IDENTIFIED: Woman who died in rollover crash in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old woman was identified as the person who died in a rollover crash Friday morning in Fresno, Fresno County officials say. According to authorities, the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Belmont and Lota avenues in central Fresno. Police say Jinnah Conley was driving and went off the road hitting […]
2 Porterville women with baby held at gunpoint
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women and a baby were found by Tulare County Sheriff Deputies after victims say they were held at gunpoint for hours. Deputies say around 6 p.m Monday evening they responded to a disturbance call at 14400 Block of Avenue 284 in Porterville. The two victims say they came home to […]
Tulare County residents on high alert amid recent string of violence
In the last week, four people have died, including a 15-year-old, and at least seven people are in the hospital after shootings across Tulare County.
California Highway Patrol releases initial report on crash that killed Jolissa Fuentes
The California Highway Patrol has released its initial report on the crash that killed Jolissa Fuentes.
2 dead after a drive-by shooting in Delano: TCSO
UPDATE: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a second victim has died after this shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting that left one dead and two airlifted to a local hospital, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded near County Line Road and […]
Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
DA: Tulare man sentenced for the sale and possession of drugs
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare man has been sentenced for the sale and possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, on October 11, Tulare County Superior Court sentenced 42-year-old Sergio Astorga-Medrano to four years in custody for possessing a large number of narcotics for […]
