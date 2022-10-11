Read full article on original website
kwos.com
Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm
An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
KRMS Radio
Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County
For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
Morgan County woman seriously hurt in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ A Stover, Missouri, woman suffered serious injuries after her 2003 Ford F-150 was totaled on Tuesday afternoon. Shawnna Hutchens, 49, allegedly traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then hit some trees after traveling off the left side of the road and overturning. She was flown to University The post Morgan County woman seriously hurt in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Pettis County man seriously injured in crash west of Sedalia
A Pettis County man is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Richard Rodriguez, 49, of Green Ridge, slowed to make a turn at a crossover on Highway 50 Thursday evening when he was rear-ended by a truck. Rodriguez’ truck then began to rotate and overturned three times before coming to a stop in the opposite lane.
Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
kmmo.com
GREEN RIDGE RESIDENTS INJURED IN A TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Thursday, October 13. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Richard Rodriguez was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover and was rear-ended by another vehicle. Rodriguez’ vehicle then rotated and overturned three times before coming to rest in the westbound lanes.
Man sentenced for making crystal meth near Kansas City elementary school
A man was sentenced for his role in making crystal meth within 1,000 feet of George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Thursday, September 6th, 2022, a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Betty J Brown, age 47 of Clinton, MO attempted to overtake vehicle 2, driven by John H Shrock, age 24 of Windsor, MO at an intersection. Vehicle 2 made a left turn in the intersection and vehicle 1 struck the driver’s side of vehicle 2. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. All occupants refused medical treatment at the scene of the accident.
Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
Man being investigated in Kansas City double homicide faces weapon charge
A Florida man being investigated for a shooting that left two people dead outside a Kansas City, Missouri home last week is being charged for illegally having a weapon.
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
northwestmoinfo.com
Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries
A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
Sedalia police find person dead in home
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia woman killed in Franklin County crash
A Sedalia, Missouri woman is dead following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Franklin County, Kansas.
Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to a shots fired call around 9:00 p.m Friday near Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Street. All entrances to the roundabout were closed off while police investigated and re-opened Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. Columbia Police Department spokesman Christian Tabak said officers were in the area for an unrelated reason The post Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Gilman City man facing 17 counts of harassment and assault has jury trial scheduled
A jury trial has been scheduled for a Gilman City man accused of making physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher. A two-day trial is scheduled for 59-year-old Stephen Marshall in Livingston County on November 29th and 30th. A pretrial conference...
krcgtv.com
Barricaded suspect in Columbia, police on scene
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police posted to Facebook Friday morning about a barricaded suspect on North Stadium Blvd. in Columbia. They asked the public to avoid the area. We are working to get more information on the incident and will post more updates here as they become available.
Two Sedalians Arrested After Prius Overturns in a Field
Two Sedalia men were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Toyota Prius was on Gentry Road, about a quarter mile east of Cedar Drive around 5 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and ran off the left side. The Prius then struck a fence, then overturned in a field.
Saline County man arrested on multiple warrants
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall man was arrested Tuesday after police alleged he had multiple warrants. Brett Ortega, 30, was charged in September with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. After he was detained, he had a $15,000 bond, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. He is scheduled The post Saline County man arrested on multiple warrants appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
