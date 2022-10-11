Read full article on original website
Advanced cardiovascular care available in West Michigan, new operating room
WYOMING, Mich. — Some of the nation's top heart surgeons make their way to West Michigan in the latest advancement for cardiovascular care. West Michigan and the cardiovascular network gives patients in the Grand Rapids market an option for open-heart surgery in a new state-of-the-art operating room, experts said.
Five west Michigan students among 20 awarded Hispanic Latino Commission Scholarship
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Out of 20 students selected to receive the 2022 Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan scholarship, five award winners call west Michigan home. The $1,000 scholarship, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, helps students move forward in their education and aims to increase the number of Hispanic and Latino students in colleges, universities, and training programs.
Community invited to finish painting Bike Friendly Kalamazoo mural
PORTAGE, Mich. — A mural to encourage bike ridership and promote bike safety is to be completed and unveiled to the community Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The community is also invited to help finish painting the mural, located near Lovers Lane and Centre Avenue in Portage. The...
$800,000 awarded to Grandville Fire Department for new fire truck
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Fire Department got a financial boost to make a needed upgrade. The department was awarded $800,000 Friday to purchase a brand-new fire truck, according to officials. Battling the blaze: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Michigan State Representative Carol Glanville and Grandville Mayor...
Consumers Energy restores power for Battle Creek customers
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents were in the dark for 2 1/2 hours Thursday while Consumers Energy crews worked to restore power. As of 5:08 p.m., the more than 1,100 customers had their power restored, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. Equipment failure caused the...
Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer dies from cancer, bus crashes in ditch & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer passed away Saturday after a battle with leukemia. The department released through a Facebook post Sunday morning that PSO Christian Smith, was called home. Full story: Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer...
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
MDOT to hold open houses on Schoolcraft US-131 rebuilding project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers beware: more projects to fix Michigan roads are in the works. Two open houses providing more details on an upcoming US-131 rebuilding and repaving project are scheduled in Schoolcraft and Three Rivers Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The project, which...
Country club plans golf course at site once eyed for homeless housing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A site once eyed to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness is now being developed as a new nine-hole golf course expansion by the Kalamazoo Country Club. Plans for the development are waiting approval through the city of Kalamazoo’s site plan review process. The property, located just...
West Michigan boating supply store closing its doors after nearly 60 years
GRANDVILLE, MI — After serving West Michigan’s boaters for almost six decades, a marine supply store is closing. Grand Valley Marine, at 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, will close as its owner enters semi-retirement. “It’s been a long time coming,” said owner Jeff Noel. Along...
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
Is our first snow of the year on the way?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After two days of small hail and graupel (with a select very few who may have seen a legitimate snowflake) here in West Michigan, many are starting to wonder how much longer before the first snowfall of the year arrives for the rest of us. The bad news for those still holding onto the idea of warmer weather, it could come as soon as Monday!
Fallen, damaged trees to be given away as firewood in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With temperatures starting to cool down at night in West Michigan, the demand for firewood could be going up. What's the forecast? Check out the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest updates. In Grand Rapids, 2,000 logs are expected to be given away...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
Fitness Court for all ages comes to Upjohn Park in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo revealed a brand new Fitness Court Wednesday for the community to enjoy at Upjohn Park. The Fitness Court is an open-air wellness center, allowing users of all ages to leverage their own body weight to complete a workout, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Parks and Recreation.
Kalamazoo Rotary Satellite Club makes care packages for military members
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 20 volunteers, as a part of a program called Operation Rotarians Appreciate You, gathered at the Kalamazoo Country Club Wednesday to pack boxes for troops suffering from PTSD. The packages are expected to ship to active service military members in Qatar, Kuwait, and Dubai,...
'Steps Towards Healing:' Funeral for late KDPS officer who dies brings hundreds together
PORTAGE, Mich. — On Friday, hundreds celebrated the legacy of a Kalamazoo public safety officer who lost his life to leukemia. Christian Smith, 32, passed away Saturday. On Saturday: Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer dies from cancer. Following Smith's death, the department said its received an overwhelming amount of support...
Southwest Michigan police looking for business armed robber who fled on bicycle
THREE RIVERS, MI -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly committed an armed robbery of a business then fled the scene on a bicycle. The robbery happened about 11:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at a business in the 700 block of West Michigan Avenue. Three Rivers police said...
Calhoun County township's board approves plan to pursue first full-time manager
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BEDFORD, Mich. — Some residents in one west Michigan charter township are speaking out a board of trustees efforts to begin the process to hire its first full-time township manager. It's a move to make government more efficient, but critics argue it's a waste of taxpayer...
