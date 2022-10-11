Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for missing 81-year-old man

YELLOW SPRINGS — UPDATE @ 11:20 p.m.:

The Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for an 81-year-old man last seen in Yellow Springs, according to Yellow Springs Police Department.

Police did not release the man’s condition or provide additional information about where he was found.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE @ 6 p.m.:

The Yellow Springs Police Department have issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for an 81-year-old man.

Police are looking for Michael McCauley, of Marietta. Dispatchers told News Center 7 that McCauley was in Yellow Springs, shopping with family when he drove off in a white 2021 Ford Escape.

McCauley is 6 feet tall and weighs 185 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The license plate number on the vehicle is OSHIP.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or 1-888-637-1113.

©2022 Cox Media Group