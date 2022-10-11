ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

wtoc.com

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds annual business awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrating excellence in business. The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holding its annual business awards ceremony today. The Chamber recognized business owners who have gone above and beyond for our community. Some of the categories businesses could be nominated for included Small Business of the Year,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Bryan County, GA
Government
County
Bryan County, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
live5news.com

Beaufort County Library System plans to add new location

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Library System is adding a sixth branch location. The library system will be opening its first branch in the town of Port Royal. The library board approved exploring the concept of using a county-owned building on Paris Avenue for the new location.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Kain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Big dogs can be just as friendly and playful as little dogs. You just have to be ready for one. Nina Schulze is the adoption manager for the Humane Society For Greater Savannah. She brought Kain in for a visit on this Rescue Me Friday.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham County reports nearly 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Chatham County experienced sewer spills of raw sewage on Cardinal Road and Elizabeth Circle, according to the county. Officials said an estimated 7,000 gallons of raw sewage on Elizabeth Circle and 2,500 gallons on Cardinal Road leaked from manholes, with some of it entering Herb Creek.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Fort Pulaski birthday celebration this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Pulaski was almost 100 years old already when it was proclaimed a National Monument. Saturday, you can help celebrate the 98th anniversary of that designation with tours, cannon firings and even a little baseball. Joel Cadoff is the services program manager at Fort Pulaski, he...
PULASKI, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty Co. board of education proposes millage rate increase

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Liberty County, you might notice some changes to your property taxes soon. The Liberty County Board of Education has recommended a change to their millage rate. Liberty County School System officials say while the proposed millage rate is technically an increase in...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Savannah responds to 5,280 gallon sewage spill

SAVANNAH — City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a sewage spill today on Lavon Avenue in Savannah. The spill, which flowed into Hayners Creek, was from a surcharged wet well caused by work being completed on the county’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive. An estimated...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continuing coverage tonight following the eviction of the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah. We were able to go inside the camp in previous months, but today the city wouldn’t allow that as they had over a dozen police vehicles out there and cited a public safety concern for keeping us away from the residents as the city evicted them.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Globe property development construction continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC update on the property development around the iconic globe on DeRenne Avenue in Savannah. Parker’s told us in January the 3.4 acre site off DeRenne near White Bluff will include a Parkers Kitchen, a Chick-Fil-A, and a Starbucks. The project was expected to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Effingham County Fair Now Open

Springfield, Ga. — The Effingham County Fair is Kicking off Thursday in Springfield, GA. Open everyday at 5pm, the fair runs through next Saturday October 22 with ride pass deals on select dates. Tuesday and Thursday of next week all you can ride passes will be available for $15.
SPRINGFIELD, GA
wtoc.com

Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System confirms students were injured Friday morning when a school bus rolled over. They say the bus veered off Buffalo Road and turned over. They say it happened early in the route, so the bus was not completely full. A few...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Shelters opening extra bed space as homeless camp closes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People in the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah were evicted at 1 o’clock this afternoon. As folks were forced out of the place they call home, the city says partner organizations like the Salvation Army and Union Mission opened up extra bed space to accommodate them.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah’s first Peace Pole ready for dedication

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In today’s day and age there’s plenty of things that can divide us. But one local group is making an effort to unite our community in the pursuit of something we all could use more of, peace. “I really feel enough people focus on...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJCL

Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site "not human"

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have confirmed that the bones found at a construction site in downtown Savannah last week are not human. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. SPD says they've turned the items over to the Georgia...
SAVANNAH, GA

