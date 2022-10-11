ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

American Duchess re-routes to Paducah due to low river levels

PADUCAH — The American Duchess is back in Paducah, but it's going to have an extended stay down at the riverfront. The vessel had to change its route due to low water in the lower Mississippi River. So, the riverboat stopped at the riverfront in Paducah along the Ohio River instead. The Ohio River has also been seeing closures at multiple locations because of groundings and dredging work, Bloomberg reports.
PADUCAH, KY
KY 121-Business in Mayfield to close for Halloween parade

MAYFIELD, KY — Motorists should be aware of temporary traffic changes in Mayfield because of the FNB Bank Glowing Graves Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 15. The parade will run south along KY 121-Business/South 6th Street/Paris Road from Walnut Street to turn east onto East Douthitt Street. It will end at Mayfield High School.
MAYFIELD, KY
Hendron Fire Department responds to grass fire in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Hendron firefighters responded to a grass fire in McCracken County on Friday, amid a red flag warning from the National Weather Service. Friday's dry, windy weather conditions make for an increased risk of wildfires. The fire the Hendron Fire Department responded to Friday off on...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves, and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
Milling and paving projects begin in multiple Fulton County locations

FULTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are beginning to work on several milling and paving projects across Fulton County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Friday release, the projects are part of a wide range of spot repairs and maintenance work planned for the county, mostly along rural secondary highways.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
Crash site on I-24 E in Lyon County now cleared

LYON COUNTY, KY — A crash on Interstate 24 eastbound near the 41 mile marker has restricted traffic to one lane. The crash is between the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange and the I-69 Exit 43 Interchange. A truck pulling a travel trailer has crashed with the trailer...
LYON COUNTY, KY
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
CALVERT CITY, KY
Semi crash site blocking KY 94 in Fulton County now cleared

FULTON COUNTY, KY — Fulton County sheriff's department reports a semi crash is blocking KY 94 near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in Fulton County. The crash is near the 2 mile marker and involves an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The estimated duration is four hours. A...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky

PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
PRINCETON, KY
Katterjohn building asbestos abatement

City leaders say asbestos in Katterjohn building dealt with in secure, safe manner. Parts of a historic Paducah building have been demolished, but there are concerns about safely removing asbestos from the property. The city wants to assure the public that the Katterjohn building is being dealt with in a secure and safe way.
PADUCAH, KY

