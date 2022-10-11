ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

YourCentralValley.com

2 Porterville women with baby held at gunpoint

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women and a baby were found by Tulare County Sheriff Deputies after victims say they were held at gunpoint for hours. Deputies say around 6 p.m Monday evening they responded to a disturbance call at 14400 Block of Avenue 284 in Porterville. The two victims say they came home to […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

2 dead after a drive-by shooting in Delano: TCSO

UPDATE: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a second victim has died after this shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting that left one dead and two airlifted to a local hospital, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded near County Line Road and […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Tulare man sentenced for the sale and possession of drugs

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare man has been sentenced for the sale and possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, on October 11, Tulare County Superior Court sentenced 42-year-old Sergio Astorga-Medrano to four years in custody for possessing a large number of narcotics for […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA

