SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton Tigers beat Kemper County 30-19 in Scooba to be 4-4 for the season. Both of these teams faced off last year with Kemper getting the win. Kemper’s first drive was stalled after a sack and they had to punt. The punt was short and Newton picked it up but Kemper County was able to punch it out and recover the ball. The following play was Newton taking down Backstrom in the end zone to be ruled a safety.

NEWTON, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO