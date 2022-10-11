ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch

Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
DraftKings sign up bonus, promo code and free picks for Bills vs. Chiefs

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Week 6 of the NFL season kicked off on Thursday night, and all new customers can claim a DraftKings Sportsbook sign-up bonus in time for a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
Use PointsBet promo code RFPICKS11 and get our picks for Jets vs. Packers

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets have a tough task heading up to Green Bay to take on the Packers this Sunday and PointsBet promo code RFPICKS11 is the perfect way to take advantage of the matchup. All new customers can win up to $2,000 in free bets with that PointsBets promo code and we’ll explain how.
'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced

41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley linked with Bills in trade proposal

The 4-1 New York Giants may be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's Bill Barnwell from suggesting Big Blue could soon jettison star running back Saquon Barkley to a willing buyer. For a piece published Thursday, Barnwell wrote the Giants...
PREVIEW | Canucks at Flyers

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Flyers this season: Oct. 15 (away), Feb. 18 (home). The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Philadelphia (2-3-0 in their last five). The Canucks have a 37-73-13-4 all-time record in 127 games against the Flyers, including...
Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets get vintage bobbleheads for new hockey season

Central New York hockey fans, here’s a new collectible for your shelf. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled new officially licensed, limited-edition vintage bobbleheads for the Syracuse Crunch and the Utica Comets on Friday. The bobbleheads are part of a new American Hockey League Vintage Bobblehead collection to kick off the 2022-2023 AHL season.
