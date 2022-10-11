Related
Cited for deadly crash going 85 mph, Livingston deputy had been sued over previous crash
BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge
After Livingston deputy indicted, new documents about deadly crash released
Deputy drove 85 mph before deadly wreck; new details laid out in crash report
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities
Deputies search for missing Loranger man
IN THIS ARTICLE
DA wants 16-year-old tried as adult in carjacking, killing of Southern University student
Authorities find 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
Impaired driver almost hits school bus in Central, police say
Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law cause some confusion
BRPD identifies suspect and officers involved in shooting at apartment complex on Highland Rd.
Man accused in Donaldsonville shooting believed person he knew was intruder, deputies say
Alleged drug dealer nicknamed ‘UNC’ arrested in Baton Rouge after seizure of fentanyl, heroin, stolen guns and more
Details from Monday homicide in Donaldsonville
Baton Rouge man charged with lighting car on fire after failing to burglarize it
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 7