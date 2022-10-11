Read full article on original website
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger Will Be Out Of Dodgers Lineup For Game 3 Vs. Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup was unchanged through the first two games of the National League Division Series, but will have a different look on Friday night as Cody Bellinger won’t start against San Diego Padres southpaw Blake Snell. Bellinger is just 1-for-6 with with four strikeouts in the...
2022 NLDS: Padres Successfully Keep Dodgers Fans Out & Set Petco Park Postseason Attendance Record
The San Diego Padres restricted direct ticket sales for National League Division Series games at Petco Park to those living within select counties, and it prevented Los Angeles Dodgers fans from taking away home-field advantage. Although it’s become commonplace for pockets of blue to be seen throughout Petco Park whenever...
Dodgers History Of Coming Back From 2-1 Deficit In NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a franchise record with 111 wins during the regular season but now find themselves on the brink of elimination against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. After winning Game 1 behind Trea Turner’s home run and contributions from Max Muncy, Will...
This Day In Dodgers History: Kirk Gibson, Justin Turner Hit Walk-Off Home Runs In Postseason 29 Years Apart
October 15 marks a memorable day in Los Angeles Dodgers franchise history. Kirk Gibson and Justin Turner share the unique honor of hitting clutch, walk-off home runs in the postseason — albeit 29 years apart. Gibson most notably accomplished this feat in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series....
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Expects To Play Through Jammed Finger After X-Rays Negative
Trea Turner endured more struggles in the field during Game 3 of the National League Division Series, and also suffered a minor injury on his head-dive back to first base in the eighth inning. Turner immediately shook his right hand after going back to the bag and was checked on...
2022 NLDS Game 2 Preview: Clayton Kershaw Starts; Dodgers Keep Same Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 5-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Division Series and now look to take a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-five matchup. Clayton Kershaw gets the ball in Game 2 following a stellar regular season in...
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Starting Game 3 Of NLDS; Tyler Anderson Going In Game 4
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Tony Gonsolin will start against the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series when it shifts to Petco Park on Friday. The series is currently tied 1-1 as the rivals head down south for two more games. Gonsolin...
2022 NLDS: Padres’ Blake Snell Sees Differences In Dodgers Compared To Last Postseason Meeting
Blake Snell has gotten plenty familiar with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the past two seasons, but his start Friday in the National League Division Series is the first time facing them in the postseason since the fateful Game 6 of the 2020 World Series. At the time a member...
NLDS Game 3 Recap: Dodgers Shut Down By Blake Snell & Padres Bullpen
Tony Gonsolin labored through a short start and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to struggle against Blake Snell in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The winner of a Game 3 in a best-of-five that was tied at 1-1 has gone on to win the series 72% of the time.
NLDS Game 2 Recap: Dodgers Hit 3 Home Runs But Lose To Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers traded home runs and defensive miscues with the San Diego Padres, suffering a 5-3 loss to send the National League Division Series tied to Petco Park this weekend. Making his first postseason start since the 2020 World Series, Clayton Kershaw wasn’t sharp but managed to get...
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Pitching Plans Adjusted For Game 3
In the days leading up to the start of the postseason, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated on multiple occasions the team was likely to take an unorthodox approach with their pitching staff because of injuries to Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Blake Treinen. Specifically with Gonsolin, the Dodgers...
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Lineup Must Figure Out Padres Bullpen
Entering the 2022 National League Division Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen was expected to be one of their biggest advantages over their opponents. Although they’ve performed well, it’s been the San Diego Padres bullpen that has made the difference in the series thus far. In Game 1,...
Dave Roberts: Mookie Betts Not Solely Responsible For Improving Dodgers Offense In NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Game 3 of the 2022 National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres and now find themselves facing elimination on Saturday. After a 111-win season and taking Game 1 of the NLDS, it certainly isn’t where the Dodgers envisioned themselves, but they have gone 0-for-their-last-19 with runners in scoring position while driving in just four total runs over their two losses.
Video: Los Angeles Kings Troll José Altuve During Dodgers Look-A-Like Segment
The Los Angeles Kings began their 2022-23 season on the same day the Los Angeles Dodgers started their postseason run, and with both teams playing meaningful games once again, the hockey club showed their support. In the second game of their season on Thursday, the Kings played a look-a-like segment...
2022 NLDS: Dave Roberts Not Worried About Mookie Betts Or Dodgers Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers struggled to find any consistency at the plate and suffered a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers scored all three of their runs on solo homers and tallied 11 hits in the contest, but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.
2022 NLDS: Chris Taylor Was Available, But Dodgers Preferred Austin Barnes Against Josh Hader In Game 2
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had asserted Chris Taylor made a full recovery from a recent neck injury, and explained Miguel Vargas was on the postseason roster due to his “hit tool,” yet the team turned to Austin Barnes as a pinch-hitter against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Lineup Made MLB History In Game 2 Loss To Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three home runs off Yu Darvish but misplays on defense and failing to capitalize with runners in scoring position resulted in a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. The combination of success and missed opportunities...
