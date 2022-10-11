ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Get more than $250 off the highly-rated iRobot Roomba i7+ right now during Amazon Prime Day

By Janelle Randazza, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ukbS_0iV3gC2200
Sweep up this stellar Prime Day deal and get 34% off the iRobot Roomba i7 iRobot/Amazon/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

You're going to want to sweep up this limited-time deal on the groundbreaking iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum. One of the first robot vacuum cleaners that can empty itself, it's no understatement when we tell you this is going to change your life.

$500 at Amazon

Boasting strong suction and a whole host of smart features, the Roomba i7+ is both Alexa and Google Home compatible and can even make virtual maps that can track cleaning cycles and keep it out of individual rooms.

Amazon Early Access deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon during October Prime Day

Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

Fancy tech aside, our testers loved how this Roomba performed on a variety of floor types—from carpet to tile to hardwood flooring. They also appreciated that it takes the yuck factor out of emptying a full vacuum with its self-emptying capabilities.

Normally priced at $753, the iRobot Roomba i7+ is a whopping 34% off for Prime Day. Clean up this Prime Day with this stellar deal!

$500 at Amazon

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get more than $250 off the highly-rated iRobot Roomba i7+ right now during Amazon Prime Day

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Walmart Just Released Their Top Holiday Toy List For 2022

There's no denying that the holidays are fast approaching. If you have kids on your holiday shopping list, that means one thing: toys. Now is the best time to get a head start on your Christmas planning, and Walmart is here to help you find the best toys to gift this holiday season.
SOCCER
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
USA TODAY

Get a free Paramount+ streaming subscription with a Walmart+ membership—join today

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. From new comedies like I Love That For You to dramatic shows like The Offer, a Paramount+ streaming subscription makes it easy to access a huge catalogue of entertaining content. Ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush, Walmart+ memberships now include a free Paramount+ Essential streaming plan at no extra cost. We already rave about the exclusive perks of a Walmart+ membership, so adding Paramount+ to the list of benefits makes this a winning deal.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Black Friday Sale#Irobot Roomba#Black Friday Deals#Amazon Prime#Google Home#Amazon Early Access#Appr
USA TODAY

Save on pet gifts! Shop the best deals on holiday gifts for cats ahead of Black Friday!

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. It's time to start shopping for holiday gifts for all the cats and cat lovers in your life! Right now there are many fantastic deals to be had to save cash across all pet categories, including cat gifts and dog gifts.
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

639K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy