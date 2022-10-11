Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Best Buy to close Meridian store
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Best Buy store is closing. The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29. That will give shoppers a little over two weeks left to get their favorite tech. There was no official announcement of why the store would be closed.
WTOK-TV
Feastival on 5th set for Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian has another cultural food festival this weekend. Feastival on 5th will involve the different tastes of up to 12 restaurants Saturday. The creators of Full Moon on 5th are having a block party on 5th Street downtown to appeal to your taste...
WTOK-TV
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are coming to the Queen City. Downtown, Sela Ward Parkway, Frontage Road, and even North Hills are thriving with new retail stores being built. “We are really excited about the growth...
WTOK-TV
Debs Social Service Club to host annual Special Needs Carnival
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s that time of year again! Debs Social Service Club is hosting its annual Special Needs Carnival Saturday. Children of all ages with special needs and their families and friends will experience a day of fun and festivities. Including door prizes, games, and entertainment. The...
WTOK-TV
Anderson Regional Health System presents DAISY Awards
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Regional Health System Friday recognized members of its nursing team at a DAISY Award brunch and reception. The DAISY Award is an international honor that highlights extraordinary nurses who go above and beyond the call of duty to provide skillful, compassionate care each and every day. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem.
WTOK-TV
Connie Agent
A memorial gathering for Connie Agent will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 1:00PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Connie, age 50, of Meridian passed away on October 13th , 2022 at Rush Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Paving roads in Meridian’s medical district coming soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s 8th Street was finally paved back in June. Now, Mayor Jimmie Smith is targeting the roads around the medical district that are covered with potholes and cracks. However, Smith said before the city can pave the roads in this area, it needs to repair...
WTOK-TV
Rev. James Martin “Jimmy” Harrison
The Reverend James Martin Harrison, age 79, of Meridian Mississippi passed away at the Bella Vita Assisted Living in Phoenix, Arizona on October 6th, 2022. A service will be held at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian, MS on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:30am with visitation beginning at 10:30am. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Individual tickets for Ellis Theater reopening go on sale Friday
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Individual show tickets for the inaugural season at the renovated Ellis Theater go on sale at Friday, Oct. 14. The performance season runs from December 2022 to May 2023 and includes performances by Marty Stuart, Ricky Skaggs, Vince Gill, Gaither Vocal Band, Lightwire Theater, Old Crow Medicine Show, the movie Field of Dreams with TCM guest host Alicia Malone, Dervish, HARDY, North Mississippi Allstars and Trey McLaughlin.
recordpatriot.com
Meridian superintendent Carmoney to retire effective Nov. 30
Meridian Press Release 10.12.2022 by David Clark on Scribd. Michigan’s 2021 Superintendent of the Year, Craig Carmoney, is retiring from Meridian Public Schools effective Nov. 30. Meridian’s board of education gathered at a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 12, to announce the retirement and appoint Sarah Glann its assistant superintendent....
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Coroners meet in Meridian for training class
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroners from several counties around Mississippi were in Meridian for a day-long training class. This class keeps them up to date with what’s going on. “We have to have so many hours in continued education every year in order to be able to certify deaths....
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Margaret Ann Wilson Ramage
Graveside services for Margaret Ann Wilson Ramage will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, October 14, 2022, at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. John Temple officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Ms. Margaret Ann Wilson Ramage,...
Neshoba Democrat
Ham Jam returns downtown Saturday
Ham Jam returns to downtown Philadelphia Saturday with a full slate of music, activities and good food for everyone. The fun starts at 9 a.m. and last until 9 p.m. The main stage is located in the Citizens Bank parking lot downtown. “We have bands coming,” said Tim Moore of...
WTOK-TV
Tailgate: Newton beats Kemper County at Scooba
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton Tigers beat Kemper County 30-19 in Scooba to be 4-4 for the season. Both of these teams faced off last year with Kemper getting the win. Kemper’s first drive was stalled after a sack and they had to punt. The punt was short and Newton picked it up but Kemper County was able to punch it out and recover the ball. The following play was Newton taking down Backstrom in the end zone to be ruled a safety.
WTOK-TV
Peggy McBride Watter
Funeral services for Peggy McBride Watters, 80, of Butler will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
