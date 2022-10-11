Get more than $250 off the highly-rated iRobot Roomba i7+ right now during Amazon Prime Day

Sweep up this stellar Prime Day deal and get 34% off the iRobot Roomba i7 iRobot/Amazon/Reviewed

You're going to want to sweep up this limited-time deal on the groundbreaking iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum. One of the first robot vacuum cleaners that can empty itself, it's no understatement when we tell you this is going to change your life.

Boasting strong suction and a whole host of smart features, the Roomba i7+ is both Alexa and Google Home compatible and can even make virtual maps that can track cleaning cycles and keep it out of individual rooms.

Fancy tech aside, our testers loved how this Roomba performed on a variety of floor types—from carpet to tile to hardwood flooring. They also appreciated that it takes the yuck factor out of emptying a full vacuum with its self-emptying capabilities.

Normally priced at $753, the iRobot Roomba i7+ is a whopping 34% off for Prime Day. Clean up this Prime Day with this stellar deal!

