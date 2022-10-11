ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Renovations at Baker High paused after workers detect asbestos in demolished building

BAKER - Work to tear down and rebuild Baker High School was temporarily halted after crews discovered asbestos in at least one of the torn-down structures. Sources told WBRZ Thursday night that the renovations would be put on hold after the potentially dangerous material was detected in debris at the campus, which was shuttered after the 2016 flood.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Fire Department tries to fill 50 vacancies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 20 new firefighters are suiting up for the Capital Region, but the Baton Rouge Fire Department still has vacancies. Six months of rigorous training have led to the moment when 27 recruits will officially become firefighters for the City of Baton Rouge. “I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Self-storage business ransacked; thieves sift through valuables

BATON ROUGE - At least a dozen storage units have been burglarized over the past week at the CubeSmart Self Storage near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road. Steve Shaffett went to his locker last week to grab some items and discovered that his entire storage space...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
BATON ROUGE, LA

