Baseball World Reacts To Yankees, Guardians News
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will wait another day to play Game 2 of their ALDS series. Both teams announced that Thursday night's scheduled game is postponed until Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET due to anticipated inclement weather in the Bronx. The Yankees began the series with a...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
CBS Sports
Guardians vs Yankees score: Live updates from ALDS Game 2 as New York looks to take commanding 2-0 series lead
The New York Yankees are set to host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Yankees hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series by virtue of their 4-1 win in Game 1. This game is set for 1:07 p.m. ET Friday, thanks to a weather-induced postponement of the originally-scheduled Thursday bout. As such, this series has had its last off day. Games 2-5, if necessary, will be played four straight days.
Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road
Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
The astronomical 9-figure contract Aaron Judge could receive
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are going to dominate the MLB offseason for as long as he’s on the market. The New York Yankees are going to do whatever they can to fend off the competition to re-sign their star outfielder after watching him hit 62 home runs in a contract year. The problem is that the contract that Judge appears set to earn could be worth an unprecedented amount of money.
Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez's Wife Monica Has An IG Full Of Family Moments With The Star
Cuban baseball star Yordan Alvarez has wowed the Houston Astros team and their fans with his impressive, record-breaking home runs for three consecutive years. However, behind the imposing athlete is a smiling dad and husband, which you can spot on his wife Monica's Instagram account. The supportive spouse frequently posts...
CBS Sports
Braves' Charlie Morton: Starting Game 4 on Saturday
Morton will draw the start in Saturday's Game 4 matchup in the NLDS with the Phillies. Morton will have his next expected start pushed back a day after Spencer Strider was confirmed as Friday's Game 3 starter. The 38-year-old has yet to pitch in the postseason after having posted a 6.23 ERA in his final five outings of the regular season. Morton will look to produce a better performance in Saturday's contest, which could be an elimination game for Atlanta.
Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach
Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
Here Is The Astros Lineup For Game Two Of The ALDS
CBS Sports
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3
Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Bell: On bench again Wednesday
Bell isn't starting Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Bell is on the bench for a second consecutive game to begin the NLDS after he went 3-for-13 with two RBI during the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Brandon Drury will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup once again.
Yankees-Guardians playoff game postponed due to bad weather
Game 2 of an American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, scheduled for Thursday, will be delayed a day due to inclement weather, MLB announced.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Draws Game 4 start
Syndergaard will start Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. After their win in Game 3 on Friday, Syndergaard will have the chance to send the Phillies to the NLCS with a strong performance. He entered Game 2 of the NLDS as a reliever and threw one inning -- his only appearance of the postseason. Bailey Falter was another option to draw the start in Game 4, and he could still serve in a multi-inning relief role if Syndergaard has a short outing.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream as Padres take down Dodgers in Game 3
Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason rolled on Friday with a three-game schedule that saw the Guardians, Phillies and Padres pick up LDS wins. Both the Padres and Phillies won at home to take 2-1 leads in their NLDS matchups against the Dodgers and Braves, respectively. The Guardians, meanwhile, won on the road in the Bronx to even things at 1-1 in the ALDS against the Yankees.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Takes seat Thursday
Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Houston's ALDS matchup with Seattle. Mancini went hitless in four Game 1 at-bats, so manager Dusty Baker decided to hold him out Thursday and go with Aledmys Diaz as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
WATCH: L.A. Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can 'look-alike' on scoreboard
The city of Los Angeles has not forgotten about the controversial 2017 World Series in which the Houston Astros defeated the Dodgers. The Astros are not safe from ridicule anywhere in L.A., even when the Kings are playing. During their game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night at Crypto.com...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL Week 6 picks against the spread: Dolphins topple Vikings, Chiefs take down Bills, shootout in Seattle
These two primetime games are a reward for our penance on Thursday night. Two elite divisional matchups on Sunday and Monday plus a bunch of eyebrow-raising chaos bombs lingering in the early window. The two non Chiefs-Bills games in the late window are extremely "meh" at first glance. But a...
NFL・
