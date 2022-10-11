The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Game 3 of the 2022 National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres and now find themselves facing elimination on Saturday. After a 111-win season and taking Game 1 of the NLDS, it certainly isn’t where the Dodgers envisioned themselves, but they have gone 0-for-their-last-19 with runners in scoring position while driving in just four total runs over their two losses.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO