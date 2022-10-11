Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky. sends 4 people to hospital
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Oct. 13, resulting in 4 hospitalizations, including 2 juveniles. The sheriff’s office says this was on US 45 North at Hickory Road at approximately 5:17 p.m. According to a release from Graves County,...
KFVS12
Graves County: Field fire near KY 408 has been extinguished
(KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says the field fire near KY 408 has been extinguished and there is no longer an imminent danger to residences. While the fire today is believed to be a result of farm equipment, the Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public of KRS 149.400 declaring Oct. 1 through Dec. 15 as a fire hazard season and establishing a statewide burn ban between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash site on I-24 E in Lyon County now cleared
LYON COUNTY, KY — A crash on Interstate 24 eastbound near the 41 mile marker has restricted traffic to one lane. The crash is between the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange and the I-69 Exit 43 Interchange. A truck pulling a travel trailer has crashed with the trailer...
whvoradio.com
Two Firefighters Treated After Battling Destructive Field Fire
Two firefighters were injured battling a beanfield fire in Princeton that consumed a home, vehicles, and damaged some farm equipment. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15 Friday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Tim Cook says the fire started in the area of a combine and was fueled by the windy conditions.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Crofton Fire Tower Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Lewis Hopper of Christian County was eastbound when the driver lost control causing the SUV to run off the road hitting a utility pole and a culvert before overturning.
Pennyrile Parkway ramp to be closed Saturday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the SB off ramp to the Pennyrile Parkway (US 68/80) will be closed on Saturday.
KFVS12
Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County
whvoradio.com
Todd County Barn Destroyed In Fire
A barn on Bells Chapel Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says the tobacco barn was engulfed in flames when they were called just after 1 p.m. No one was injured in the fire. Trenton Fire Department was assisted...
whopam.com
One flown to Nashville hospital following crash on Pembroke Road
A woman was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville following a rear-end collision at Bill Bryan Boulevard on Pembroke Road Thursday morning. The victim had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says her legs had been pinned under the dashboard of the vehicle she was driving. She was flown to Skyline Medical Center for treatment of leg injuries.
KFVS12
KY 1241 and East Vaughn Road cleared after semi crash in Graves County, Ky.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 1241 was cleared on Wednesday afternoon, October 12 after a semi-truck trailer overturned. According to the sheriff’s office, they were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a partially overturned semi-truck and trailer on KY 1241 at the intersection of Easy Vaughn Road, just south of the Hickory community.
whopam.com
One seriously hurt in West Seventh Street collision
A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Ham Festival Day 1 #2
You could not have asked for a better day for the opening day of the 2022 Trigg Country Country Ham Festival in downtown Cadiz. Check out this video collage of pics from the day.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
whvoradio.com
Missing Cadiz Woman Located
A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
wevv.com
Large crack closes part of KY 1340 in Webster County
Commutes for some drivers in Webster County, Kentucky, could be impacted by emergency road repairs happening Thursday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Department say a portion of KY 1340 is currently closed in Webster County due to a large crack in the roadway. We're told...
wkdzradio.com
Packed Weekend Of Trigg County Country Ham Festival Activities
The Trigg County Country Ham Festival returns in full swing this year after the festival was scaled down in 2020 and 2021. Cadiz On Main Director Janelle Nichols, who is heading up her first festival, says there will be plenty of food and a variety of other vendors. Nichols and...
whvoradio.com
Pembroke Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Pembroke man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old William Webster was stopped for one of his headlights being out and could not give officers proof of insurance or a driver’s license. A law enforcement...
kbsi23.com
I-69/Purchase Parkway near Mayfield back open after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway near the 21 mile marker in Graves County was closed for about five hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12 after a crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash initially blocked all lanes of Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway. James Gammon, 56, of...
