ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Senate Rs, stuck with Walker, flock to Georgia to salvage Senate hopes

By Tom LoBianco, Yahoo News
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mhu0q_0iV3eqpK00

Herschel Walker, the embattled GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, reminded Republicans they’re stuck with him on Tuesday by reciting a parable involving cows and a bull.

“I’ve been telling this story about the bull and six cows. Now, three of them are pregnant — so you know he’s got something going on,” said Walker, who was speaking to supporters alongside Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida in Carrollton, Ga.

In Walker’s telling, the bull, unsatisfied, becomes increasingly infatuated with the other three cows, jumps over a fence, and meets the objects of his affection — only to find out “they were bulls too.”

"So what I'm telling you [is] don't think something is better somewhere else," Walker, who has spent the last week denying reports that he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion and largely abandoned their son, said to laughter.

The visit from Cotton and Scott, who runs the GOP’s Senate campaign operation, was intended to show that national Republicans are still behind Walker. And unlike Walker’s allegorical bull, they don’t have the option of jumping the fence and searching for something better. Voting is already underway in Georgia. The deadline for removing a candidate from the ballot is long past.

But more than that, Walker may well survive the scandal. An Emerson College poll released Tuesday showed him just two points behind his opponent, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. "I can firmly say that, based on the polls I've seen, this has not changed anything about this race," said one Republican close to Scott.

Control of the Senate could easily hinge on the race in Georgia. Democrats currently control the chamber only by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote, and Georgia had been seen as a top Republican pickup opportunity.

So with less than a month to go until Election Day and the Senate still up for grabs, Republicans say they have little choice but to support Walker, who is set to debate Warnock on Friday for the first and only time.

“He’s our candidate, we’ve got to make the best of it,” said Scott Reed, a longtime Republican operative who ran Bob Dole’s 1996 presidential campaign.

“Even in Georgia, where this debate on Friday is going to be the equivalent of the ‘Thrilla in Manila,’ we can still win the race because it’s still about Biden.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Carrollton, GA
Carrollton, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Georgia Government
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Bob Dole
Fox News

Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge

"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Senate Rs#Gop#U S Senate#Cotton#Emerson College#Democratic
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HipHopWired

Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child

The woman who claimed that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion in a report earlier in the week confirmed to the same outlet that she is currently the mother to a child the two had afterward. She made the confirmation after Walker called her initial statements a "flat-out lie". The post Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
195K+
Followers
134K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy