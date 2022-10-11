ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

The Independent

When is the Ballon d’Or and who is on the 2022 shortlists?

The 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony returns and for the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi has not made the shortlist for the men’s prize. Messi was last year’s winner, with Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas claiming the third edition of the Ballon d’Or Feminin, but there will be a new name on the trophy when it is handed out at the Paris ceremony. Things are a little different this year as for the first time in the history of the Ballon d’Or, the winners will be judged by their performances over the previous season, rather than the calendar year. It’s why the...
NBC Sports

McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)

Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
Yardbarker

Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
Daily Mail

Reece James decides 'not to have surgery on knee injury after seeing specialist' with the England full-back expected to miss 'TWO MONTHS' of football as Gareth Southgate faces a selection crisis ahead of the World Cup

Chelsea and England full-back Reece James has decided not to have surgery on a knee injury picked up against AC Milan after seeing a specialist in London on Saturday. The 22-year-old is expected to be England's first-choice right-back at the upcoming World Cup but now faces two months of recovery, leaving England manager Gareth Southgate with a decision to make.
FOX Sports

Dortmund says youth player racially abused in Sevilla games

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — A 17-year-old player for Borussia Dortmund was racially abused in two consecutive UEFA Youth League games against Sevilla, the German club said Wednesday. Dortmund said Guinean midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara faced racist abuse in a game in Spain last week and was then subjected to monkey...
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski scores late equaliser to give Barcelona Champions League hope

Robert Lewandowski scored a last-gasp equaliser to keep Barcelona in the Champions League following a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan.Ousmane Dembele had put Barcelona ahead in the 40th minute, but the opener was cancelled out 10 minutes later by Nicolo Barella.Inter then went ahead just after the hour mark through Lautaro Martinez before Lewandowski’s first of the night, as Barcelona looked to have found a way back into the game.They then found themselves behind again inexplicably when Robin Gosens’ 89th-minute goal restored the Italian side’s lead, but Lewandowski’s added-time header would ensure Barcelona’s exit from the competition...
Sporting News

Rugby League World Cup: Where is the RLWC taking place? Venues for tournament in 2022

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup is set to kick off later this month, delivering over five weeks of blockbuster action to crown the best nation on the planet. Champions Australia will be out to defend their title, but they face stiff competition from world number one-ranked side New Zealand, 2017 finalists England, and the dark horse duo of Tonga and Samoa among others.
The Independent

Manchester United vs Omonia live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV

Omonia remain in search of their first points of their Europa League campaign as they visit Old Trafford and Manchester United.The Nicosia club have had a mixed start to the season in the Cypriot First Division under the management of Neil Lennon, too, winning just three of their first six games.Manchester United vs Omonia LIVE: Europa League updatesStill, Omonia showed last week that they could cause issues for a Manchester United side still striving to look more settled under Erik ten Hag.The Dutch manager was pleased with the resilience his side showed against both Omonia and in the weekend...
Yardbarker

Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup

The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
Yardbarker

Allegri drops a hint about his attacking selection against Torino

Max Allegri has dropped a hint that Moise Kean could be in the starting XI when Juventus faces Torino in their next game. The Bianconeri have suffered back-to-back losses to AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa which makes this game a must-win. As they prepare for the fixture, they will want...
