California State

San Diego, CA
California State
natureworldnews.com

Strong Earthquakes in California Came After Magnetic Field Changes, Study Shows

Researchers who have been studying medium-sized to large strong earthquakes in California have found that the local magnetic field changes 2-3 days before an earthquake. Seismologists hope that their method can be improved so that it can eventually be used to forecast earthquakes after William Heavlin and his team discovered that the magnetic field change in signal is weak but statistically significant in a study.
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
Lucy Jones
Johnny Cash
CBS Sacramento

Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued

A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City. 
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
SFGate

A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months

COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
