Read full article on original website
Related
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the Big Central through Week 6
Entering action last weekend, Brady Cavallaro of Old Bridge and Jayden Young of St. Thomas Aquinas were the only two quarterbacks in the Big Central Conference who’d surpassed 1,000 passing yards this season. They have since welcomed some company. Three others reached that milestone in Week 6, and two...
Gabettie powers Dumont to fifth-straight win - Football recap
Michael Gabettie ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as Dumont defeated Ridgefield Park, 28-21, in Dumont. Gabettie, a senior, opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter. Then, in the second, he put Dumont (6-1) in front for good with 2-yard TD run to make it 14-7 in the second quarter.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco downs No. 15 Seton Hall Prep, clinches SFC United Red title
Logan Bush ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns as Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, clinched the Super Football Conference United Red Division title with a 35-21 victory over No. 15 Seton Hall Prep at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey. It is the first division title...
Football: Unable to safely field a team, Neptune forfeits Saturday’s scheduled game to Long Branch
For the second time in eight days, a Shore Conference football game has been cancelled by fears of potential violence. In a tweet from the athletic department Saturday morning Neptune officials said “Neptune will not be able to safely field a football team to compete in this Saturday’s contest.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Early interceptions provide spark for Phillipsburg football in big win over Union
Phillipsburg’s defense set the tone in the Stateliners’ Big Central Conference cross-divisional matchup against Union.
With its head coach missing from the sidelines, Somerville plays like Somerville
Maybe it was the excitement and reverence of Senior Night at Somerville’s Brooks Stadium. Maybe it was the fact the head coach on the Hillsborough sideline was Kevin Carty Jr. – the son of a former Somerville coach, Kevin Carty Sr.
Pitman ends 73-year drought, tops Gateway to clinch share of division title (PHOTOS)
HS Football: Gateway at Pitman, Fri. Oct. 14. — It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, to be sure, but then again, it didn’t really have to be. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Football: Butler earns third straight win in victory over Secaucus
Despite Aly Marzouk having 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns for Secaucus, Butler came away with its third straight win thanks to a 34-18 victory in Secaucus. Butler (5-2) took a 21-12 lead into halftime before outscoring Secaucus 14-6 in the second half. The Bulldogs’ defense also came up big down the stretch as they held the Patriots (3-4) scoreless in the fourth quarter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football: Feaster scores two late TDs to push Montville to one-point win over Warren Hills
Anthony Feaster scored back-to-back touchdowns late in the second half to push Montville to a 27-26 win over Warren Hills, in Montville. Feaster ran in a 30-yard touchdown in the third quarter to cut into Warren Hills’ (3-4) 24-12 lead. Feaster scored what proved to be the winning touchdown off a 25-yard rush with about five minutes left in the game. Feaster also hauled in a short reception touchdown from Joe Rehberg in the opening quarter. Rehberg linked up with Mike McGrath a nine-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Summit over Gov. Livingston - Union County Tournament quarterfinals girls soccer recap
Isis Ovares to lead fourth-seeded Summit to a 3-0 victory over fifth-seeded Gov. Livingston in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament. Joelle Ma added one goal and two assists for Summit (4-9-1). Catherine King made nine saves as Gov. Livingston (8-7) was unable to find the back of the net.
Hart leads Hunterdon Central football past Franklin through the air, on the ground
RJ Hart threw three first half touchdown passes to Joseph Valentino and also ran for a score as Hunterdon Central rolled to a 45-13 victory over Franklin in Flemington. The two seniors put Hunterdon Central (3-5) on the scoreboard first with a 3-yard TD pass in the opening quarter, then later connected for a 56-yard scoring play to make it 21-0. Hart opened the second quarter with a 12-yard TD run, then found Valentino again for a TD, this time a 46-yard strike.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0