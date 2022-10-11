Migrants leave Joint Base Cape Cod, looking for more permanent housing

BOSTON (WWLP) – The migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas without their knowledge have left Joint Base Cape Cod, according to the Baker administration.

Last week, it was announced that the sheltering operation at Joint Base Cape Cod for the Venezuelan migrants would officially come to an end. On September 14th, 49 migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard as part of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ immigration relocation program. There was no prior notification that the migrants would be arriving to the Cape Cod community.

By September 16th, the migrants were voluntarily moved to Joint Base Cape Cod and 125 National Guard Members were activated.

Fourteen individuals left the base for opportunities in and around Massachusetts and the other 35 worked with case managers from Father Bills and Housing Assistance Corporation to find more permanent housing solutions. Some migrants are being hosted by local families and children have been able to enroll in local schools.

“That really in response to what was a really shameless and gross political stunt, you know at the expense of vulnerable, vulnerable people simply seeking a better life. Here in Massachusetts we responded and welcomed, these new arrivals with dignity and compassion and respect,” said Provincetown State Senator Julian Cyr.

Governor Ron DeSantis is now facing a class action lawsuit that has been filed in federal court in Massachusetts on behalf of the migrants. While on the base, the migrants had access to legal, educational and health care services.

