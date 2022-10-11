ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Biden team considering humanitarian parole program for Venezuelans based on Ukraine model

By Michael Wilner and
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago
One person carries another across the Táchira River from Venezuela to Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, near Cúcuta, Colombia. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) Fernando Vergara AP

The Biden administration is considering new ways to deter Venezuelans from seeking asylum at U.S. ports of entry, debating whether to establish a humanitarian parole program that would allow U.S. citizens and residents to sponsor Venezuelans for refuge in the United States.

Over 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country since its leader, Nicolás Maduro, tightened his grip on power, precipitating an economic and political crisis. Almost 2 million Venezuelan refugees have found refuge in Colombia.

But recent months have seen a growing number of Venezuelans heading towards the United States, traveling hundreds of miles on foot through Central America. More than 150,000 have been encountered crossing the U.S. southern border in the past year alone.

Venezuelan opposition leaders claim that most of those leaving in recent years are fleeing what they describe as the worst humanitarian crisis in Latin America’s history, amid an economic collapse that saw the nation’s GDP shrink by more than 70% during Maduro’s presidency.

No decisions have been made regarding the potential program, a U.S. official said. But it could be modeled after the United for Ukraine program, which requires Ukrainians seeking humanitarian asylum in the United States to be sponsored financially by a vetted U.S. citizen or lawful resident.

#Venezuelans#Latin America#Humanitarian Crisis#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ukraine War Politics#Ukrainians
