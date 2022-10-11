ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trial begins for U.K. nurse accused of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 10 others

By Matt Bernardini & Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in the U.K. said on Tuesday that a nurse, who is charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others, injected the children with air and fed them insulin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBtth_0iV3gOck00
Lucy Letby, 32, is on trial in the U.K., charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others, after she allegedly injected the children with air and fed them insulin in the neonatal ward of the hospital she worked in as a nurse. Photo via Facebook.

Lucy Letby, 32, was a "constant malevolent presence" at the neonatal unit of Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England over six years ago, prosecutors said on Tuesday .

Jurors also were told that a mother of twins walked in on Letby trying to kill one of her baby boys. Letby allegedly told the mother, "Trust me, I'm a nurse," prosecutor Nick Johnson said during the trial.

The infant was "acutely distressed" and bleeding from the mouth, the court heard. The woman, who cannot be named, did not realize Letby was allegedly in the process of attacking her son.

A doctor present said he "had never seen a baby bleed like this" and that the child lost more than a quarter of his total blood volume, the court heard.

Known in court as Child E, the twin was one of seven babies Letby allegedly murdered in the hospital between 2015 and 2016. The twin's sibling, Child F, is one of 10 children that she is charged with attempting to murder between June 2015 and June 2016. At least of one the surviving victims was left "severely disabled."

Jurors heard that the baby's parents made the decision to forego a post-mortem examination, a decision the on-call doctor and coroner's office agreed with.

"As subsequent reviews have established that was a big mistake," Johnson told the court.

Prosecutors also contend Letby took an "unusual interest" in the twins' family, searching for them on social media two days after their baby's death and several times over the following months.

Letby also allegedly entered the room of a 4-day-old boy and injected him with air through a nasogastric line to his stomach.

Letby has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial at Manchester Crown Court is estimated to last up to six months.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mother did nothing to protect toddler from killer stepfather, court told

A mother whose son was killed by her boyfriend did “nothing to protect him” and tried to blame the toddler’s father for some of his injuries, a court has heard.Tamika Beaton, 25, put “her own interests” before those of 18-month-old Andrew Cawker, with “catastrophic” consequences, the Old Bailey was told on Tuesday.Andrew was repeatedly attacked by Beaton’s partner, 24-year-old postman Scott Coombe, in the months before his death on July 22 2019, jurors heard.His mother had allegedly been cheating on her son’s father, 31-year-old Ben Cawker, with Coombe, whom she met at a fitness class while trying to lose weight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’

A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Youngest member of mother’s ride-out gang locked up over killing of 17-year-old

The youngest member of a pack of youths who fatally stabbed a teenager after being driven to the scene by one of their mothers has been locked up for more than six years.The boy was aged just 14 when he was recruited to join in on the revenge attack on 17-year-old Levi Ernest Morrison on April 10 last year.The group of youths had been armed with three machetes and a knife when they chased Levi and his friend in Sydenham, south London.The Old Bailey had heard how the immediate trigger was the appearance of a rival at Nichola Leighton’s home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Toddler, 2, and eight-month-old baby girl become latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking death toll to 27: Boy, 2, died in 96 degree heat in vehicle while it was parked at Kids Campus daycare center in Alabama

A two-year-old and eight-month-old baby girl have become the latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking the death toll to 27. The two-year-old boy was left in a vehicle in the car park of Kids Campus daycare center off State Highway 75 in Oneonta, Alabama and found around 3.06pm yesterday afternoon.
ONEONTA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Countess Of#Chester Hospital
Upworthy

Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery

The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
HEALTH
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To One

Terkessa Wallace (left) and Shequenia Burnett (right)Facebook. 36-year-old Shequenia Burnett and 34-year-old Terkessa Wallace were close childhood friends. The two women grew up together and shared years of their lives in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Shequenia's family describes her as a mother and well-rounded, talented sketch artist who adores her children.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheDailyBeast

Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told

A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Rock Star Held at Gunpoint by Perpetrator of Hit-and-Run Crash

Jared James Nichols was held up at gunpoint during a hit-and-run accident in Portland, Oregon, the guitarist revealed on Instagram Friday. Nichols, 33, and his friend Jesse James were sitting at a red light when a truck "plowed into" James' car. The driver fled the scene, but his getaway driver later returned and pulled a gun out. The man took off when the police arrived.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'

A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Jacob Lewis, 20, fatally shot man in north Minneapolis during drug deal

MINNEAPOLIS – A St. Francis man is charged with murder in connection to Minneapolis' 70th homicide of 2022.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 20-year-old Jacob Lewis faces a count of second-degree murder in the October 6 death of Heywood Jones, 34, in the Jordan neighborhood.The criminal complaint states that officers responded to the scene of the shooting on the 2000 block of 30th Avenue North, where they found Jones in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital.Witnesses say a man in a gold SUV had a "brief altercation" with Jones before punches were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

Charity worker, 86, died and her ex-mayor husband was left fighting for life 'after they were bound, gagged and hog-tied in attack by burglar who broke into their home to steal their £30,000 life savings'

An 86-year-old charity worker was tortured to death in front of her husband by a burglar demanding their £30,000 life-savings - before being hog-tied and left to die in an attack 'devoid of mercy', a court heard today. Vasile Culea, 33, has gone on trial accused of murdering Freda...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Raleigh shooting – live: Suspect, 15, will face charges as an adult after killing five

Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. Law enforcement officials identified the victims of the shooting on Friday. An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, whom police only described as a white, 15-year-old male.The suspect was arrested around 9.37pm after evading capture for hours and hiding inside a home, authorities said. Gunfire broke out around 5pm, along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential area...
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

‘I’m glad he’s dead’ – Ex-wife of Peter Tobin reacts to news of killer’s death

A former wife of notorious serial killer Peter Tobin has said she is relieved at the news of his death.The murderer, rapist and paedophile died in hospital on Saturday aged 76 after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving three life sentences.Detectives have long suspected Tobin had more victims, but the killer refused to admit to any more murders despite officers questioning him on his deathbed.Cathy Wilson, 52, told the Sunday Mirror: “He was a monster and there is a feeling of relief that he is now dead.”Ms Wilson, who reportedly met Tobin when she was 16 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Doctor Claims Living Man Was Put In Body Bag And Sent To Morgue

A shocking report from the Australian news outlet Business News claims that a man who was still alive was put into a body bag and transferred to the morgue. Kevin Reid was receiving palliative care at Rockingham General Hospital when he was pronounced dead by his nurses on September 5. His body was then transported to the morgue, even though no doctor at the hospital had certified his death.
WORLD
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
463K+
Followers
66K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy