Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Hosts Grand OpeningMarilyn JohnsonConshohocken, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles PreviewLaw Nation SportsPhiladelphia, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Related
Philly will build or fix 10,000 curb cuts under settlement with disabled residents
The city of Philadelphia has settled with disabled residents in a class action lawsuit under the ADA. The settlement agreement — which still needs to be approved by a federal judge — requires the city to build or remediate 10,000 curb cuts over the next 15 years. “Activists...
Philly’s eviction diversion program poised for 18-month extension
City Council has extended the life of Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program, a pandemic-inspired alternative to landlord-tenant court that’s been credited with keeping thousands of residents in their homes over the last two years. Under legislation passed Thursday, the free program will remain in place through June 2024. It...
Community Rallies For Beloved Philly Restaurant Server
Guests at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood are on a first-name basis with Gerald Willis-Dean. The beloved restaurant server has been a part of the Booker's team for three years, and is known to regulars for his lively demeanor and infectious passion. But on Saturday, Oct....
Philly teens are sharing their climate change stories
Philadelphia youth are thinking a lot about climate change. Kids from eight high schools around the city gathered at the University of Pennsylvania Thursday to practice talking about their own experiences with impacts of climate change, and listening to each other. “On a globally changing planet, every person has a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wawa closes 2 Philadelphia stores out of safety concerns: reports
Two Wawa locations in Philadelphia are closing their doors weeks after about 100 teenagers reportedly ransacked a store in the northeast section of the city. “Despite reducing hours and investing in additional operational measures, continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open in these two locations,” Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
New video released after Philadelphia 13-year-old inappropriately touched on way to school
In the new video, the accused predator is seen approaching the child and putting his arm around her.
NBC Philadelphia
Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
Philadelphia student inappropriately touched on her way to middle school: Police
"He asked her for her name. He asked her for her Instagram page, then he touched her inappropriately," said school district spokesperson Monique Braxton.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Philadelphia Citizen
Who’s Running for City Council?
Who’s running for City Council in Philadelphia? That’s a question on the minds of many Philadelphia voters as a handful of current members vacate their seats to run or explore a run for mayor of Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s resign-to-run rule requires members of City Council to resign their seats...
After 2020 Election Day threats, Philly DA Krasner calls for election security reform
In 2020, two men armed with guns traveled from Virginia to Philadelphia to interfere with the vote-counting process. Both were convicted on gun charges. District Attorney Larry Krasner said that case is reason enough for an extension of rules protecting election officials beyond Election Day. Krasner said that the 2020 election provided dramatic evidence of the serious threat against democracy in Philadelphia and around the country.
Flavors of the East and South America find a home in Philadelphia
Some of America’s most successful businesses originated on a college campus. One such venture, Frutero Ice Cream, started right here in Philadelphia on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus. The 100% all natural fruit flavored ice cream pulls inspiration from Asian and Latin America cultures and is one of the nation’s fastest growing ice cream brands. The company is the brainchild of Mike Weber and Vedant Saboo, who met on their first day of class at Wharton.
Newtown Ambulance Squad: ‘We won’t be here’ without more public funding
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Leaders of the Newtown Township Ambulance Squad say they need more public funding to be able to continue answering life-saving emergency calls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while on the job overnight in Pa.
Philadelphia police are searching for a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees overnight in University City. The incident reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. University of Pennslyvania police as well as an ambulance responded to the incident at 36th and Chestnut Streets, CBS Philadelphia reported. Though police...
Philly art museum union to end strike, calling tentative deal a ‘game-changer’
The strike at the Philadelphia Museum of Art is over. After picketing outside the museum for 19 days, the workers of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will put down their signs and bullhorns, and vote for ratification on Sunday. The strike has been called off, and workers expect to return...
billypenn.com
This beautiful gathering showed poetry from Philly’s Black women and femmes is vibrant — and necessary | Opinion
When I came across ConsenSIS, I felt a wave of inspiration. As a poet, much of my work has dwelled on looking within. When I moved back to Philadelphia several years ago, I spent a lot of time walking around the city. These solo trips made me consider what my Blackness and womanhood look like in Philly. What does it mean to be simultaneously hyper-visualized and ignored?
Philadelphia police ID 4th suspect in shooting near Roxborough High School; currently at large
Troy Fletcher, 15, is charged with murder and related offenses. He is currently at large.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa to Close 2 Center City Stores, Citing ‘Safety and Security Challenges'
Two of Wawa's downtown Philadelphia stores will be shuttered as the Delaware County-based chain continues "to be focused on doing everything we can to monitor and work with local authorities to address challenges impacting operations in any other stores," the company announced. The convenience stores to be closed in Center...
NBC Philadelphia
Staffer at Montco Clinic Chastises Pregnant Woman in Viral TikTok Video
A nurse practitioner at a Philadelphia-area pregnancy clinic captured in a now-viral TikTok video reportedly refused to provide a doctor’s note for her patient and questioned her family planning decisions during a visit. “What were you thinking about when you got pregnant, that you’re not going to work?” the...
NBC Philadelphia
1 Killed in Shooting Near Philly, Montgomery County Border
One man was fatally shot early Thursday morning on the border of East Mount Airy and Montgomery County, authorities said. The victim, who was shot multiple times in the head and face around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, was found dead on the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said.
After ACLU complaint, Central Bucks still considers banning Pride flags
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Central Bucks school board is moving forward with a policy that will censor Pride flags and other classroom decor relating to gender identity and sexual orientation, despite outcry from students, parents, and community members, and a federal complaint by the ACLU.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 4