate that Vermont's ballot tabulators can be hacked are “baseless, ludicrous and patently false,” Secretary of State Jim Condos told the Reporter. CHI-22 candidate Seth Adam Manley, voiced concerns about the security ballot tabulators during an Oct. 13 board of civil authority...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Nightmare Vermont getting ready for spooky season festivities

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Nightmare Vermont starts running next week to scare you during the spooky season. The group touts itself as Vermont’s Largest and Longest Running Haunted House. It’s an all-volunteer show performed live inside the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction. They host events October...
ESSEX, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WCAX

New York earmarks millions in grants for abortion clinics

A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community. After months of delays, Burlington’s $1.5 million low-barrier shelter pod community is taking shape in the Old North End. Funding boost for some Vermont...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
mynbc5.com

93-year-old ginseng root hunted in Vermont, could be worth thousands

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. The agency recently certified a 93-year-old ginseng root...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
BURLINGTON, VT
CBS Boston

Person of interest in unsolved murder in Concord, NH arrested in Vermont

CONCORD, N.H. -  A person of interest in an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was taken in on an arrest warrant out of Utah.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, NH police. There has been no comment yet from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella...
CONCORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy