Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Missing Gainesville man found dead
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man reported missing was found dead. The Gainesville Police Department contacted the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and advised them that they had discovered the body of 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover at a location off of south Weaver street, commonly referred to as Cooper’s Crossing. The body was discovered under a tree.
KTEN.com
Love Co. Sheriff named to OK. Sheriff's Association board
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Love County Sheriff's office has been working to expand its network over the last week. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge and Undersheriff Trent Daniel made a trip to represent Love County at the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association training expo. Sheriff Cumberledge was also named to OSA's board...
KXII.com
Police searching for missing Gainesville man
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Gainesville man. The Gainesville Police Department said 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, has graying brown hair, and green eyes. Glover is also unshaven and has a tattoo on his face near his left eye.
KTEN.com
Vehicles damaged in fire at Choctaw Casino garage
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant police are looking for answers after several vehicles caught fire in the Choctaw Casino parking lot on Thursday. "My truck literally exploded," wrote Jason Wilkerson in a Facebook post. He said his vehicle was parked next to a car that started burning. The casino...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that Cody Joel, Maegan Turley, and Lyndell White were arrested, but there is still an outstanding warrant for Teresa Jones for the drug charges. According...
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
KTEN.com
Sherman Police looking for suspect in drive by shooting
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Police Department says they responded to a call of a drive by shooting at a house on South Austin Street on Wednesday around 4:30 pm. Police says the suspect fired several rounds from a vehicle at a home located at 715 South Austin Street. The suspect then fled the scene and was not located by officers.
RELATED PEOPLE
KXII.com
Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Sherman police were called to a drive-by shooting that took place behind The Grayson County Home-Hospice, just off of 75 in South Sherman. Shots were fired at a house in the 700 block of South Austin Street. Officers said an unknown...
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
KTEN.com
Downtown Sherman Now celebrates 30 years
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Wednesday night Sherman people gathered around the courthouse in celebration of a nonprofit that's been helping the city for 30 years now. 19-92 a man started helping the city's main street by exchanging businesses buildings so more businesses could come in. "We saw the need for...
KTEN.com
Sherman teacher selected for national fellowship
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Sherman High School AP Geography teacher Grace Dewald was chosen by the American Geographical Society for their 2022 fellowship. The fellowship includes a visit to a national symposium at Columbia University in November, discussing the future of the global food supply. I'm excited about the topic this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTEN.com
Construction complete at Fannin County reservoir
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The North Texas Municipal Water District and Fannin County officials celebrated the first major reservoir to be constructed in Texas for three decades. Bois d'Arc Lake is 20 years in the making, carrying a $1.6 billion price tag. "There's been over 1,500 people participating...
KXII.com
Domestic dispute in Bells lands one man in jail
BELLS, Texas (KXII) -One man in custody after a domestic dispute. Tuesday around 1 p.m., Bells Police said a couple stopped in the middle of Highway 56. Jason Russel Mayes being the passenger who assaulted the female driver. The driver sustained injuries to her face and eye. Mayes resides in...
KTEN.com
Texas hunters must report deer kills
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now requires any buck or antlerless white-tailed deer harvested in Grayson County to be reported. TPWD white-tailed deer program director Alan Cain said the report is helpful, specifically with all the housing developments going into the county. "An...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 14)
Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200-block of Clarksville at 10:40 pm Thursday. A white passenger vehicle traveling northbound on Church St. collided with another as it crossed the intersection at Clarksville. The driver, Jana Lynn Combs, 29, of Sumner, tested to be intoxicated and had a small child in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Combs was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Officers transferred Combs to the Lamar County Jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 12)
There will be limited access to the Paris Police Department on Wednesday, Oct 12, while Drake Construction removes the surface and adds new asphalt in the parking lot. The driveway will have limited access during the milling process. If you must enter the driveway, please enter safely and slowly, and obey the signs. You can park on the grass lawn in front of the building. If you require special assistance from the yard to the building, please call 903-784-6688 or 737-4114. Employees must park on the front lawn or in the parking lot east of the police department. We apologize for any inconvenience.
KTEN.com
Mustang SUD breaks ground on Gunter facility
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - On Wednesday, Mustang Special Utility District broke ground on their facility. Just over a month ago the Gunter city council agreed to sell their water and sewage system to Mustang Special Utility District. The deal totaling over $9 million according to the city. Chris Boyd, General...
KXII.com
7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
KTEN.com
Gunter defeats Howe 54-21
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - Gunter hosted Howe for their homecoming night. Howe hung on early, but the Tigers run away with it 54-21.
Comments / 0