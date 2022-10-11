Read full article on original website
WOWT
Sean Astin, actor and mental health advocate, speaks in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Community Alliance hosted its 26 annual “Breaking the Silence” event about destigmatizing mental health. Sean Astin was the guest speaker, 18 years after his mom, Patty Duke, came to the city to share her personal story about living with bipolar disorder. Astin had roles in Stranger Things, the Goonies, and the Lord of the Rings.
klkntv.com
Sean Astin shares story of mom’s mental illness; ‘We didn’t know what to do to help her’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fantasy genre fans may recognize the name Sean Astin. In the past decades, he has starred in notable films like “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Goonies” and more recently in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”. But Astin’s trip to...
KETV.com
Ain't too proud is coming to the Orpheum
OMAHA, Neb. — Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Time of the Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Tuesday, the show opens at the Orpheum and...
KETV.com
Hundreds show up to support those battling PTSD
Hundreds gathered in Omaha to support the countless number of people who are suffering in silence while battling post-traumatic stress. They packed into a room at the CHI Health Center for the annual “At Ease USA” luncheon. “At Ease” serves those who serve, whether in the military, as...
KETV.com
Halloween horror story: Inflatable Tigger stolen from Christopher Robins' Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. — It's that time of year again when the Halloween decorations are starting to make their way from garages back out to the front of homes. And one Omaha family's decorations are part of a decades-long tradition. For years a vampire Tigger has haunted trick-or-treaters outside the...
Sioux City Journal
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
kfrxfm.com
“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha
A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
KETV.com
Omaha middle school librarian honored with award from the state
OMAHA, Neb. — A middle school librarian of more than 20 years now has a new achievement he can add to his resume. Doug Keel, from Marrs Middle School in Omaha, was named Librarian of the Year by the Nebraska School Librarians Association. And students, such as sixth grader...
klkntv.com
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
KETV.com
Omaha zoo pelican dies from 'highly pathogenic avian influenza'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo announced the death of two Pink-backed pelicans Friday night. Zoo officials said one pelican died on Thursday from "highly pathogenic avian influenza," otherwise known as HPAI, or bird flu. A second pelican became ill Friday and was euthanized, the zoo said. The...
KETV.com
Closure at dialysis center puts a pause on critical care for Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. — One woman said a staffing shortage at an Omaha clinic put a pause on her care. She said her dialysis treatment is essential for her to live as she battles kidney failure. Sherry Coughlin is living the most normal life possible as she navigates her diagnosis.
KETV.com
Millard North Middle School awarded new fitness center
Don't Quit! — that is the motto behind a new fitness center inside Millard North Middle School. It was one of three schools in Nebraska to receive the $100,000 facility. "They keep asking if they can come in here. They say how often are we going to go in. And I said so often that you won't even want to use it anymore," said Marc Shultz, a PE teacher at Millard North.
KETV.com
South Omaha pregnant woman shares story on carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. — A South Omaha womanwho was carjacked this week at gunpoint tells KETV she is five months pregnant. Omaha police arrested four teenager on Thursday and say they carried out the crime. Officers booked the teens on robbery and use of a weapon charges. They are all 13 to 17 years old.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
KETV.com
Omaha firefighters aim to help families prepare for the worst during fire prevention week
OMAHA, Neb. — It's fire prevention week and this year's theme is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." Firefighters want to teach you about fires, and how to protect yourself and your family. Everyone should have a plan in place to escape their home in the event of a...
KETV.com
Creighton Athletics launches community ticket program for Bluejay games
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton Athletics announced Wednesday that the department is launching a program to help the public attend more Bluejay events. The community ticket program is designed to give complimentary tickets to nonprofit and community-based organizations for Creighton events. "We want to continue engagement with community organizations in...
iheart.com
Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
KETV.com
Omaha metro prepares for winter COVID-19 surge
The Food and Drug Administration approved the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 Wednesday. Health experts say the approval of the vaccine will help protect children. "Unfortunately, we continue to see small numbers of children losing their lives more so than we've seen with influenza or other infections.," said...
Nebraskan who placed noose near Black co-worker convicted
Prosecutors said in court that Bruce Quinn stated “Nazi stuff doesn’t make black people crazy but a hangman’s noose certainly would.”
