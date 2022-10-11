ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Missing Gainesville man found dead

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man reported missing was found dead. The Gainesville Police Department contacted the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and advised them that they had discovered the body of 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover at a location off of south Weaver street, commonly referred to as Cooper’s Crossing. The body was discovered under a tree.
GAINESVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Love Co. Sheriff named to OK. Sheriff's Association board

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Love County Sheriff's office has been working to expand its network over the last week. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge and Undersheriff Trent Daniel made a trip to represent Love County at the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association training expo. Sheriff Cumberledge was also named to OSA's board...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Police searching for missing Gainesville man

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Gainesville man. The Gainesville Police Department said 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, has graying brown hair, and green eyes. Glover is also unshaven and has a tattoo on his face near his left eye.
GAINESVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Vehicles damaged in fire at Choctaw Casino garage

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant police are looking for answers after several vehicles caught fire in the Choctaw Casino parking lot on Thursday. "My truck literally exploded," wrote Jason Wilkerson in a Facebook post. He said his vehicle was parked next to a car that started burning. The casino...
DURANT, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durant, OK
Durant, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KXII.com

3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that Cody Joel, Maegan Turley, and Lyndell White were arrested, but there is still an outstanding warrant for Teresa Jones for the drug charges. According...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
CBS DFW

A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
MCKINNEY, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman Police looking for suspect in drive by shooting

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Police Department says they responded to a call of a drive by shooting at a house on South Austin Street on Wednesday around 4:30 pm. Police says the suspect fired several rounds from a vehicle at a home located at 715 South Austin Street. The suspect then fled the scene and was not located by officers.
SHERMAN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Clark
KXII.com

Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Sherman police were called to a drive-by shooting that took place behind The Grayson County Home-Hospice, just off of 75 in South Sherman. Shots were fired at a house in the 700 block of South Austin Street. Officers said an unknown...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
PLANO, TX
KTEN.com

Downtown Sherman Now celebrates 30 years

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Wednesday night Sherman people gathered around the courthouse in celebration of a nonprofit that's been helping the city for 30 years now. 19-92 a man started helping the city's main street by exchanging businesses buildings so more businesses could come in. "We saw the need for...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman teacher selected for national fellowship

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Sherman High School AP Geography teacher Grace Dewald was chosen by the American Geographical Society for their 2022 fellowship. The fellowship includes a visit to a national symposium at Columbia University in November, discussing the future of the global food supply. I'm excited about the topic this...
SHERMAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Durant Police Department
KTEN.com

Construction complete at Fannin County reservoir

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The North Texas Municipal Water District and Fannin County officials celebrated the first major reservoir to be constructed in Texas for three decades. Bois d'Arc Lake is 20 years in the making, carrying a $1.6 billion price tag. "There's been over 1,500 people participating...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Domestic dispute in Bells lands one man in jail

BELLS, Texas (KXII) -One man in custody after a domestic dispute. Tuesday around 1 p.m., Bells Police said a couple stopped in the middle of Highway 56. Jason Russel Mayes being the passenger who assaulted the female driver. The driver sustained injuries to her face and eye. Mayes resides in...
BELLS, TX
KTEN.com

Texas hunters must report deer kills

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now requires any buck or antlerless white-tailed deer harvested in Grayson County to be reported. TPWD white-tailed deer program director Alan Cain said the report is helpful, specifically with all the housing developments going into the county. "An...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 14)

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200-block of Clarksville at 10:40 pm Thursday. A white passenger vehicle traveling northbound on Church St. collided with another as it crossed the intersection at Clarksville. The driver, Jana Lynn Combs, 29, of Sumner, tested to be intoxicated and had a small child in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Combs was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Officers transferred Combs to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 12)

There will be limited access to the Paris Police Department on Wednesday, Oct 12, while Drake Construction removes the surface and adds new asphalt in the parking lot. The driveway will have limited access during the milling process. If you must enter the driveway, please enter safely and slowly, and obey the signs. You can park on the grass lawn in front of the building. If you require special assistance from the yard to the building, please call 903-784-6688 or 737-4114. Employees must park on the front lawn or in the parking lot east of the police department. We apologize for any inconvenience.
PARIS, TX
KTEN.com

Mustang SUD breaks ground on Gunter facility

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - On Wednesday, Mustang Special Utility District broke ground on their facility. Just over a month ago the Gunter city council agreed to sell their water and sewage system to Mustang Special Utility District. The deal totaling over $9 million according to the city. Chris Boyd, General...
GUNTER, TX
KXII.com

7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Gunter defeats Howe 54-21

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - Gunter hosted Howe for their homecoming night. Howe hung on early, but the Tigers run away with it 54-21.
GUNTER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy