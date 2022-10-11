AROUND TOWN: School district's future hinges on Post 4 race

Kristen Orton, campaign chair of the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club, left, interviews David Chastain, chair of the Cobb Board of Education, at the club’s political forum on Monday. Jon Gillooly

State reps. Sharon Cooper and John Carson, east Cobb Republicans both, sounded the alarm during a candidate forum hosted by the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club at Tijuana Joe’s Monday evening.

The warning prophesied what will happen if Republican Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain loses his Post 4 seat to Democrat Catherine Pozniak in the Nov. 8 election.

Carson said everyone seems to be focused on the top of the ticket races.

“But let me tell you, if we don’t elect David Chastain, it will be a four-three Democratic-led school board. (Superintendent) Chris Ragsdale will lose his job. We will stop teaching kids, and we will start indoctrinating kids, and we cannot let that happen.”

Rep. Cooper said you'll see the school system swing from a district concerned with reading, writing and arithmetic to one concerned with personal pronouns.

While addressing the crowd, Chastain was asked how having had children and grandchildren in the school district impacts his decisions for Cobb students. His campaign sign says "experience counts," he said, noting how “it’s caused me to personally think – in contrast to my opponent in this race – part of my experience that counts is having been a parent in Cobb County.”

Chastain spoke of having a special needs child in his family and understanding the challenges that come with meeting with a school staff over the child's individualized education program.

“So yes, I know enough about the past, and I’ve watched things grow, and I’ve watched Cobb County overcome so many things as we become more diverse, and then with grandkids in the schools, not to mention all their friends and stuff, I’m very concerned about the future, as they see it, that we make sure they've got all the resources they need," he said.

Chastain was also asked about school safety. The chairman said the school district’s police department has between 64 and 70 employees and two dogs. Every officer has a cruiser outfitted like any other metro Atlanta officer.

"We have a lot of things that we have in our police department where you would put them up against just about any police department in the country."

That said, the district, like law enforcement agencies everywhere, is having trouble finding qualified applicants who stick around. Which is why the board recently adopted a policy allowing school districts to empower individuals who have been qualified by the district to carry a weapon within the schools.

“Our police chief will be the person making the determining factors about who gets to carry a gun,” Chastain said, noting it will not be teachers, who have enough to do.

“But it’s a work in progress. I can’t say much more than that. I will say that we do have our new security system which has been tested, Centegix.”

Chastain said the system provides employees with a special badge that allows for “bringing out the cavalry” if they see anything suspicious.

“Now, the district has been criticized because every now and then we’ve had some hiccups, but even those hiccups, when it happens, becomes a training situation. But for the most part, looking out for our kids and looking out for our employees, so they feel like they've got a secure place to work.”

Chastain was asked what other important issues he wished to discuss that his opponent or the media incorrectly portray, a question that drew laughter.

Chastain ticked off all the things that were going right with the school system, from teacher retention to test scores.

“Usually people will take very small things and they will try to make a bigger and bigger deal, but we’ve got a $1.1 billion budget. We have three triple A bond ratings. I mean, there are corporations in the country that are not rated as high as we are. No debt. So we’ve got a real good track record when it comes to finances."

Observing that it’s campaign season, he said one will see things out there that aren’t accurate.

“I will tell you I’m not real big right now on doing the forums,” Chastain said. “I’m doing something in west Cobb with the Islamic organization next Saturday. But what’s happened, like in the case of east Cobb, and I’m not trying to sound nasty or whatever, but the East Cobb Community PTA wanted me to visit their forum, but the officers in that organization had already endorsed my opposition, and then the forum they wanted to host was going to be a zoom call.”

Chastain referenced how toxic social media has become.

“So if any of you who have followed me on my social media, God forgive you, but there have been some awful things there, and there are some people, not my opponent, but people who support my opponent, which may ought to tell you something, they’ve just really gotten strange, so I don’t want to sound paranoid, but I’m just being careful where I go in public just to keep from drawing the negative publicity like that.”

EYES AND PLANKS: Commissioner Monique Sheffield had a few choice words for public speakers who showed up to lob complaints at the Board of Commissioner's Tuesday meeting.

Though many turned out for the controversial redistricting vote detailed on page A1 of today's MDJ, speakers also directed criticism at the county's comprehensive plan update. Some constituents alleged the plan was put together to cater to the whims of consultants and developers, threatening to destroy the single-family home lifestyle.

It didn't sit well with Sheffield.

"For those that expressed concerns without a plausible solution, those are nothing more than complaints. I'm very appreciative, again, of those community advocates and the civic associations that not just not agreed with the plan, but have proposed solutions, whether we agree with them or not. They're coming to the table, providing some level of brain power," she said.

Sheffield continued, "Each time we have these type of meetings, there's this feeling of chastisement of this board, which I do not appreciate, I don't think is warranted. It's very immature to act in that fashion and expect us to sit here and listen to it time and time again."

She closed by turning to Gospel of Matthew.

"The last comment I'll make about this come-to-Jesus meeting," she said, referring to an earlier comment, "it appears that some will see the speck in our eye, while ignoring the plank in theirs."

ENDORSEMENTS: The Cobb County Association of Educators has released endorsements for candidates running for state superintendent of schools, the Georgia General Assembly and the Cobb County Board of Education.

CCAE endorsed incumbent Republican state Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods — the rest of its endorsements went to Democrats.

For the Cobb school board, CCAE endorsed Democrats Becky Sayler in Post 2, Catherine Pozniak in Post 4 and Nichelle Davis in Post 6. CCAE President Jeff Hubbard said the trio “will work incredibly hard to make sure all children have dynamic educational experiences in our 112 public schools with focus upon academic accountability, financial fidelity, and ethical efficacy.”

“The CCAE endorsement is based on our commitment to continue improving Cobb County’s public schools,” Hubbard said. “The endorsement process includes a questionnaire and interview with our (political action committee) to ensure that candidates work to attract and retain a quality teacher in every classroom; enhance educational programs for greater student achievement; ensure schools and buses are safe; prepare our students for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow; and ensure that schools have the funding required by law so that students can continue to succeed in our public schools.”

Below are the Democrats CCAE endorsed for the state Senate and state House, with incumbents noted:

Senate District 6 - Jason EstevesSenate District 33 - Michael “Doc” Rhett (I)House District 35 - Lisa CampbellHouse District 37 - Mary Frances Williams (I)House District 38 - David Wilkerson (I)House District 39 - Terry CummingsHouse District 40 - Doug StonerHouse District 41 - Michael Smith (I)House District 42 - Teri Anulewicz (I)