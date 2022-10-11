Read full article on original website
Driver rammed, chased other car before serious crash on N.J. highway, authorities say
An 18-year-old volunteer firefighter was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and impersonating a law enforcement officer in a Bergen County crash that left five juveniles seriously injured, authorities said Friday. Luke Stein intentionally struck the rear of another vehicle twice with his Jeep Grand Cherokee and chased that vehicle...
New corruption charges for 4 Edison, NJ police officers
EDISON — A Middlesex County Grand Jury has returned a 24-count indictment against four suspended township police officers, first accused four years ago of padding their paychecks with extra-duty jobs they never showed up for. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan on Friday announced...
Morris County woman charged with prescription fraud
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County was charged after she allegedly obtained prescription medication fraudulently in Denville Township, according to police. On September 28, police received information that a suspect identified as Kristen Amabile, 42, of Denville Township was obtaining prescription medication in a fraudulent manner,...
Man, 20, Sentenced In Central Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Elijah Ford of Carteret was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.
Trenton, NJ man with gang-linked gun sentenced for 2021 shooting
TRENTON — A 19-year-old city resident has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for firing bullets into a moving vehicle following an altercation inside a deli last fall. Kevion Watkins had pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault for the incident that left one individual with a gunshot wound...
Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On October 5, police responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on October 4, police said. The subsequent investigation...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
PURSUIT (UPDATE): Paramus Officer Injured, Two Police Cars Damaged, Newark Thieves Seized
UPDATE: An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that sent a Paramus police officer to the hospital, three Newark thieves to jail and two department cruisers to the shop, authorities said. Police from Saddle River and Hillsdale began pursuing a stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and a tandem...
Toddler Rescued, Driver Nearly Impaled By Fence Post In Hunterdon County Rollover Crash: PHOTOS
A toddler was rescued and a driver nearly impaled by a fence post in a rollover crash near a Hunterdon County cemetery on Friday, Oct. 14, authorities said. The City of Lambertville Fire District #1 responded to the scene on Rt. 29 near the Holcomb Riverview Cemetery in Delaware Township just before 3:20 p.m., the district said.
Trenton, NJ man charged with concealing remains of dead girlfriend
TRENTON — The boyfriend of a 41-year-old woman found dead in a basement has been charged with moving and concealing her remains. Alton Eubanks, 48, of Trenton, was arrested on Oct. 12 in New York, in connection with the death of Corrine Daniels. Performing a well-being check on Park...
Ocean County Woman Dies In Route 70 Head-On Crash
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman was killed after her pickup truck crashed head-on into a box truck on Route 70 in the township. Manchester Township Police said 61-year-old Sandra Wade of Toms River was behind the wheel of her Nissan Frontier when her vehicle collided with a refrigerated box truck. She was pronounced at the scene.
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
Federal labor officer admits $14K scam of NJ contractors
An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
Police: Thieves broke off gate lock at NJ church, hooked up trailer to their vehicle and drove away
Officials in Newark are requesting the public's help after thieves are broke the lock off the gate at Temple Rock Church, and then broke into a trailer on the church grounds.
Woman dies after head-on crash on N.J. highway, police say
A head-on crash Thursday in Ocean County left a 61-year-old Toms River woman dead, authorities said. The collision happened in Manchester around 6:45 a.m. on State Highway 70 near mile marker 34, and involved a pickup truck and a commercial refrigerated box truck, according to township police. The Nissan Frontier...
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
Fourth Long Branch, NJ shooting keeps football game in flux
LONG BRANCH — A fourth shooting connected to three others previously made public on Monday was disclosed by Long Branch police at Wednesday's city council meeting. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced three shootings within nine hours Monday that are believed to be connected. One person was sent to a hospital.
New Jersey man busted after Federal Agents intercept large package of psilocybin mushrooms
A Brick Township man who ordered a sizable amount of psilocybin mushrooms and enough paraphernalia to maintain a drug operation got the attention of local, state, and federal agencies leading to his arrest and trip to the Ocean County Jail. Brick Police said that an investigation began ten days ago...
Jersey City, NJ man sentenced for 2019 murder of Elizabeth man
ELIZABETH — A Jersey City man will be in his mid-70s before he is eligible for parole in the killing of an Elizabeth resident on a city street more than three years ago. The full prison term handed down last week to Anthony Reciofigeroa, 28, was 55 years, according to a release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday.
Attorney General James, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Take Down Interstate Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring and Fraudulent Credit Card Operation
New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell today announced the takedown of a luxury vehicle theft ring and fraudulent credit card operation in New York City. As outlined in the indictment, four individuals are charged with 76 counts for their roles in the auto-theft and export operation. During a three-year joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division, law enforcement uncovered a scheme in which these individuals used stolen credit card information and stolen identifications to steal high-end vehicles from residences and rental car lots in New York and other states. After stealing the rental vehicles, the members of this theft ring drove the stolen vehicles into the greater New York City area, leaving them for a period of time to “cool off.” Crew members then drove the vehicles to South Florida where the stolen cars were loaded into shipping containers headed to West Africa to be sold.
