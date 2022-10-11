ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voorhees Township, NJ

NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Pair of upsets, three-hour match highlight singles, doubles quarters (VIDEO)

Caroline Baker and Elizabeth Ring knew they could do it, they just had go out and actually do it. Saturday morning, the 5-8-seeded pair from Ramapo took down second-seeded Angela Qian and Lana Eichenbaum from Montgomery, 7-6(1), 6-4, in the NJSIAA state doubles tournament quarterfinals at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. The two now move on to play third-seeded Kayla and Klarissa Salfarlie of Marlboro, the runners up from a year ago.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Cumberland continues its resurgence with a win at Schalick

Kyon Barnes never lost faith in the Cumberland football program when it would have been easy to have serious doubts. A 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior running back and safety, Barnes has been one of the main reasons that Cumberland has enjoyed a stunning football turnaround. Barnes continued his season-long brilliance by...
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Hasbrouck Heights over Wood-Ridge - Girls soccer recap

Five different players scored for Hasbrouck Heights, as the Aviators rolled to a 5-1 victory over rival Wood-Ridge in Hasbrouck Heights. Sophia Lara and Jenna O’Malley scored to give the 11-4 Aviators a 2-0 lead at the half. Second half scores from Ella Reyngoudt, Lexi Samperi, and Elina Gjeli busted the contest open.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers basketball media day notebook: 5 takeaways as 2022-23 season approaches

October is a time for optimism in the world of college basketball. In Piscataway, after a historic run featuring consecutive runs to the NCAA Tournament, it is overflowing. Entering the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure, the bar at Rutgers is a return to March Madness. The Scarlet Knights aim to make it back for a third straight season for the first time in program history.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Police seek help locating man last seen in August

Police in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in August. A family member reported Bernard Kanuck III, 39, of Franklinville, missing on Tuesday, according to Franklin Township Police. He was last seen Aug. 5 in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

1 killed in dirt bike crash in Monmouth County

One person was killed when a Jeep and dirt bike crashed on Friday night, Monmouth County officials said. Clifford Walton, 40, of Aberdeen, was driving the Kawasaki dirt bike in the area of Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street around 6 p.m. when he was hit by a Jeep, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office said. Walton was taken to Bayshore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
