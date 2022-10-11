Read full article on original website
Renovation projects and developments highlighted in Jefferson City, Cole County State of the City and County
JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce brought back the State of the City and County presentation after more than a 10-year hiatus. The meeting highlighted many upcoming renovation projects in the Capitol, along with new developments in Cole County. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin started the...
CPS anticipates range of conversations on next CPS high school
Columbia's next public high school could be a non-traditional one. A Columbia Public Schools administrator raised the possibility during a discussion of workforce development, during a regularly scheduled joint meeting incorporating the leaders of district, city, Boone County and MU. "We're going to have a lot of conversations with a...
$135,000 to be paid in settlement over Columbia trail project
The local nonprofit It's Our Wild Nature will receive $135,000 in compensation for property condemned by the city to build the Shepard to Rollins trail. The city agreed to pay an additional $50,000 on top of the $85,000 property value determined by three expert commissioners in February 2018. Both parties...
League of Women Voters co-hosts election forum for Boone County candidates
COLUMBIA - The League of Women Voters and Columbia Public Library co-sponsored an election forum on Wednesday night. Several community members attended in-person at the library, while others joined via Zoom. The purpose of the forum is to allow the community to hear from candidates who are running in several...
Voter registration closes Wednesday for November election
COLUMBIA - Missouri residents have to register to vote by Wednesday in order to cast their ballot in the November election. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said there are several ways to go about registering to vote. “The big thing to note is if you have never registered in the...
Organizations push voter registration just before the deadline
JEFFERSON CITY - The last day to register to vote in Missouri for the Nov. 8 election is Wednesday. Two organizations held events to register people to vote on the last day. The NAACP registered people to vote in its office in Jefferson City. It has done other voter registration events, like the one it hosted on National Voter Registration Day.
FTC approves final sale of Orscheln to Tractor Supply Co.
The Federal Trade Commission approved the $320 million sale of 166 Orscheln Farm & Home stores to Tractor Supply Co. this week, but only 81 stores will be retained by the company. Bomgaars Supply Inc. will acquire 73 of the divested stores, and Buchheit Enterprises will buy 12, including the...
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, October 12
Missouri organizations take opposing stances on recreational marijuana legalization. The last day to register to vote in Missouri's midterm election is Wednesday, and multiple organizations in the state have taken public stances leading up to this vote about Amendment 3 in particular. A majority "yes" vote on Amendment 3 means...
Voter ID lawsuit dismissed by Cole County Circuit Court judge
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County Circuit Court judge tossed a lawsuit Wednesday filed by the Missouri chapter of the NAACP and League of Women Voters, regarding the legality of the state's new voter ID law. The two organizations allege the law is unconstitutional because it infringes on the voting...
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 14
Inflation is bringing prices up across the board, and some mid-Missouri parents say they’re feeling the pinch. According to the Brookings Institute, a child born in 2015 to a middle-class family with two children would cost $310,605 when factoring in future inflation. This is $26,011 more than a 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture study on the same issue.
Rock Bridge volleyball sweeps Jefferson City
Rock Bridge volleyball won on the road against Jefferson City on Thursday, defeating the Jays in straight sets. The Bruins won the first set 25-18 and the next two 25-16 and 25-20. Rock Bridge is now 19-3 on the season. It will next compete in the Blue Valley North Tournament...
MU adds sensory-friendly viewing area to homecoming parade route
COLUMBIA − MU is inviting the public to help celebrate its 111th homecoming Saturday, Oct. 22, by participating in several university traditions. The homecoming parade, which takes place in downtown Columbia, will begin at 9 a.m. The Missouri Tigers will kick off their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
Police investigate shooting in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA − Law enforcement urged the public to avoid Kelsey Drive and Shamrock Drive in northeast Columbia as they investigated a shooting Wednesday night. Police say they were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police believe he crashed after being shot.
Doctors urge parents to stay up-to-date on your children's vaccines
COLUMBIA − Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters. With the upcoming flu season, there are now more vaccines than usual for parents to juggle. However, MU Health Care COVID-19 vaccine co-chair Dr. Laura Morris said the additional vaccines shouldn't be...
Missouri Task Force 1 returns home after two-week deployment in Florida
COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 returned home Wednesday afternoon, 13 days after the unit was deployed to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, to help with hurricane recovery. The crew of 55 firefighters was demobilized from that location on Sunday, Oct. 9, after helping locals recover from the damages caused by Hurricane Ian.
Police identify victim in connection to murder on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has identified the victim in connection to the murder on High Quest Drive earlier this week. Police said Patricia Kelly, 59, is now confirmed as the victim whose body was found hidden in a closet in the 1700 block of High Quest Drive on Monday.
New details emerge about shipwreck near Boonville
BOONVILLE — With the sun shining brightly overhead and strong wind whistling through the sides of two boats on the Missouri River, a crew of U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) researchers sped down the river to revisit a recently discovered shipwreck site near Boonville early Thursday morning. Geologist Carrie Elliott...
Suspect sought after burglary on Moniteau County property
MONITEAU COUNTY − The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing a property in the county. Timmy Ray Whittle has an active felony warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. The sheriff's office says Whittle is the third suspect in a burglary that occurred last month on Green Grove Road. Whittle also has outstanding felony warrants from Maries County and Miller County.
Forecast: Another Red Flag Warning in effect Friday, expecting great weekend weather
Friday will be another dry and windy day as the National Weather Service issues another burn ban for Missouri. It'll be a cold start to the day as temps fell in the 30s overnight. There will even be some patchy frost around the region! Look for lots of sunshine Friday morning, then some clouds into the afternoon ahead of a passing cold front that arrives overnight. Temps will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s today thanks to gusty west winds.
Barricaded suspect in custody after hours-long standoff Friday morning
COLUMBIA − A Columbia man is now in custody after an hours-long standoff with Columbia police Friday morning in the area of Stadium Boulevard and Ash Street. Around 8:45 a.m. police escorted a man out of an apartment in handcuffs. He was placed inside a police car and driven away from the scene.
