NJ.com

Gabettie powers Dumont to fifth-straight win - Football recap

Michael Gabettie ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as Dumont defeated Ridgefield Park, 28-21, in Dumont. Gabettie, a senior, opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter. Then, in the second, he put Dumont (6-1) in front for good with 2-yard TD run to make it 14-7 in the second quarter.
DUMONT, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Butler earns third straight win in victory over Secaucus

Despite Aly Marzouk having 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns for Secaucus, Butler came away with its third straight win thanks to a 34-18 victory in Secaucus. Butler (5-2) took a 21-12 lead into halftime before outscoring Secaucus 14-6 in the second half. The Bulldogs’ defense also came up big down the stretch as they held the Patriots (3-4) scoreless in the fourth quarter.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Feaster scores two late TDs to push Montville to one-point win over Warren Hills

Anthony Feaster scored back-to-back touchdowns late in the second half to push Montville to a 27-26 win over Warren Hills, in Montville. Feaster ran in a 30-yard touchdown in the third quarter to cut into Warren Hills’ (3-4) 24-12 lead. Feaster scored what proved to be the winning touchdown off a 25-yard rush with about five minutes left in the game. Feaster also hauled in a short reception touchdown from Joe Rehberg in the opening quarter. Rehberg linked up with Mike McGrath a nine-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Hart leads Hunterdon Central football past Franklin through the air, on the ground

RJ Hart threw three first half touchdown passes to Joseph Valentino and also ran for a score as Hunterdon Central rolled to a 45-13 victory over Franklin in Flemington. The two seniors put Hunterdon Central (3-5) on the scoreboard first with a 3-yard TD pass in the opening quarter, then later connected for a 56-yard scoring play to make it 21-0. Hart opened the second quarter with a 12-yard TD run, then found Valentino again for a TD, this time a 46-yard strike.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

