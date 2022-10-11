ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

Philly’s eviction diversion program poised for 18-month extension

City Council has extended the life of Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program, a pandemic-inspired alternative to landlord-tenant court that’s been credited with keeping thousands of residents in their homes over the last two years. Under legislation passed Thursday, the free program will remain in place through June 2024. It...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Community Rallies For Beloved Philly Restaurant Server

Guests at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood are on a first-name basis with Gerald Willis-Dean. The beloved restaurant server has been a part of the Booker's team for three years, and is known to regulars for his lively demeanor and infectious passion. But on Saturday, Oct....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly teens are sharing their climate change stories

Philadelphia youth are thinking a lot about climate change. Kids from eight high schools around the city gathered at the University of Pennsylvania Thursday to practice talking about their own experiences with impacts of climate change, and listening to each other. “On a globally changing planet, every person has a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
PennLive.com

Wawa closes 2 Philadelphia stores out of safety concerns: reports

Two Wawa locations in Philadelphia are closing their doors weeks after about 100 teenagers reportedly ransacked a store in the northeast section of the city. “Despite reducing hours and investing in additional operational measures, continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open in these two locations,” Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
The Philadelphia Citizen

Who’s Running for City Council?

Who’s running for City Council in Philadelphia? That’s a question on the minds of many Philadelphia voters as a handful of current members vacate their seats to run or explore a run for mayor of Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s resign-to-run rule requires members of City Council to resign their seats...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

After 2020 Election Day threats, Philly DA Krasner calls for election security reform

In 2020, two men armed with guns traveled from Virginia to Philadelphia to interfere with the vote-counting process. Both were convicted on gun charges. District Attorney Larry Krasner said that case is reason enough for an extension of rules protecting election officials beyond Election Day. Krasner said that the 2020 election provided dramatic evidence of the serious threat against democracy in Philadelphia and around the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Flavors of the East and South America find a home in Philadelphia

Some of America’s most successful businesses originated on a college campus. One such venture, Frutero Ice Cream, started right here in Philadelphia on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus. The 100% all natural fruit flavored ice cream pulls inspiration from Asian and Latin America cultures and is one of the nation’s fastest growing ice cream brands. The company is the brainchild of Mike Weber and Vedant Saboo, who met on their first day of class at Wharton.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curfew#Gun Violence#City Council
billypenn.com

This beautiful gathering showed poetry from Philly’s Black women and femmes is vibrant — and necessary | Opinion

When I came across ConsenSIS, I felt a wave of inspiration. As a poet, much of my work has dwelled on looking within. When I moved back to Philadelphia several years ago, I spent a lot of time walking around the city. These solo trips made me consider what my Blackness and womanhood look like in Philly. What does it mean to be simultaneously hyper-visualized and ignored?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NBC Philadelphia

Staffer at Montco Clinic Chastises Pregnant Woman in Viral TikTok Video

A nurse practitioner at a Philadelphia-area pregnancy clinic captured in a now-viral TikTok video reportedly refused to provide a doctor’s note for her patient and questioned her family planning decisions during a visit. “What were you thinking about when you got pregnant, that you’re not going to work?” the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

1 Killed in Shooting Near Philly, Montgomery County Border

One man was fatally shot early Thursday morning on the border of East Mount Airy and Montgomery County, authorities said. The victim, who was shot multiple times in the head and face around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, was found dead on the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

After ACLU complaint, Central Bucks still considers banning Pride flags

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Central Bucks school board is moving forward with a policy that will censor Pride flags and other classroom decor relating to gender identity and sexual orientation, despite outcry from students, parents, and community members, and a federal complaint by the ACLU.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy