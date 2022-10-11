Read full article on original website
Related
Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller
Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
HBO Max Announces Season 2 Premiere Date For Critically-Acclaimed Comedy
HBO Max revealed when fans can expect a new season of an original comedy on the service. Last year, people enjoyed Sort Of, as Bilal Baig's Sabi Mehboob navigated life as a millennial in Toronto, Canada. The first season ended with some changes on the way for the main character. Their friend Bessy is awake from that coma and their dad is also on the way from Dubai. It will be a lot for the ensemble to handle, but with the help from Seven and their friends, everything could work out right…sort of. On Instagram, the star let the fans know they could expect another batch of episodes on December 1. That might seem like a ways off, but Halloween is only in a few weeks and then the holiday sprint is on. Check out the poster for the new season right here down below!
Netflix Orders Western TV Series From Sons of Anarchy Creator
Kurt Sutter, the creator of Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., is finally moving forward with his next TV project. Sutter has been working on a western action series for Netflix called The Abandons, but it has been in development for some time. On Thursday, Netflix decided to take the next step forward with the project. The streaming service has officially ordered Sutter's next show to series.
Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Casts Former James Bond Actor
The Yellowstone franchise is dipping back into the prequel well this winter. After releasing acclaimed limited series 1883 last year, Paramount+ is taking the franchise to the 1900s with 1923. The new series follows another generation of Duttons in the family's storied history, though this group will already be on the settled on the Yellowstone Ranch. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren lead the show's cast, and now a former 007 has joined the lineup.
House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine Reflects on King Viserys Downfall
The Game of Thrones world has not been known for leaders showing compassion. Through eight seasons of the flagship series which introduced the world to the live-action version of George R.R. Martin's fantastic, vicious world, leaders of various lands ruled unforgivingly and constantly with threats trying to take their place. House of the Dragon, set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, shows that not much changed with the people of Westeros as there is always scheming afoot, by people of other houses or members or characters' own families. For King Viserys Targaryen, a peaceful death in Episode 8 was a spoil many characters do not receive, but it came with a tragic mistake.
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
LeBron James' House Party Reboot Debuts Red Band Trailer
Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have released the red band trailer for LeBron James' new reboot of House Party. The popular House Party film series originally launched in 1990 from director and writer Reginald Hudlin, featuring the popular hip-hop act Kid 'n Play. Christopher "Kid" Reid and Christopher "Play" Martin portrayed high schoolers who attend a house party with their friends. Kid's father originally forbade him from going to the party, but he snuck out to go anyway. House Party spun several spinoffs, including 1991's House Party 2, 1994's House Party 3, and 2000's House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute.
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe Pays Tribute to Late Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane
Sad news broke today when it was revealed that Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish character actor known best for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, had passed away at age 72. There's been an outpour of love from fans of the actor on social media, including kind words from some of his co-stars. Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in all eight films, issued a statement today about Coltrane's death.
She-Hulk: Does Leader Appear in the Season 1 Finale?
Marvel Studios has finally wrapped up their She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series with an epic fourth wall-breaking finale. She-Hulk did a lot of things for the studios line-up of gamma-radiated heroes and it seems that their future is bright. There were a ton of theories as to who was the big bad of the series, with some signs pointing to The Leader being behind everything. During the finale, we got to see who was behind the online Intelligencia community that had it out for the titular character as well as tying up all of the loose ends but it turns out to be a very different character than expected behind it all.
The Stranger Confirmed as SPOILER in The Rings of Power
The Rings of Power finale has arrived and The Stranger has been revealed. It was an eventful week on Amazon Prime as the magic user is apparently a wizard or an Istari. The wizards are storied in Lord of the Rings lore. It's hard to say whether or not The Stranger ends up being Saurman the White, Radagast the Brown or Gandalf the Grey. In fact, the figure could eventually be revealed as Pallanda or Alatar, the Blue Wizards who are not as known by general audiences. It's a fun nod to the series continuity and sure to ignite plenty of discussion as Rings of Power stretches on to Season 2. However, The Stranger had to do some fighting in this entry to escape with the Harfoots.
Star Trek Reveals a Surprising Starfleet Member Joining Section 31
A surprising character joins the ranks of the secretive organization Section 31 in Star Trek: Lower Decks' most recent episode. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Lower Decks' latest episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," follow. As a sequel to the original "Crisis Point" episode, it's no surprise that "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" is mostly a parody of Star Trek films. The episode sees Boimler trying to create his own holodeck movie experience that's better than the one Mariner made in the original "Crisis Point" episode. At the end of the episode, Boimler mentions that he's glad his story didn't end on a dark cliffhanger since he hates that.
Cartoon Network Hilariously Comments on Warner Bros Controversy
Warner Bros/Discovery has been in the news a lot lately, as the merger has caused a number of decisions in 2022 that has ruffled the feathers of a number of animation fans. With the latest news arriving that Cartoon Network and Warner Bros Animation were set to merge, potentially causing a number of layoffs and the cancellation of numerous projects, the former has taken the opportunity to officially comment via its Official Twitter Account, which will more than likely put some fans' minds at ease when it comes to the studio's future.
My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Dresses Marin for Season 2
My Dress-Up Darling will be coming back for a new anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is waiting for the big comeback by highlighting its main heroine, Marin Kitagawa! Although the Fall 2022 anime schedule is now underway with some of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall, it would do you well to remember how strong of a year it's been for anime already. Things got off to an explosive start with the Winter 2022 slate, and the biggest standout of that wave was a surprising romantic comedy debut that had a cult manga following.
Rick Grimes' Last Episode of The Walking Dead Inspired the Series Finale
"It feels like it's ending." So said Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) on his final episode of The Walking Dead, titled "What Comes After." What would come after is 57 episodes without Rick and the end of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with the November 20th series finale. As AMC looks to the future of the TWD Universe — three new Walking Dead spinoff shows starring Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are slated to premiere next year — creatives looked back at Rick's sendoff to once again answer the question: What comes after?
Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio Remembers Awful Karate Kid Sequel Pitches Including Ghost Miyagi
These days, it's a good time to be a Karate Kid fan. The fifth season of Cobra Kai was recently released on Netflix and features many of the original movie's cast, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence). It was also announced last month that Sony has a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." However, the ideas for new Karate Kid projects haven't always been good. Entertainment Weekly recently shared an excerpt from Macchio's new memoir, Waxing On, and some of the pitches he heard over the years were pretty ghastly (and ghostly).
Dwayne The Rock Johnson Says "Welcome Home" To Major DC Super Hero At Black Adam Premiere
The official premiere of Black Adam took place last night, and a week before the movie hits theaters, there are some pretty major spoilers working their way around the internet. That's in part because journalists and critics got to chat with Dwayne Johnson after the screening, and asked the kind of questions you would expect to ask...after seeing a movie. Johnson responded in kind, seemingly confident enough in the film that he thinks the spoilers will do more good than harm, in terms of getting butts in seats for his long-awaited DC (live-action) debut next week.
Trigun: Stampede Reveals New Trailer, Release Window
Trigun: Stampede is set to bring back the humanoid typhoon next year, and with a new iteration of Vash giving us a younger gunslinger, a new trailer has dropped that confirms the return of some major characters while also giving anime fans an idea as to when the series will arrive in 2023. While the series has yet to confirm if it will be a prequel or an entirely new story set in Vash the Stampede's world, there are countless anime fans that are dying to return to this beloved franchise.
Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed
The upcoming Star Trek video game Star Trek: Resurgence has officially been delayed. Previously set to release this year, the new video game from developer Dramatic Labs will now instead release in April 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
