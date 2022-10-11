ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

New corruption charges for 4 Edison, NJ police officers

EDISON — A Middlesex County Grand Jury has returned a 24-count indictment against four suspended township police officers, first accused four years ago of padding their paychecks with extra-duty jobs they never showed up for. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan on Friday announced...
Morris County woman charged with prescription fraud

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County was charged after she allegedly obtained prescription medication fraudulently in Denville Township, according to police. On September 28, police received information that a suspect identified as Kristen Amabile, 42, of Denville Township was obtaining prescription medication in a fraudulent manner,...
Man, 20, Sentenced In Central Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Elijah Ford of Carteret was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.
Trenton, NJ man with gang-linked gun sentenced for 2021 shooting

TRENTON — A 19-year-old city resident has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for firing bullets into a moving vehicle following an altercation inside a deli last fall. Kevion Watkins had pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault for the incident that left one individual with a gunshot wound...
Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On October 5, police responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on October 4, police said. The subsequent investigation...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
Federal labor officer admits $14K scam of NJ contractors

An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
Fourth Long Branch, NJ shooting keeps football game in flux

LONG BRANCH — A fourth shooting connected to three others previously made public on Monday was disclosed by Long Branch police at Wednesday's city council meeting. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced three shootings within nine hours Monday that are believed to be connected. One person was sent to a hospital.
Jersey City, NJ man sentenced for 2019 murder of Elizabeth man

ELIZABETH — A Jersey City man will be in his mid-70s before he is eligible for parole in the killing of an Elizabeth resident on a city street more than three years ago. The full prison term handed down last week to Anthony Reciofigeroa, 28, was 55 years, according to a release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday.
Attorney General James, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Take Down Interstate Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring and Fraudulent Credit Card Operation

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell today announced the takedown of a luxury vehicle theft ring and fraudulent credit card operation in New York City. As outlined in the indictment, four individuals are charged with 76 counts for their roles in the auto-theft and export operation. During a three-year joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division, law enforcement uncovered a scheme in which these individuals used stolen credit card information and stolen identifications to steal high-end vehicles from residences and rental car lots in New York and other states. After stealing the rental vehicles, the members of this theft ring drove the stolen vehicles into the greater New York City area, leaving them for a period of time to “cool off.” Crew members then drove the vehicles to South Florida where the stolen cars were loaded into shipping containers headed to West Africa to be sold.
