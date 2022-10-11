ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

KETV.com

Election commissioner shows KETV how your vote is protected

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — When you cast your ballot in this November's election, Nebraska election leaders said you can be sure its secure. Thursday night, Douglas County's election commissioner walked KETV through how they protect your vote. According to the Nebraska secretary of state, more than 160,000 early ballots...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Too-tall truck collides with low bridge in Omaha

Affordable housing is a big problem in this country. As the prices of everything seem to rise so does the price of a roof over your head. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported its first case of monkeypox. Do you think Trump should comply with the January 6 Committee's subpoena?
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Sheriff Terry Wagner gets endorsement from former Lincoln Police chief

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, who is running for reelection, announced several endorsements early Thursday morning. Among his new backers are former Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, the Lincoln Police Union, the Lancaster County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha's W. Dale Clark Library demolition underway

OMAHA, Neb. — Demolition is underway at the site of the former W. Dale Clark Library. Cox Contracting is on the site, tearing down walls, windows and insulation. Costs for the demolition ended up digging deeper into the city's pockets than expected, with the final estimation coming in at $1.1 million — 58% higher than the original bid.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Regional Metro Transit Authority seeking public opinion on policy changes

OMAHA, Neb. — The Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha is seeking public comment on its Title VI plan that's part of theCivil Rights Act of 1964. Every three years, Metro Transit compares the services of marginalized and non-marginalized areas. Title VI protects people from discrimination on race, color and national origin in programs receiving financial assistance.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Pottawattamie County finds its fire with new county branding

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — On Wednesday, Pottawattamie County officials unveiled a new, single logo and slogan that will replace varied department seals. Officials said the slogan, "Find your Fire," represents both the ability to find your passions in Pottawattamie and the name’s historical significance. County Supervisor Justin Schultz...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
#Election Commission#Election Local#Sarpy
KETV.com

Omaha community groups educate voters on candidates, issues

OMAHA, Neb. — We're now just over one week out from the voter registration deadline in Nebraska. If you want to vote in the November election, you have until next Friday to register. Advocates urge you to make your voice heard and cast a ballot. Plenty of teaching and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha middle school librarian honored with award from the state

OMAHA, Neb. — A middle school librarian of more than 20 years now has a new achievement he can add to his resume. Doug Keel, from Marrs Middle School in Omaha, was named Librarian of the Year by the Nebraska School Librarians Association. And students, such as sixth grader...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox

(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
klin.com

NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18

The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced for meth and firearm convictions

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison for meth and firearm related convictions. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 31-year-old Dontevis Morrow of Omaha was sentenced on in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
OMAHA, NE

