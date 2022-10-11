ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers History Of Coming Back From 2-1 Deficit In NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers set a franchise record with 111 wins during the regular season but now find themselves on the brink of elimination against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. After winning Game 1 behind Trea Turner’s home run and contributions from Max Muncy, Will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

NLDS Game 3 Recap: Dodgers Shut Down By Blake Snell & Padres Bullpen

Tony Gonsolin labored through a short start and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to struggle against Blake Snell in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The winner of a Game 3 in a best-of-five that was tied at 1-1 has gone on to win the series 72% of the time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

NLDS Game 2 Recap: Dodgers Hit 3 Home Runs But Lose To Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded home runs and defensive miscues with the San Diego Padres, suffering a 5-3 loss to send the National League Division Series tied to Petco Park this weekend. Making his first postseason start since the 2020 World Series, Clayton Kershaw wasn’t sharp but managed to get...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Dodgers Pitching Plans Adjusted For Game 3

In the days leading up to the start of the postseason, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated on multiple occasions the team was likely to take an unorthodox approach with their pitching staff because of injuries to Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Blake Treinen. Specifically with Gonsolin, the Dodgers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Dodgers Lineup Must Figure Out Padres Bullpen

Entering the 2022 National League Division Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen was expected to be one of their biggest advantages over their opponents. Although they’ve performed well, it’s been the San Diego Padres bullpen that has made the difference in the series thus far. In Game 1,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: Mookie Betts Not Solely Responsible For Improving Dodgers Offense In NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Game 3 of the 2022 National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres and now find themselves facing elimination on Saturday. After a 111-win season and taking Game 1 of the NLDS, it certainly isn’t where the Dodgers envisioned themselves, but they have gone 0-for-their-last-19 with runners in scoring position while driving in just four total runs over their two losses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Dave Roberts Not Worried About Mookie Betts Or Dodgers Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers struggled to find any consistency at the plate and suffered a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers scored all three of their runs on solo homers and tallied 11 hits in the contest, but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Dodgers Lineup Made MLB History In Game 2 Loss To Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three home runs off Yu Darvish but misplays on defense and failing to capitalize with runners in scoring position resulted in a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. The combination of success and missed opportunities...
LOS ANGELES, CA

