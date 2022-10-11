Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Election commissioner shows KETV how your vote is protected
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — When you cast your ballot in this November's election, Nebraska election leaders said you can be sure its secure. Thursday night, Douglas County's election commissioner walked KETV through how they protect your vote. According to the Nebraska secretary of state, more than 160,000 early ballots...
WOWT
Too-tall truck collides with low bridge in Omaha
Affordable housing is a big problem in this country. As the prices of everything seem to rise so does the price of a roof over your head. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported its first case of monkeypox. Do you think Trump should comply with the January 6 Committee's subpoena?
klkntv.com
Sheriff Terry Wagner gets endorsement from former Lincoln Police chief
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, who is running for reelection, announced several endorsements early Thursday morning. Among his new backers are former Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, the Lincoln Police Union, the Lancaster County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29.
KETV.com
Omaha's W. Dale Clark Library demolition underway
OMAHA, Neb. — Demolition is underway at the site of the former W. Dale Clark Library. Cox Contracting is on the site, tearing down walls, windows and insulation. Costs for the demolition ended up digging deeper into the city's pockets than expected, with the final estimation coming in at $1.1 million — 58% higher than the original bid.
KETV.com
Regional Metro Transit Authority seeking public opinion on policy changes
OMAHA, Neb. — The Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha is seeking public comment on its Title VI plan that's part of theCivil Rights Act of 1964. Every three years, Metro Transit compares the services of marginalized and non-marginalized areas. Title VI protects people from discrimination on race, color and national origin in programs receiving financial assistance.
KETV.com
Westside Community Schools sues Omaha Public Schools seeking to recoup taxpayer funds
OMAHA, Neb. — Westside Community Schools said Wednesday that it's taking Omaha Public Schools to court, suing the district in hopes of recouping taxpayer funds. A state audit released in May found that Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing overpaid Omaha Public Schools for many years, but underpaid some districts including Westside.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County finds its fire with new county branding
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — On Wednesday, Pottawattamie County officials unveiled a new, single logo and slogan that will replace varied department seals. Officials said the slogan, "Find your Fire," represents both the ability to find your passions in Pottawattamie and the name’s historical significance. County Supervisor Justin Schultz...
KETV.com
Bellevue's Proposition 1 looking to reallocate funds throughout city
BELLEVUE, Neb. — This fall, voters in Bellevue have the opportunity to open the city up to millions of dollars in funding. The money is currently reserved for the Highway 34 corridor, but the passage of prop one would allow the funds to be used in any part of the city.
KETV.com
Omaha community groups educate voters on candidates, issues
OMAHA, Neb. — We're now just over one week out from the voter registration deadline in Nebraska. If you want to vote in the November election, you have until next Friday to register. Advocates urge you to make your voice heard and cast a ballot. Plenty of teaching and...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
Liquor license in limbo for Throwback Arcade Lounge at 14th and Howard
The city says there have been reports of fights, over-serving and public urination at the 'Throwback Arcade Lounge.'
KETV.com
Omaha middle school librarian honored with award from the state
OMAHA, Neb. — A middle school librarian of more than 20 years now has a new achievement he can add to his resume. Doug Keel, from Marrs Middle School in Omaha, was named Librarian of the Year by the Nebraska School Librarians Association. And students, such as sixth grader...
klkntv.com
Nebraska drivers urged to move over for fellow motorists in new push to save lives
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- October 15 officially marks “Slow Down, Move Over” day across the state of Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation earlier this month to promote the protection of drivers pulled over on the roadside. AAA Auto Club Group worked with state officials to renew the...
iheart.com
Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
klin.com
NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18
The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for meth and firearm convictions
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison for meth and firearm related convictions. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 31-year-old Dontevis Morrow of Omaha was sentenced on in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
klkntv.com
15-year-old stabbed multiple times at Waverly park, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old was stabbed multiple times by a 14-year-old at a Waverly park, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were made aware of a stabbing at Wayne Park around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska, western Iowa currently under 'red flag warning'
OMAHA, Neb. — Much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is currently under ared flag warning because of high wind and low humidity. The National Weather Service said it will go on until at least 7 p.m. Wednesday night. "It is very dry outside. Fires can start, the leaves,...
WOWT
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
The history, and haunting, of Council Bluffs' Black Angel
Growing up in Council Bluffs 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson has always been curious about the Black Angel. He set out to learn more about its history and potential hauntings.
