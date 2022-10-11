When I came across ConsenSIS, I felt a wave of inspiration. As a poet, much of my work has dwelled on looking within. When I moved back to Philadelphia several years ago, I spent a lot of time walking around the city. These solo trips made me consider what my Blackness and womanhood look like in Philly. What does it mean to be simultaneously hyper-visualized and ignored?

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO