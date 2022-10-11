Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
Part of west 18th street closed to be closed Monday
Beginning on Monday, October 17, West 18th Street will be closed to traffic between South Dakota Avenue and South Main Avenue.
kiwaradio.com
Fire In Locomotive Near Sibley Causes Hours-Long Highway 9 Blockage
Sibley, Iowa– A state highway was blocked for three to four hours after a reported fire in a locomotive on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 7:20 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a locomotive fire just north of Highway 9 and Old Highway 60, two miles north of Sibley.
siouxfalls.business
Judge rules city should not have issued permits for Wholestone’s ‘boutique’ butcher shop
The city of Sioux Falls ignored state law when it issued a series of building permits on a 1,800-square-foot butcher shop in northeast Sioux Falls, a Minnehaha County judge said Tuesday. Wholestone Farms ‘last week’ last week received the final permit from the Sioux Falls Planning and Development Services Department...
Portion of Arrowhead Parkway Closing Temporarily in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in northeast Sioux Falls will force the temporary closure of a main artery in and out of the city. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says South Dakota Highway 42, aka Arrowhead Parkway, will be closed to traffic from North Hein Avenue to Six Mile Road, beginning Monday (October 17).
KELOLAND TV
Nursing home in Salem permanently closed
SALEM, S.D (KELO) — The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result. It has been 5 months since Salem’s nursing home...
KELOLAND TV
Pheasant hunters get a taste of South Dakota hospitality at the airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of out-of-state hunters landed at the Sioux Falls Airport Friday and were showered with some free gifts. “Very popular, we are handing out beer samples,” Lindsay Perout of Severance Brewery said. If you’re here to shoot pheasants, might as well shoot a...
Sioux County field fire contained
HULL, IA (KELO) -- Crews in Northwest Iowa have contained a field fire.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
KELOLAND TV
Titans turning 20
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — There are lots of reasons to celebrate at a school district in eastern KELOLAND. The Tea Area School District is in its 20th school year and will graduate its 20th class this spring, just to name a few. The Tea Area School District is home...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 15th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show is a shopping experience showcasing area artists and crafters. It’s taking place at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall & Convention Center in Sioux Falls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash or check. Get a $1 off your ticket if you donate a book for REACH Literacy. Children 12 and under get in free.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may recognize his name or voice if you’ve lived in the area for a while. Rick Knobe, former Sioux Falls Mayor and radio host, can now add safety advocate to his resume. Now retired, Knobe has stories of travels, but he didn’t...
KELOLAND TV
Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
KELOLAND TV
Strong winds have once again returned
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true. Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.
KELOLAND TV
Only Jamie Smith accepts Sioux Falls Rotary gubernatorial talk invite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 election is less than a month away and the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary is hosting a discussion next week for candidates running for governor. All three gubernatorial candidates have been invited to the event but so far only Representative Jamie Smith has...
Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
KELOLAND TV
S.F. police officer hit by car, man rescued from Black Hills Cave
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. At least five school districts in South Dakota received threats of an active shooter yesterday, including Mitchell High School. A chase that started on the west...
KELOLAND TV
A look inside Children’s Inn’s new shelter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse will move into a new space next month. In mid-November, Children’s Inn clients and staff move into the brand-new building. “It’s just going to provide an environment that is so...
Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?
Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
