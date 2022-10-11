ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault. Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the...
VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
A family’s vehicle was struck with gunfire during a shooting altercation

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday night, Alachua city police officers responded to reports of shots fired. Those bullets landed on a vehicle with a mother and her children. Ruby Webb said she was driving after running errands with her children, and got caught in the middle of gunfire, just blocks away from her home.
Woman goes to prison after assaulting a co-worker with a frying utensil

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua woman is going to prison after throwing grease on a co-worker while working at Popeyes. Alachua city police officers arrested 46-year-old Betty Terry in June. Terry used a frying utensil to throw hot grease on a co-worker she was arguing with. The grease, which...
Man found guilty for the murder of two Melrose boys

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man accused of the heinous murder of two boys from Melrose has been found guilty. A jury Thursday convicted Mark Wilson Jr. of killing brothers Robert and Tayten Baker in August 2020. Wilson was living on the family’s property at the time of the murders....
Levy County shooting

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County sheriff’s office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of county road 318 and NE 212th court. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle...
School bus, two other vehicles wreck on U.S. 301 in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-vehicle crash, including a school bus in Marion County on Friday morning, left as many as six people injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 south of Citra near Northeast 155th Street Road. A car was stopped behind a bus in the northbound lanes of the highway.
FHP searches for hit-and-run driver who injured bicyclist

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man riding a bicycle in Marion County was seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Thursday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 3:30 a.m. a pickup truck was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 while a bicyclist was riding north on the grass shoulder of the road.
Marion County man killed after single-vehicle crash

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash this afternoon. State troopers say the 41-year-old from Reddick was driving a utility vehicle on a private driveway near N Hwy 239. Around 1:30 p.m., troopers say the vehicle veered off the road. The driver was thrown onto...
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A cafe worker in High Springs is charged with child neglect after a 15-year-old was given a burger cooked with high-potency THC oil. High Springs Police officers say Lucian Flaitz, 29, a cook at Bev’s Cafe, gave the boy a burger he intentionally cooked in Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) which contains a high amount of THC derived from marijuana.
One person in Levy County is in critical condition after being shot

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of CR 318 and NE 212th Ct. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle and...
Marion County sheriffs are donated teddy bears for children

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies now have teddy bears on hand while on duty. The On Top of The World Lions Club helped donate teddy bears and blankets to the department. These stuffed animals and blankets will be used by deputies to give to any child...
Little Blue Spring reopens after being trashed by vandals

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A spring in Levy County reopened on Wednesday after the park was closed due to vandalism last month. According to the Facebook page for Levy County, Little Blue Spring in Bronson is open to the public as of Wednesday. The park was closed after vandals left...
Former director honored in Gainesville community center mural

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community center is getting a new mural thanks to a program funded by the city of Gainesville. Gainesville’s 352 Walls initiative called for a mural at the entrance of the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. The mural pays tribute to Kelly, the former recreation center director who died in 2011.
Marion County Pets: Taro, Mendes, and Buttercup

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the very sweet and perfect Taro. This three-year-old kitty loves to cuddle and will love you until the bitter end. Next is the pup who...
