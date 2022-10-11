PADUCAH — The American Duchess is back in Paducah, but it's going to have an extended stay down at the riverfront. The vessel had to change its route due to low water in the lower Mississippi River. So, the riverboat stopped at the riverfront in Paducah along the Ohio River instead. The Ohio River has also been seeing closures at multiple locations because of groundings and dredging work, Bloomberg reports.

