Bronx, NY

New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road

Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday's American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
As Landon Collins returns to Giants, he rips Dave Gettleman — and says, 'I'm still a baller'

Landon Collins is back with the Giants — and he still can't stand Dave Gettleman. Collins made that much clear Wednesday, when the former All-Pro safety addressed several topics — his departure from the Giants three years ago, his continued animosity toward Gettleman, and his expectations now that he's a member of this team once again, albeit on the practice squad (for now).
NFL
A eulogy to this season's New York Mets

They have done it again. Another New York Mets season has come to an end, and they have nothing to show for it except heartbreak and disappointment. This year's Mets were supposed to be the real deal. They finally had an owner willing to spend the highest payroll in the history of baseball, two all-time great starters Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, and a truly elite season from closer Edwin Diaz. The team's 10.5 game lead in the division in June was so big that it had only been blown three times in MLB history. However, none of that mattered, as they only played three postseason games and then were sent home by the San Diego Padres.
QUEENS, NY
Josh Donaldson
Dj Lemahieu
Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach

Dave Magadan's time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
DENVER, CO
Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers

Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
BOSTON, MA
Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for hitting Aaron Judge leadoff

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by manager Aaron Boone this season. Chief among them is the decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees' 4-2 loss to the Cleveland...
BRONX, NY
Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants' turnaround

The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
NFL
New York Yankees
N.J. native hits free agency after being waived by Twins

Devin Smeltzer is a free man. MLB Trade Rumors reports the 27-year-old opted for free agency after being waived by the Minnesota Twins. Per the St. Paul Pioneer-Press:. Smeltzer took hold of a rotation spot for parts of the 2022 season, making 12 starts, fifth on the team behind Dylan Bundy, Joe Ryan, Chris Archer and Sonny Gray. He also spent some time pitching out of the bullpen in August before finishing the year at Triple-A. Smeltzer posted a 3.71 ERA in his fourth season.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
