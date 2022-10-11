Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
American Duchess re-routes to Paducah due to low river levels
PADUCAH — The American Duchess is back in Paducah, but it's going to have an extended stay down at the riverfront. The vessel had to change its route due to low water in the lower Mississippi River. So, the riverboat stopped at the riverfront in Paducah along the Ohio River instead. The Ohio River has also been seeing closures at multiple locations because of groundings and dredging work, Bloomberg reports.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 121-Business in Mayfield to close for Halloween parade
MAYFIELD, KY — Motorists should be aware of temporary traffic changes in Mayfield because of the FNB Bank Glowing Graves Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 15. The parade will run south along KY 121-Business/South 6th Street/Paris Road from Walnut Street to turn east onto East Douthitt Street. It will end at Mayfield High School.
wpsdlocal6.com
Katterjohn owner sent cease-and-desist letter to city of Paducah one day before partial demolition
PADUCAH — There are new details surrounding the partial demolition of the historic but dilapidated Katterjohn building in Paducah. Local 6 has learned that, one day before the emergency demolition of sections of the building, owner Amanda Pool sent a cease-and-desist letter to the city of Paducah, citing possible negligence or collusion from the city.
wpsdlocal6.com
City leaders say asbestos in Katterjohn building dealt with in secure, safe manner
PADUCAH — Parts of a historic Paducah building have been demolished, but there are concerns about safely removing asbestos from the property. The city wants to assure the public that the Katterjohn building is being dealt with in a secure and safe way. The Katterjohn building stands between Jefferson...
KFVS12
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
A section of KY 780 in Hickman County to close for bridge decking repair
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 780, just south of Clinton, Kentucky in Hickman County, starting on Monday, Oct. 17 until further notice. It will be closed near the 4 mile marker between Martin Road and U.S. 51—about halfway...
wpsdlocal6.com
Hendron Fire Department responds to grass fire in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Hendron firefighters responded to a grass fire in McCracken County on Friday, amid a red flag warning from the National Weather Service. Friday's dry, windy weather conditions make for an increased risk of wildfires. The fire the Hendron Fire Department responded to Friday off on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Firefighters extinguish field fire in area of KY 408 West, Meridian Road in Graves County
Firefighters have extinguished a field fire that threatened homes in Graves County, Kentucky, on Friday, says Kentucky State Police Post 1. KSP says investigators believe the fire was caused by farm equipment. As of 9:26 p.m., state police say the fire is out and is no longer an imminent danger...
kbsi23.com
Graves County residents near KY 408 warned of spreading field fire
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police and the Graves County Sheriff’s Department are notifying residents near KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading toward homes. KSP Post 1 was notified of a field fire on KY 2194 West...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves, and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
wpsdlocal6.com
Milling and paving projects begin in multiple Fulton County locations
FULTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are beginning to work on several milling and paving projects across Fulton County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Friday release, the projects are part of a wide range of spot repairs and maintenance work planned for the county, mostly along rural secondary highways.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash site on I-24 E in Lyon County now cleared
LYON COUNTY, KY — A crash on Interstate 24 eastbound near the 41 mile marker has restricted traffic to one lane. The crash is between the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange and the I-69 Exit 43 Interchange. A truck pulling a travel trailer has crashed with the trailer...
radionwtn.com
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah mayor says demolishing parts of Katterjohn building necessary for public safety
PADUCAH — Paducah's mayor is providing an update after the city hired a contractor to demolish part of the Katterjohn building. The mayor tells us it was an emergency safety issue. That's because the city says the building is only "marginally safe." Multiple parts of the building required immediate...
wpsdlocal6.com
Semi crash site blocking KY 94 in Fulton County now cleared
FULTON COUNTY, KY — Fulton County sheriff's department reports a semi crash is blocking KY 94 near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in Fulton County. The crash is near the 2 mile marker and involves an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The estimated duration is four hours. A...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
wkms.org
Proposed Paducah community center would pay tribute to legacy of Lincoln High
A newly formed organization is hoping to build a new community center on Paducah’s Southside that honors the memory of what was once the center of Black education in the western Kentucky city. Founded by Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary, the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation aims to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Katterjohn building asbestos abatement
City leaders say asbestos in Katterjohn building dealt with in secure, safe manner. Parts of a historic Paducah building have been demolished, but there are concerns about safely removing asbestos from the property. The city wants to assure the public that the Katterjohn building is being dealt with in a secure and safe way.
wpsdlocal6.com
Contractor demolishing section of Katterjohn building under emergency order from city
PADUCAH — Emergency safety work began Tuesday on a section of the Katterjohn building at 1501 Broadway St. in Paducah. The city of Paducah has coordinated with a contractor to have a deteriorated section of the building demolished under an emergency order. The Katterjohn building is privately owned, but...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cave-in-Rock resumes service after temporary closure due to high winds
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry resumed service at 6 p.m. Thursday. Service had been halted since about 1 p.m. due to high winds pm the Ohio River. The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry is now running...
