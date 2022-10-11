Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
Flyers place F Owen Tippett (upper body) on IR
The Philadelphia Flyers placed forward Owen Tippett on injured reserve Saturday with an upper-body injury. The team recalled forward Olle
Sporting News
Kevin Durant and Steve Nash reveal preseason plan for boosting Ben Simmons back to All-Star status with Nets
Close your eyes and imagine the possibilities. On one end, Ben Simmons hounds an All-Star point guard before switching onto and locking down an All-Star swingman. As the shot clock winds down, he sniffs out a last-ditch action and rotates over to swat a shot off the backboard. Immediately, he grabs the ball and goes, flanked by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Sporting News
Why Jose Ramirez wears a chain with a photo of himself during Guardians games
The legend of Jose Ramirez's jewelry is a robust one. The Guardians superstar third baseman is already one of the most beloved athletes in Cleveland, having signed a seven-year, $141 million contract to remain in Ohio, well under market for a player with his stats at his age. But beyond his undeniable talent, Ramirez is just known to be ridiculously cool.
Sporting News
Return of midges in Cleveland? Revisiting the 2007 Yankees vs. Indians bug game starring Joba Chamberlain
The Guardians and Yankees have a lengthy playoff history. The 2022 postseason marks the fourth time they've seen each other since 2007, when Cleveland won in four games in the ALDS. It is also the 15-year anniversary of the midges. Fans of both teams recall when insects blighted out Progressive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sporting News
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon reveals why he picked Boston over Raptors in offseason trade
One of the biggest questions heading into the 2022-23 season for the Raptors is who will get the backup point guard minutes behind Fred VanVleet. Well, according to Malcolm Brogdon, the Raptors almost had their answer in him. In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio this week, Brogdon revealed that...
Sporting News
How to watch Victor Wembanyama this season: Schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams for 2023 top NBA draft prospect
Victor Wembanyama took the NBA world by storm in his first games on U.S. soil with two extremely impressive showings against the G League Ignite in Las Vegas. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft proved exactly why he's the top prospect in his class, looking like a walking highlight reel as he went for 37 points on seven 3s with five blocks in the first game and 36 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the second game.
NBA・
Sporting News
The night the Pirates died: Pittsburgh baseball hasn't recovered from Francisco Cabrera, Sid Bream and the Braves' NLCS comeback
If you think about it, and Pittsburghers old enough to remember try very hard not to, team director of publicity Jim Lachimia had the best view of anyone who cared about the Pirates on that night 30 years ago. He was close enough to the action to hear it, smell it, almost taste it. He could not really see what was happening, though. It was for the best.
Comments / 0