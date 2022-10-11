ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Sean Astin, actor and mental health advocate, speaks in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Community Alliance hosted its 26 annual “Breaking the Silence” event about destigmatizing mental health. Sean Astin was the guest speaker, 18 years after his mom, Patty Duke, came to the city to share her personal story about living with bipolar disorder. Astin had roles in Stranger Things, the Goonies, and the Lord of the Rings.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Ain't too proud is coming to the Orpheum

OMAHA, Neb. — Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Time of the Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Tuesday, the show opens at the Orpheum and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Hundreds show up to support those battling PTSD

Hundreds gathered in Omaha to support the countless number of people who are suffering in silence while battling post-traumatic stress. They packed into a room at the CHI Health Center for the annual “At Ease USA” luncheon. “At Ease” serves those who serve, whether in the military, as...
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance

Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
OMAHA, NE
kfrxfm.com

“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha

A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha middle school librarian honored with award from the state

OMAHA, Neb. — A middle school librarian of more than 20 years now has a new achievement he can add to his resume. Doug Keel, from Marrs Middle School in Omaha, was named Librarian of the Year by the Nebraska School Librarians Association. And students, such as sixth grader...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha zoo pelican dies from 'highly pathogenic avian influenza'

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo announced the death of two Pink-backed pelicans Friday night. Zoo officials said one pelican died on Thursday from "highly pathogenic avian influenza," otherwise known as HPAI, or bird flu. A second pelican became ill Friday and was euthanized, the zoo said. The...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Millard North Middle School awarded new fitness center

Don't Quit! — that is the motto behind a new fitness center inside Millard North Middle School. It was one of three schools in Nebraska to receive the $100,000 facility. "They keep asking if they can come in here. They say how often are we going to go in. And I said so often that you won't even want to use it anymore," said Marc Shultz, a PE teacher at Millard North.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

South Omaha pregnant woman shares story on carjacking

OMAHA, Neb. — A South Omaha womanwho was carjacked this week at gunpoint tells KETV she is five months pregnant. Omaha police arrested four teenager on Thursday and say they carried out the crime. Officers booked the teens on robbery and use of a weapon charges. They are all 13 to 17 years old.
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Creighton Athletics launches community ticket program for Bluejay games

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton Athletics announced Wednesday that the department is launching a program to help the public attend more Bluejay events. The community ticket program is designed to give complimentary tickets to nonprofit and community-based organizations for Creighton events. "We want to continue engagement with community organizations in...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox

(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha metro prepares for winter COVID-19 surge

The Food and Drug Administration approved the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 Wednesday. Health experts say the approval of the vaccine will help protect children. "Unfortunately, we continue to see small numbers of children losing their lives more so than we've seen with influenza or other infections.," said...
OMAHA, NE

