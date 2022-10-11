ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Comments / 0

The Independent

Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history

A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego

San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
msn.com

Mountain lion hunts coyote in eerie footage captured by trail-cam

Nighttime footage captured recently via trail-cam shows a mountain lion pursuing a coyote into total darkness on a Southern California trail – and audio hints at a successful hunt. The eerie scene appeared on a motion-sensor camera maintained by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. The footage begins with...
ANIMALS
Smithonian

Video Footage Captures Orcas Killing Great White Sharks

For several years, scientists have suspected that orcas have been killing and eating parts of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. Now, they have the video evidence to prove it. Drone and helicopter footage captured in May shows orcas, also called killer whales, attacking and killing at...
ANIMALS
Tree Hugger

What’s the Difference Between Coyotes and Wolves?

From a distance, it can be challenging to tell a wolf from a coyote. But if you’ve seen one of these similar-looking creatures, chances are you’ve eyed a coyote. Wide-spread and plentiful, coyotes thrive in habitats where people have transformed the natural landscape. Bigger and bulkier, wolves generally...
WILDLIFE
KOIN 6 News

Meet the Oregon Zoo’s new fluffy-faced primates

The Oregon Zoo has welcomed two new red-tailed monkeys, also known as red-tailed guenon, to its Africa Treetops exhibit. The monkeys “Indi” and “Chichi” are still adapting to their new home, the zoo says, but can periodically be seen exploring their new surroundings or snuggling in their treetop nests.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Endangered fruit-eating animals play an outsized role in a tropical forest—losing them could have dire consequences

A new study by researchers at the University of Washington shows that losing a particular group of endangered animals—those that eat fruit and help disperse the seeds of trees and other plants—could severely disrupt seed-dispersal networks in the Atlantic Forest, a shrinking stretch of tropical forest and critical biodiversity hotspot on the coast of Brazil.
SEATTLE, WA
BBC

Birders wade through sea in search of rare bird

Bird watchers have been wading in the sea up to their waists in a bid to see a rare bird. Hundreds of people have travelled to Bryher in the Isles of Scilly in the hope of seeing the Blackburnian Warbler. It is the first time the US native bird has...
ANIMALS
GreenMatters

Lemurs and Monkeys Are Being Driven Out From the Treetops, All Thanks to Climate Change

Global warming wreaks havoc on planet Earth's abundant and incredibly diverse ecosystems — rising sea temperatures are decimating coral reefs, melting ice caps are robbing Arctic animals of their homes, and floods are sweeping animals directly from their habitats, en masse. And according to a recent study, rising temperatures, deforestation, and wildfires are also driving tree-dwelling primates from their homes.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Owl Snatches Unsuspecting Hawk From Nest In Wild Video

Owls are one of those birds that everyone knows a little about but not many people know exactly how hardcore these birds are. The nocturnal carnivores are absolutely vicious, feasting on everything from mice to rabbits to fish and even other birds. But unlike other predator birds, they have an...
ANIMALS

