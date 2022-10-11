ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow Springs, OH

Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for missing 81-year-old man

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dECmM_0iV3dvHA00

YELLOW SPRINGS — UPDATE @ 11:20 p.m.:

The Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for an 81-year-old man last seen in Yellow Springs, according to Yellow Springs Police Department.

Police did not release the man’s condition or provide additional information about where he was found.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE @ 6 p.m.:

The Yellow Springs Police Department have issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for an 81-year-old man.

Police are looking for Michael McCauley, of Marietta. Dispatchers told News Center 7 that McCauley was in Yellow Springs, shopping with family when he drove off in a white 2021 Ford Escape.

McCauley is 6 feet tall and weighs 185 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The license plate number on the vehicle is OSHIP.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or 1-888-637-1113.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for missing Chillicothe girl

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the family, Hannah Whitely was dropped off in the city of Circleville. She was last seen wearing a dark green Ohio University hooded sweatshirt, and white shoes with grey sweats. She is described...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 dead, 2 injured after UTV crash in Clay Township

CLAY TOWNSHIP — UPDATE: 6:45 a.m. Two people were killed and two others were injured after a UTV crash in Clay Township early Saturday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened in the area of Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road around 12:40 a.m. According to OSP,...
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yellow Springs, OH
City
Marietta, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield early Friday. Crews were called to the 500 block of South Arlington Avenue around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a man shot in the leg, according to Springfield Police Department. The man was taken to...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ford Escape#Oship#Cox Media Group
Daily Advocate

Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine teen arrested for persistent disorderly conduct

A Bellefontaine teen was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct late Wednesday morning. Bellefontaine Police were on patrol in the area of East Sandusky Avenue and North Main Street when they observed two females engaged in a physical altercation. Officers yelled out their window for them to stop, but they continued...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Suspect in custody after Washington Township standoff

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities led a suspect from a home in handcuffs after a standoff in a Washington Township neighborhood. Officers were called to the 10000 block of Cobblebrook Drive on reports of an overdose. Deputies responded with lifesaving measures including Narcan and an AED. When deputies arrived on the scene, the family […]
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
98K+
Followers
132K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy