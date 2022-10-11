ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sporting News

Kevin Durant and Steve Nash reveal preseason plan for boosting Ben Simmons back to All-Star status with Nets

Close your eyes and imagine the possibilities. On one end, Ben Simmons hounds an All-Star point guard before switching onto and locking down an All-Star swingman. As the shot clock winds down, he sniffs out a last-ditch action and rotates over to swat a shot off the backboard. Immediately, he grabs the ball and goes, flanked by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sporting News

Why Jose Ramirez wears a chain with a photo of himself during Guardians games

The legend of Jose Ramirez's jewelry is a robust one. The Guardians superstar third baseman is already one of the most beloved athletes in Cleveland, having signed a seven-year, $141 million contract to remain in Ohio, well under market for a player with his stats at his age. But beyond his undeniable talent, Ramirez is just known to be ridiculously cool.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sporting News

How to watch Victor Wembanyama this season: Schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams for 2023 top NBA draft prospect

Victor Wembanyama took the NBA world by storm in his first games on U.S. soil with two extremely impressive showings against the G League Ignite in Las Vegas. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft proved exactly why he's the top prospect in his class, looking like a walking highlight reel as he went for 37 points on seven 3s with five blocks in the first game and 36 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the second game.
NBA
Sporting News

The night the Pirates died: Pittsburgh baseball hasn't recovered from Francisco Cabrera, Sid Bream and the Braves' NLCS comeback

If you think about it, and Pittsburghers old enough to remember try very hard not to, team director of publicity Jim Lachimia had the best view of anyone who cared about the Pirates on that night 30 years ago. He was close enough to the action to hear it, smell it, almost taste it. He could not really see what was happening, though. It was for the best.
PITTSBURGH, PA

