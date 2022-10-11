Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier names the team to beat in the MLB playoffs
The NLDS and the ALDS are underway, and people are making their World Series picks. Former MLB star Todd Frazier is the latest to signal out a team to beat in the playoffs. Here's what the N.J. native said on ESPN's "Get...
MLB・
Aroldis Chapman’s selfish behavior proves Yankees should’ve let him go in 2019
When manager Aaron Boone kicked reliever Aroldis Chapman off the New York Yankees postseason roster, it signaled a change many fans were hoping would’ve come years earlier. Better late than never, though, because if Chapman was trying to help the 2022 Yanks win a World Series, it would’ve been the greatest disaster of all.
Phillies make call on Game 4 starting pitcher as they try to clinch spot in NLCS
Phillies manager Rob Thomson had been keeping his National League Division Series Game 4 starter close to the vest since the beginning of this round. After Friday’s 9-1 victory gave the Phillies a two-games-to-one-lead in the best-of-five series, Thomson said he is opting for Noah Syndergaard to pitch a possible clincher.
What channel is the Phillies game on today? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Phillies vs. Braves in NLDS, Game 3
The Philadelphia Phillies, led by right fielder Bryce Harper, face the Atlanta Braves, led by Ronald Acuna Jr., in an NLDS game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 (10/14/22) at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road
Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday's American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
Yankees’ chances of landing Jacob deGrom in MLB offseason, revealed
The New York Yankees are still playing playoff baseball currently, but whenever the offseason rolls around, they are going to have one main goal; re-sign Aaron Judge. After Judge’s historic hitting campaign, the Yankees are going to do everything in their power to hold onto their star slugger. Even...
MLB・
As Landon Collins returns to Giants, he rips Dave Gettleman — and says, ‘I’m still a baller’
Landon Collins is back with the Giants — and he still can’t stand Dave Gettleman. Collins made that much clear Wednesday, when the former All-Pro safety addressed several topics — his departure from the Giants three years ago, his continued animosity toward Gettleman, and his expectations now that he’s a member of this team once again, albeit on the practice squad (for now).
NFL・
Washington Square News
A eulogy to this season’s New York Mets
They have done it again. Another New York Mets season has come to an end, and they have nothing to show for it except heartbreak and disappointment. This year’s Mets were supposed to be the real deal. They finally had an owner willing to spend the highest payroll in the history of baseball, two all-time great starters Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, and a truly elite season from closer Edwin Diaz. The team’s 10.5 game lead in the division in June was so big that it had only been blown three times in MLB history. However, none of that mattered, as they only played three postseason games and then were sent home by the San Diego Padres.
Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach
Dave Magadan's time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
WATCH: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton blasts homer vs. Guardians after umpire misses a pitch
Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton belted his 10th home run in 20 career postseason games Friday afternoon.
Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers
Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for hitting Aaron Judge leadoff
Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by manager Aaron Boone this season. Chief among them is the decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the Cleveland...
Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants’ turnaround
The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
NFL・
Yankees’ 3 burning questions going into ALDS Game 2: Nestor Cortes, more
Convincing would be one way to describe the Yankees' Game 1 win over the Guardians in the American League Division Series. They had timely hitting, clutch starting pitching from Gerrit Cole, and the bullpen locked it down. They're going to hope to follow a similar formula Friday in Game...
3 New York Giants trade scenarios to help build on strong start to the season
The New York Giants find themselves at a surprising 4-1 on the season following a shocking win over the Green
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks ‘not happy’ riding pine, waiting for chance to do something
NEW YORK — Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks didn’t have to look at Friday’s Game 2 ALDS lineup card. He knew he’d be back on the bench again with Harrison Bader in center and rookie Oswaldo Cabrera manning left. He was right. Hicks sat out all 10...
N.J. native hits free agency after being waived by Twins
Devin Smeltzer is a free man. MLB Trade Rumors reports the 27-year-old opted for free agency after being waived by the Minnesota Twins. Per the St. Paul Pioneer-Press:. Smeltzer took hold of a rotation spot for parts of the 2022 season, making 12 starts, fifth on the team behind Dylan Bundy, Joe Ryan, Chris Archer and Sonny Gray. He also spent some time pitching out of the bullpen in August before finishing the year at Triple-A. Smeltzer posted a 3.71 ERA in his fourth season.
‘Punch back’: Yankees respond to setback vs. Guardians
NEW YORK — Nestor Cortes spoke calmly with a dozen TV cameras and maybe two dozen reporters in his face. “We’re going over there now,” he said. “We’re going to come back and we’re going to punch back.”. The Yankees are going to have...
