ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Act fast: Keurig machines are on sale ahead of Black Friday during Amazon's October Prime Day 2022

By Nusrat Sultana and Janelle Randazza, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dALuR_0iV3gEnU00
Amazon's October Prime Day is offering Keurig coffee machines at amazing Black Friday discounts. Keurig/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's Amazon's October Prime Day 2022 and if you're a coffee enthusiast, we have some great news for you: Keurig is offering incredible early Black Friday deals on its coffee machines. Plenty of retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart and Keurig itself, are offering Keurig coffee machines at amazing discounts.

Keurig is the mastermind behind the easiest single-serve coffee makers on the market, and best of all, Keurig offers coffee makers for every household size as well as pods filled with grinds for every warm or iced beverage you could possible imagine.

Right now, you can save up to 50% on Reviewed's favorite Keurig coffee machine , the Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker . Other great Keurig deals include 31% off the K-Slim Coffee Maker on Amazon and $100 off the K-Café Special Edition Single Serve Latte & Cappuccino Maker at Keurig when you build a start kit, so you no longer have to wait in line at the cafe for your caramel latte—just make it yourself!

Read on for the best Keurig deals to take advantage of on Amazon Prime Early Access sale 2022 and get your coffee mug ready.

Prime Day is back: Shop the best Amazon deals to shop before Black Friday

Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

The best Keurig deals on Amazon

Shop Keurig deals at Amazon

The best Keurig deals at Target

Shop Keurig deals at Target

The best Keurig deals at Keurig

Shop Keurig deals at Keurig

The best Keurig deals at Walmart

Shop Keurig deals at Walmart

The best Keurig deals at Bed Bath and Beyond

Shop Keurig deals at Bed Bath and Beyond

The best Keurig deals at Kohl’s

Shop Keurig deals at Kohl's

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Act fast: Keurig machines are on sale ahead of Black Friday during Amazon's October Prime Day 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13

Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, and Amazon Have Ruined Black Friday

Halloween remains more than two weeks away and Walmart (WMT) , Amazon (AMZN) , and Target (TGT) have already kicked off the holiday shopping season. That seems like it would be good for consumers, but it's mostly confusing as nobody knows when the best deals are and if they should be shopping now or waiting until closer to the actual holiday season.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Machines#Target#The K Slim Coffee Maker
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

638K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy