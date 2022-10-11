ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson vs. Florida State Odds, Picks, and Predictions (10/15/2022)

In week seven of the College Football season, we get to enjoy a matchup of two longtime rivals in the Clemson Tigers heading to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles. While both have enjoyed their storied success, especially in this century, it has been the Clemson Tigers who have truly been enjoying these past 5-6 years. While Clemson has gone on to win two national championships since 2016 under Dabo Swinney, Florida State has gone four consecutive years with below .500 records marking the first time since the mid-1970s for the Seminoles. Although the Seminoles enjoyed championship and CFP appearances just ten years ago, they have fallen on tough times as of late. But Mike Norvell definitely wants to improve the Seminole status in his third year as head coach. They started the year 4-0 and entered the AP Top 25, but have lost their last two matchups against ranked opponents. They definitely need this win to bounce back and finish this year strong in the ACC.
Meet Central: Crimson Classic

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson cross country teams are back in action this week as they head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to compete in the Crimson Classic. In the teams' final meet before ACC Championships, the Tigers will look to round into their best form yet. A total of...
A case of stolen identity

Buying a ticket through a ticket exchange GroupMe? Piper Pressly might be a name that's familiar to you. Selling a variety of tickets for the remaining home games, the deal might seem too good to be true. In this case, it is. Pressly, a sophomore elementary education major, has woken...
Police find missing man in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided

(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC

Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
GREENVILLE, SC
West End Baseball to relocate to Haywood Road

Verdae Development Inc., the master developer of a 1,100-acre planned development in Greenville, announced Oct. 13 West End Baseball, a one-on-one baseball instruction business, will relocate. The business, which plans to move to a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, has not announced an opening date at its new location.
GREENVILLE, SC
Lockheed Martin Expands Its Operations in Greenville, S.C.

The Greenville site is now the global home of F-16 production and sustainment. Lockheed Martin's growing F-16 production and sustainment operations in Greenville, S.C., are contributing to the defense of freedom around the world while creating jobs and strengthening the local economy. The company is adding hundreds of new...
GREENVILLE, SC
LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC
Local blacksmith forges his own path with ancient trade

Kevin Thompson's blacksmithing shop doesn't use thousands of dollars worth of equipment or cutting-edge methods. In fact, the tools of his trade are a set of tongs, a pile of metallurgical coal, a large blacksmith bellows more than a century old and a couple of anvils in a dirt-floor shop outside of a hand-hewn wood building. In that shop, Thompson forges long strips of iron into any number of products: candle holders, fireplace tools, decorative items and many others.
PICKENS, SC
Fluor's Greenville office looking for engineers and more

A company with deep local roots and projects underway around the world is on a hiring binge. The engineering giant Fluor has hired about 250 people in the last year for the Greenville office and needs another 250 to 300 by the first quarter of 2023. According to Annette Allen,...
GREENVILLE, SC
Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

