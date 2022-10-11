ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Five west Michigan students among 20 awarded Hispanic Latino Commission Scholarship

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Out of 20 students selected to receive the 2022 Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan scholarship, five award winners call west Michigan home. The $1,000 scholarship, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, helps students move forward in their education and aims to increase the number of Hispanic and Latino students in colleges, universities, and training programs.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Community invited to finish painting Bike Friendly Kalamazoo mural

PORTAGE, Mich. — A mural to encourage bike ridership and promote bike safety is to be completed and unveiled to the community Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The community is also invited to help finish painting the mural, located near Lovers Lane and Centre Avenue in Portage. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

$800,000 awarded to Grandville Fire Department for new fire truck

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Fire Department got a financial boost to make a needed upgrade. The department was awarded $800,000 Friday to purchase a brand-new fire truck, according to officials. Battling the blaze: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Michigan State Representative Carol Glanville and Grandville Mayor...
GRANDVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Kalamazoo, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Cars
Kalamazoo, MI
Cars
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMTCw

Consumers Energy restores power for Battle Creek customers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents were in the dark for 2 1/2 hours Thursday while Consumers Energy crews worked to restore power. As of 5:08 p.m., the more than 1,100 customers had their power restored, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. Equipment failure caused the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

MDOT to hold open houses on Schoolcraft US-131 rebuilding project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers beware: more projects to fix Michigan roads are in the works. Two open houses providing more details on an upcoming US-131 rebuilding and repaving project are scheduled in Schoolcraft and Three Rivers Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The project, which...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Keene
WWMTCw

Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WZZM 13

Is our first snow of the year on the way?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After two days of small hail and graupel (with a select very few who may have seen a legitimate snowflake) here in West Michigan, many are starting to wonder how much longer before the first snowfall of the year arrives for the rest of us. The bad news for those still holding onto the idea of warmer weather, it could come as soon as Monday!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Vehicles#Wmu
WWMTCw

Fitness Court for all ages comes to Upjohn Park in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo revealed a brand new Fitness Court Wednesday for the community to enjoy at Upjohn Park. The Fitness Court is an open-air wellness center, allowing users of all ages to leverage their own body weight to complete a workout, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Parks and Recreation.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy