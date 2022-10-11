Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Amid concerns about storing CO2 under Lake Maurepas, Livingston council approves moratorium on injection wells
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A moratorium on injection wells was approved during a parish council meeting Thursday evening. It's in an effort to slow down Air Products from storing carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas. People living near the lake are concerned about what the CO2 storage plan could do for the...
wbrz.com
With Mississippi River levels low, workers at the USS Kidd can better inspect the destroyer
BATON ROUGE - If you walk on the levee downtown, you'll see the USS Kidd, which has been a staple in Baton Rouge for decades, attracting people from all over to see the historic destroyer. It has been a popular tourist spot in the capital area for a long time.
wbrz.com
Mayor's office takes public's questions about stormwater utility fee; many attendees say they're unhappy
BATON ROUGE - The Main Library was packed Thursday night as many had questions about the proposed stormwater utility fee. Many attendees, like Joy Womack, said a lot of questions were asked, but very few were answered. "They never would answer a question directly. We deserve answers. It's not a...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish experiences real estate woes for shelter relocation, construction
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) — As Ascension Parish has grown in population, so has the number of animals in shelters. The parish wants to expand its shelters, but high prices in real estate have caused quite a problem. Animals at Cara’s House will soon be getting a new $6 million...
wbrz.com
Metro Council introduces Stormwater Utility Fee; scheduling six public hearings before vote
BATON ROUGE - Flooding is a main concern for residents of Baton Rouge and the Mayor's office says they have the solution—by introducing a Stormwater Utility Fee. To Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill, the reason for the fee is simple. "To help us raise the funds we need...
wbrz.com
Renovations at Baker High paused after workers detect asbestos in demolished building
BAKER - Work to tear down and rebuild Baker High School was temporarily halted after crews discovered asbestos in at least one of the torn-down structures. Sources told WBRZ Thursday night that the renovations would be put on hold after the potentially dangerous material was detected in debris at the campus, which was shuttered after the 2016 flood.
brproud.com
Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish to close on Oct. 20, DOTD says
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — State transportation and development officials say the East Frontage Road under LA-1 Intracoastal Bridge will have closures on Oct. 20. Officials said there will be a one-way flagging operation on Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for crews to pour...
Baton Rouge Fire Department tries to fill 50 vacancies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 20 new firefighters are suiting up for the Capital Region, but the Baton Rouge Fire Department still has vacancies. Six months of rigorous training have led to the moment when 27 recruits will officially become firefighters for the City of Baton Rouge. “I...
brproud.com
Troubling trend of violent crimes by juveniles increase in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A juvenile charged with allegedly killing Southern University student JoVonté Barber during a carjacking will be going to adult court after a judge ruled that there is enough probable cause. This is the latest case in a troubling trend involving Baton Rouge teens...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge to offer police recruits up to $15,000 in incentive pay
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The city has planned to up its strategy when it comes to police recruitment. They will soon offer up to $15,000 dollars in incentives. Amid high crime rates, Baton Rouge and its police department have been working to get more people in uniforms. “The...
EPA: Racial disparity in Louisiana's 'Cancer Alley'
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant and that state officials have allowed air pollution to remain high and downplayed its threat.
brproud.com
East Feliciana Parish could gain more equipment for hurricane recovery efforts pending grant approval
CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Towns in East Feliciana Parish could gain equipment to help quicken hurricane recovery efforts after a motion was approved by the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury. The Hazard Mitigation Project was passed on Sept. 19 to add generators and drainage projects for the parish. The...
To grow force, sheriff lifts living requirement for aspiring correctional officers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre wants to grow his staff. He says he wants more manpower and boots inside the jail. That is why he is lifting living requirements for individuals in the surrounding parishes who are interested in starting a career as a correctional officer.
wbrz.com
Zachary farm co-owner says he will have to pay $11K if stormwater utility fee approved
ZACHARY - Even a farm out in Zachary is not exempt from the new Stormwater Utility Fee that Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome introduced last week. James Womack co-owns a farm, and says business is tough as it is. "Fertilizer and seeds are triple the cost, it's very expensive to be...
wbrz.com
Self-storage business ransacked; thieves sift through valuables
BATON ROUGE - At least a dozen storage units have been burglarized over the past week at the CubeSmart Self Storage near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road. Steve Shaffett went to his locker last week to grab some items and discovered that his entire storage space...
theadvocate.com
Long-delayed rebuilding of Baker High School delayed again. What's the reason this time?
The long-delayed rebuilding of Baker High School following the August 2016 flood has been delayed again. The recent discovery of asbestos at Baker High has halted the partial demolition of the campus, a necessary prelude to the long delayed rebuilding of the school. At a special meeting Friday morning, the...
theadvocate.com
Residents in Livingston, St. Helena continue pushback against carbon capture technology
Residents of several parishes continued their fight against carbon capture injection wells Thursday night, imposing two moratoriums intended to slow the technology's reach in their community. The Livingston Parish Council, which already passed a temporary, year-long moratorium on "Class VI" injection wells, which are used to store carbon, approved a...
Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
wbrz.com
BRPD staying quiet about Allie Rice murder investigation; family still waiting for answers
BATON ROUGE - A month into the murder investigation of 21-year-old Allie Rice, and there are still more questions than answers. “We’re basically sitting, waiting patiently for anything we can grasp on to right now," said Paul Rice, Allie's father. Paul Rice told WBRZ Friday afternoon that he still...
BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
