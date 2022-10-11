Read full article on original website
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Eagles C Jason Kelce Reveals Hardest Position In NFL: ‘White People Can’t Even Do It’
Jason Kelce told his brother, Travis Kelce, on their podcast there is an NFL position so hard and entire race isn't able to play it. The post Eagles C Jason Kelce Reveals Hardest Position In NFL: ‘White People Can’t Even Do It’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Washington QB Robert Griffin III tweets funny reaction to Dan Snyder bombshell
The Washington Commanders' Week 6 "Thursday Night Football" game against the Chicago Bears is just hours away. Of course, on the heels of Thursday morning's latest bombshell report on owner Dan Snyder, few are thinking of the upcoming contest at the moment. Among those to react to the news was...
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
Carson Wentz Injury Update: How Hurt is Commanders QB for Washington at Bears on Thursday?
Carson Wentz does not carry an injury designation for tonight's game at Chicago. But that doesn't mean the Commanders QB is healthy.
Angry Ron Rivera Video Goes Viral On Thursday Night
A video of an angry Ron Rivera went viral on Thursday night. Rivera had plenty to be happy about following the Commanders' 12-7 win over the Bears of Chicago on Thursday night. However, after the game Rivera was furious with a question surrounding Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder ...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022
We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Responds to 'Dan's Dirt'; Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Rants
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Ron Rivera Passionately Defends Commanders, Wentz After ‘TNF’ Win
The Washington coach came under fire earlier in the week for making critical comments about the QB to the media.
Al Michaels Has Stunning Comment On Dan Snyder During TNF Broadcast
Tension surrounding Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder continues to bubble over this week. Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels just turned up the heat a little more. While calling the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Commanders and Chicago Bears, Michaels said that the NFL would "love" ...
Sporting News
Al Michaels bluntly says NFL wants Daniel Snyder to sell Commanders: 'A major problem around the league'
Whether or not it always seems like it, NFL announcers talk to people. Al Michaels may be new on the "Thursday Night Football" seem, but he's been around the league a long time, and it's reasonable to think he's got a lot of connections on teams around the NFL. With...
Packers pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. could be over before it begins
The Packers feel like a predestined landing spot for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but another team might block that from happening. The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. feel like a really good match. Aaron Rodgers lost his star receiver, Davante Adams, in the offseason when Green Bay traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Commanders’ Ron Rivera refutes report he didn’t pick Carson Wentz
After the Washington Commanders scraped by the Chicago Bears in uninspiring fashion on Thursday Night Football, more questions emerged on Carson Wentz. The 29-year-old quarterback struggled mightily against Chicago, throwing for just 99 yards while completing 12-for-22 passes (54.5%) for a 66.3 quarterback rating. It marked the second game of...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
NBC Sports
Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week
The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
Sporting News
Bears orange helmets, explained: Why Chicago is wearing 'highlighter' helmets on 'Thursday Night Football'
The Bears' uniforms have remain largely unchanged for the better part of their 103-year history, but they'll have a slightly new look on Thursday night. The Bears are reintroducing their orange uniforms on Thursday night against the Commanders, but they'll also be donning orange helmets, too, marking a change in their traditional look.
