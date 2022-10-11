Read full article on original website
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lou DiPalma, candidate for Senate District 12
Lou DiPalma, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Senate District 12, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, October 17 at 10 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Rhode Island
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate...
Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11
At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
Where They Stand: GOP governor candidate Ashley Kalus
Kalus is running against incumbent Dan McKee in the race for Rhode Island governor.
Gubernatorial Debate: Kalus Missed Her Big Chance
Ashley Kalus, the GOP candidate for governor, had a big chance to close the gap in her race against Democratic Governor Dan McKee. The moderators an McKee gave her a big opportunity. Going into Tuesday night's debate, she was trailing by about 10 points, if you average the public and...
Rhode Island Midterm 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need to Know
Voters across Rhode Island will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s midterm election on November 8. Several key races line the state’s midterm ballot including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and more. From who’s on the ballot to polling locations...
Fung’s Foodie Strategy for Victory
The foodie campaign for congress is now upon us in Rhode Island. GOP candidate Allan Fung’s newest TV commercial unveils his new energy plan in his effort to win the open second congressional seat. Energy costs are rocketing. OPEC+ has cut oil exports setting gasoline prices shooting upward. In...
RIPEC releases road map for education reform in Rhode Island
The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC) today released a report on the state of K-12 education in Rhode Island and recommendations to improve the education system. Through its in-depth historical and analytic study of the state’s K-12 system, RIPEC says in a press release that it found that Rhode Island’s education system is in a state of crisis that worsened considerably during the pandemic, resulting in unacceptably low student outcomes overall and wide proficiency gaps across demographic and geographic lines.
RICAS scores have already been provided to RI officials, test vendor says
"MCAS is in first place -- that's Massachusetts -- and then Rhode Island will follow," Gov. Dan McKee said in Tuesday night's debate when pressed about the results.
Kalus loans campaign additional million dollars; total now nears $4 million
Ashley Kalus, the Republican candidate for governor in Rhode Island, continues to pour her own money into the election, loaning the campaign an additional $1 million since Sept. 6, bringing the total she has loaned her campaign to $3.7 million, according to her campaign finance report filed on Oct. 11.
Rhode Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was able to get back onto the grounds this week, and the fishing seems to be improving greatly as the weather has settled. Most trips have been successful, with some days being better cod days and others being stronger scup/sea bass days. The high hooks on cod were just 1 fish shy of a limit, along with a sea bass limit to boot. They have plenty of room on the trips through the weekend and into next week, including the blackfish boat, which starts sailing this weekend. Be sure to check the website for weather alerts and updated trip information!
McKee Unveils New Website Connecting Rhode Islanders to State Energy Assistance Programs
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee along with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER) and Department of Human Services (DHS) has announced the launch of a new website providing a one-stop resource for all publicly available state, federal and nonprofit energy assistance programs and funding for the upcoming winter season, free home energy assessments for homeowners and renters to reduce their energy usage.
What we know so far about federal student loan forgiveness
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The U.S. Department of Education has said its student loan forgiveness application will go live in early October. However, those eligible still can’t apply and loan cancelling isn’t scheduled to begin until after October 23rd. Rhode Island’s Commissioner of Post Secondary Education Shannon Gilkey said...
Coming Next Week: Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential
Starting on Monday, GoLocal will unveil its list of the 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential Rhode Islanders. This is the third time GoLocal has published this list over the past decade. In the inaugural edition in 2013, GoLocalProv teamed up WealthEngine — a leading provider of sophisticated wealth identification and...
McKee slated to make announcement on gun safety in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is slated to make an announcement Tuesday on gun safety in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action will be in attendance, as well as local and state officials. In a release, a spokesperson for McKee’s...
Governor McKee announces RFP for 600 to 1,000 megawatts of offshore qind
Governor Dan McKee today announced the request for proposals for the offshore wind procurement has been released by the State’s primary utility company, Rhode Island Energy, for up to 1,000 megawatts of new offshore wind capacity. In July, Governor McKee signed into law historic clean energy legislation, sponsored by...
How Rhode Islanders can save money amid skyrocketing energy costs
Why the RI energy price hikes are happening and what you can do to lower costs.
15 Fantastic Things to Do in the Fall in Rhode Island
Rhode Island may be a tiny state, but it packs in a lot of fun — especially in the fall. Situated in the southern portion of New England, the state is known for its historic towns, Gilded Age mansions, seaside resorts and maritime ties. Pair it all with delicious local seafood and you have a trip that’s stuffed to the gills with activities and entertainment to last your entire itinerary.
UPDATED: Governor McKee Blasts RIPTA for Failures in Letter to Board
Governor Dan McKee, in a letter to the board of the Rhode Island Public Transportation Authority, called on the leadership to immediately take action to correct staffing and specifically to address the failure of picking up Providence public school students. Scott Avedisian, the former Republican Mayor of Warwick and the...
CDC raises COVID community levels to 'medium' for all Rhode Island counties
(WJAR) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention raised the COVID-19 community levels to "medium," in all five Rhode Island counties. With the exception of Newport County which was already at a "medium" level, the other four counties were previously in the "low" risk category. The CDC also...
