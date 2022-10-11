ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette, MS

Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance

By Marie Mennefield
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Rasheem Carter , of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi.

Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. His mother said she is angry and heartbroken.

Woman charged with murder after body found in Laurel

“My heart is heavy. My heart is heavy, and you know, who wants to wake up and not see their child come through the door or not hear from nature? Who wants to wake up and have to deal with it? No mother, you know. No mother, you know. So at the end of the day, we got to make a move. We got to make a move. I’m a move. If I got to move by myself, I’m a move in this,” said Tiffany Carter, Rasheem’s mother.

Rasheem’s mother said he called her in distress searching for help because he believed his life was in danger.

Taylorsville Police Chief Gabe Horton said Rasheem did ask officers for a ride to Laurel, but they were unable to give him one because the city was too far away from their jurisdiction.

Brett Favre on welfare scandal: ‘I have done nothing wrong’

“When situations like this arise, you can’t just wait to make a move for people when something is going on. You got to make a move then you know, right then when they say it, and you know, I feel like at the after all the things after all the things that have went on, I feel like he still didn’t get what he needed,” said Tiffany.

The family said they are in limbo while investigators are working to find answers. The family plans to take another search party down to Taylorsville later this week.

