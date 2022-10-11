Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Tennis: Pair of upsets, three-hour match highlight singles, doubles quarters (VIDEO)
Caroline Baker and Elizabeth Ring knew they could do it, they just had go out and actually do it. Saturday morning, the 5-8-seeded pair from Ramapo took down second-seeded Angela Qian and Lana Eichenbaum from Montgomery, 7-6(1), 6-4, in the NJSIAA state doubles tournament quarterfinals at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. The two now move on to play third-seeded Kayla and Klarissa Salfarlie of Marlboro, the runners up from a year ago.
Williamstown boys cross-country wins Gloucester County 1st time since 1996 (PHOTOS)
Sounding like a town crier, Nicholas Krol proclaimed that this day would come. “This is a goal I have had personally for four years,” the senior on the Williamstown High boys’ cross-country team said. “Everybody knew it. I have been very vocal about it. We did not come out here to lose today. We refused to do it.”
Football: Elijah Jennings has big day as No. 19 Pennsauken defeats Camden Catholic
Elijah Jennings had a pair of touchdown runs as Pennsauken, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Camden Catholic 39-6 in Cherry Hill to move to 7-0. Ka’Ron Ali got the scoring going for Pennsauken with an 82-yard kickoff return in the first quarter before Jennings punched one in from one yard out.
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Football: Unable to safely field a team, Neptune forfeits Saturday’s scheduled game to Long Branch
For the second time in eight days, a Shore Conference football game has been cancelled by fears of potential violence. In a tweet from the athletic department Saturday morning Neptune officials said “Neptune will not be able to safely field a football team to compete in this Saturday’s contest.”
Cumberland continues its resurgence with a win at Schalick
Kyon Barnes never lost faith in the Cumberland football program when it would have been easy to have serious doubts. A 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior running back and safety, Barnes has been one of the main reasons that Cumberland has enjoyed a stunning football turnaround. Barnes continued his season-long brilliance by...
Football: Surtz scores 4 TDs to lead Robbinsville past Ewing
Matthew Surtz ran in four touchdowns to lead Robbinsville in a 26-6 win over Ewing, in Ewing. Surtz’s longest scoring rush was a 24-yard run in the opening quarter. Robbinsville improve to 4-4, while Ewing fell to 2-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Football: Montgomery shakes off early deficit to beat Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Michael Schmelzer accounted for four touchdowns in Montgomery’s 40-14 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Scotch Plains. SP-F (1-7) led 14 in the first quarter, by Schmelzer threw three touchdown passes to Matthew D’Avino in the second and the comeback was complete as the Cougars scored 40 unanswered points.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hasbrouck Heights over Wood-Ridge - Girls soccer recap
Five different players scored for Hasbrouck Heights, as the Aviators rolled to a 5-1 victory over rival Wood-Ridge in Hasbrouck Heights. Sophia Lara and Jenna O’Malley scored to give the 11-4 Aviators a 2-0 lead at the half. Second half scores from Ella Reyngoudt, Lexi Samperi, and Elina Gjeli busted the contest open.
Football: Parsippany ends four-game skid with shutout victory over Kittatinny
The defense was the star of the show for Parsippany while Omar Amin contributed two touchdowns during a 26-0 victory over Kittatinny in Parsippany. From the early moments, Parsippany (2-5) showed that it was strong defensively. It got on the board first with a safety before exploding for 17 points in the second quarter.
Football: Rubin’s last-second field goal lifts Marlboro over Manalapan
Luke Rubin hit an 18-yard field goal as time expired to end a thrilling 17-14 victory for Marlboro over rival Manalapan in Manalapan. This marks the first time that the Mustangs have defeated Manalapan since 1994. Marlboro (4-3) began its final drive at the Manalapan 42-yard line and was able...
Growing pains continue to fade as Piscataway rallies to beat Sayreville
As sweet as a victory was, and always is against longtime rival Sayreville, Piscataway seemed more pleased with the steps taken to reach that result than with the happy outcome itself. That’s because the Chiefs understand those smart, confident, purposeful steps might also help them win a tough game next...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rutgers basketball media day notebook: 5 takeaways as 2022-23 season approaches
October is a time for optimism in the world of college basketball. In Piscataway, after a historic run featuring consecutive runs to the NCAA Tournament, it is overflowing. Entering the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure, the bar at Rutgers is a return to March Madness. The Scarlet Knights aim to make it back for a third straight season for the first time in program history.
Rutgers football adds multiple games to future non-conference schedules
Rutgers football’s itinerary over the next few falls is coming into focus. The Scarlet Knights recently added four home games against FBS opponents to their future non-conference schedules through the 2027 season, according to FBSchedules.com, which was first to report all the developments this week. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS:...
N.J. reports 1,445 COVID cases, 7 deaths as positive test counts decline
New Jersey reported another 1,445 COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths on Saturday as the average for daily positive test counts continued to drop. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.90, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as $494M jackpot is split by 2 winners
A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was bought in New Jersey for Friday’s lottery ticket drawing, while jackpot winning tickets for the $494 million pool were sold in California and Florida. The lucky New Jersey ticket matched five numbers, but not the Mega Ball. New Jersey Lottery officials...
Police seek help locating man last seen in August
Police in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in August. A family member reported Bernard Kanuck III, 39, of Franklinville, missing on Tuesday, according to Franklin Township Police. He was last seen Aug. 5 in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard...
1 killed in dirt bike crash in Monmouth County
One person was killed when a Jeep and dirt bike crashed on Friday night, Monmouth County officials said. Clifford Walton, 40, of Aberdeen, was driving the Kawasaki dirt bike in the area of Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street around 6 p.m. when he was hit by a Jeep, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office said. Walton was taken to Bayshore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
N.J. weather: Torrential rain, damaging winds possible Thursday afternoon and evening
A windy, rainy afternoon and evening is expected in New Jersey on Thursday with some thunderstorms and flooding also possible. The bulk of the rain is expected to fall between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., with “potential torrential rain and damaging winds” possible during the early to mid-evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0