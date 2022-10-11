Read full article on original website
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
La Nina winter will mean parts of US will feel like a tundra but snowy wonderlands could be hard to come by
The strength of a La Niña provides clues on how significant winter weather could be this season.
'If you don't laugh, you'll cry': Florida man struggles after restaurant gutted by Hurricane Ian
Kyle Sherman's life changed forever when Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, but he vows to reopen the restaurant that was his livelihood before the storm destroyed it.
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
natureworldnews.com
Strong Earthquakes in California Came After Magnetic Field Changes, Study Shows
Researchers who have been studying medium-sized to large strong earthquakes in California have found that the local magnetic field changes 2-3 days before an earthquake. Seismologists hope that their method can be improved so that it can eventually be used to forecast earthquakes after William Heavlin and his team discovered that the magnetic field change in signal is weak but statistically significant in a study.
Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia
According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
Washington Examiner
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage
Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
Daylight saving time 2022: When do we set our clocks back? Is DST ending?
If that hour you lost last March when we set our clocks ahead one hour is stuck in your craw, take heart, you’re getting it back soon. Daylight saving time (DST) ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. At that time, you’ll need to set your clocks back (remember “fall back”) one hour.
Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish
After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
Tsunami warning issued by US authorities after powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
A TSUNAMI warning has been issued after a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Taiwan. The strong tremors caused train carriages to derail and a building to collapse as rescue workers attempt to free those trapped. Tremors could be felt across Taiwan, the country's weather bureau said - with the epicentre...
California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item
Grocery stores across California will have to make this small change by 2025.
Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued
A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City.
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
California County Tells People to Shelter In Place Because of Tesla Battery Fire
A Tesla Megapack caught on fire this morning at a PG&E facility in Monterey County, California, emitting enough toxic smoke that the county issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the surrounding area. A number of road closures were also ordered including Highway 1. Tesla Megapacks are giant lithium ion batteries that...
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By The Asteroid Impact That Killed Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the Chicxulub asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probably trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
SFGate
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
Fox Weather
